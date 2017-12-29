5 Reasons to Write Your Book in 2018

Writing not only does so much for you. It does a lot to you!

Every author that I’ve met has become a better person since they’ve written their book(s). For many, it’s a daunting task and many people make excuses about doing it, even though they know it is something to be done. Every great leader in modern history has written at least one book.

Moreover, writing a book is easy to delay. I have noticed that many people put off writing their book. Months turn into quarters, which turn into years. Several years go by, and then, before they know it, a decade or two has passed and they STILL haven't written their book.

In my experiences, I found that the positive experiences in writing a book outweigh the negatives. There are many virtues of writing a book and can dramatically alter your life and those who read your work.

Here are 5 Reasons Why You Should Write Your Book in 2018:

1. Credibility: Do you know what it’s like to go out and sign thousands of books? I do. It’s an exhilarating experience that only a few people know about. Once your book is published, the door of opportunities will fly open. You’ll be meeting people you never thought you would.

Everyone will want to work with you and learn about your story, especially if your book is marketed well. I like to think that an author has the credibility of an MBA or Ph.D, depending on what the book is about and how you position it in the marketplace. Your book will give your great leverage in business too!

2. Personal Growth: There are so many rewarding challenges of writing a book. By expanding your philosophy and sharing it with others, you’ll find inevitable growth. You’ll learn so much more about yourself and others that you’ll want to write another book while you are completing the first one!

You will not only grow intellectually, but you will grow spiritually. There will be two forces while you’re in the process of writing a book: One will tell you that you can do it and the other will tell you that you can’t. The voice you listen to will dictate your success in writing the book.

3. It’s Easy: Writing a book is becoming easier and easier. If you write 1,000 words per day for 30 days, you'll have a 30,000 word book (150-180 pages). All it takes is 1-2 hours per day (including research). You can self-publish or you can hire someone else to do it at a reasonable fee.

There are people who are willing and able to help you if you give it a try. You can easily find an editor and graphic designer (for your book cover) without leaving your home. There are no barriers to entry, which means that anyone can write a book—even a twelve year-old.

4. You Inspire Others: My book has sold in over 100 different countries. As I create more content, both online and offline, I find that my audience is growing every day. I used to sell my books individually, but now I’m selling them by the boxes every day. I don't fulfill the demand, I create the demand and others are inspired.

I receive fan mail every day from people who tell me how much they’ve enjoyed my book. They tell me how the stories I share have changed their lives. I have a special email folder where I keep their comments since I truly cherish each of them. There's no other feeling in the world than to receive fan mail.

5. Extra Money: Every day, I wake up and find a substantial deposit in my bank account. When I attend events like book signings and speeches, I sell my books by the thousands. I also have a few professors using my book as a textbook in their classes too.

It’s a good feeling to know that people are buying your books. Not only that, but it can lead to a bigger opportunity. I have booked speeches because my book has been read by CEO’s, presidents, clergy, and other leaders. You never know who's reading your book. One thing leads to another. All is profitable.

Conclusion

There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain by writing a book. Your book will outlive you and your grandchildren. If you can focus for 3-6 months, even while managing a full-time life, you can still write a book. No excuses in 2018! If you need help writing or publishing your book, reach out to me via email at info@danielally.com