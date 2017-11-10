If you’ve never heard of Saba, you’re not the only one. You’re also not the only one missing out on visiting one of the most picture-perfect and unspoiled islands in the Caribbean. Saba is one of the few places in this tropical region of the world that remains trapped in time, with an ideal amount of amenities and untouched natural beauty above and below the surface of the sea. Sound like your kind of island oasis? These are five reasons why you need to visit Saba now.

The Island Is Open for Business

It’s no surprise that travelers are leery of visiting the Caribbean in the wake of hurricane devastation. Fortunately, the island of Saba saw limited damage this year, and the island, it’s hiking trails, scuba diving locations, hotels, and array of mouthwatering restaurants are open for business. Major airlines have resumed flights into nearby St. Maarten, and from there, Winair connects passengers with the island three times per day. There’s no better time to go than now.

It’s What the Doctor Ordered

The holiday season is one of the most joyful — and most stressful — times of year in North America. And there’s no better way to beat the post-holiday blues than with a trip to the warm, sunny Caribbean. Trade shoveling snow and thick wool sweaters for dolphin watching, snorkeling, and lazy days sunbathing by the sea. Fall is the time to set your winter and spring escapes in stone.

It’s Affordable

The word “Caribbean” alone suggests dollar signs. While many Caribbean destinations keep you spending the big bucks from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, Saba is different. This oasis in the Caribbean Netherlands can be enjoyed on any budget. Accommodation options range from small, locally-owned hotels and guesthouses to luxury resorts with private jacuzzi rooms. You don’t have to spend your entire savings to enjoy a Caribbean escape this winter, especially with airfare to the region at all-time lows.

Saba Has Something for Everyone

It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling solo or as a family of five, Saba offers the accommodations and adventures to appeal to all types of travelers. Hikes on the island can lead you through dense rainforests, filled with unique flora and fauna, to towering mountain peaks and cozy tidal pools. Below the water’s surface, the Saba Marine Park surrounds the island and is loaded with the brightest corals and tropical fish. Dive tourism in Saba has been flourishing since the 1980s, and permanent moorings and a zoning system provide optimal underwater experiences for adventurers.

You Don’t Have to Be an Adventurer