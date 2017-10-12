Success.

We dream about it. We obsess over it. We envy others with it.

So then why is it so hard to actually follow through and achieve it for ourselves?

Of course, the only REAL answer is fear.

There’s no shortage of good business ideas in the world. And good old Google offers you everything you need to actually figure out how to do it.

So it’s harsh but it’s true: if you’re not where you want to be in your business (and life), the real problem is you.

The internet has given us a sprawling playing field of opportunity. And we’re still in the days of the Wild Wild West out here! That means anything can happen, if you have a dream and are willing to put in the work.

But it takes guts to get noticed. It takes smarts to figure out what’s truly important. And it takes courage to unleash your message into the world.

So if you’re not truly in love with your products, if unsure of who you’re serving or if you’re just not confident in your message, then you need to work on the real problem: you.

It’s time to face those fears and bust through the excuses because success is waiting on the other side.

So let’s double down right now and go through a few of the most common mindset issues that might be interfering with your success.

5 Reasons Why You’re Not A Success (Yet)

1. You Focus On The Wrong Things

When you’re creating an online business, it’s too easy to get bogged down by the (many MANY) details. But the most important thing to focus on is ALWAYS the same: making that money baby.

But you don’t need to overthink this one by trying (desperately) to make $10,000 in your next launch! Because let’s face it, you picked that goal mostly because the cool kids are doing it and you think that if you do, it will become some sort of badge of success! The truth is it might mean you’re successful...but there’s a chance it might.

Instead bring the focus into the here and now. If you can focus on doing one thing that’ll make you $100 today, then you’ll always be golden. That’s because if you can figure that much out, you can do the same thing again tomorrow, next week and next month. You’ll have the power to continue to grow and scale from there! But just remember that it all just starts with that simple $100.

So take a deep breath and relax! Focus on the small sustainable wins and that’ll take you farther you ever dreamt was possible.

2. You’re Hiding

Your voice deserves to be heard! Your audience wants to fall in love with you and it can’t do that if you’re hiding behind a keyboard. It’s harder and harder to build a successful brand that’s totally faceless.

But people naturally like other people. They want to see the, hear them, get to know them. And hey—good news! You’re already a person.

In other words, it’s time for you to become the face of your own brand! Just think about your own business idols. Is it the business or the personality behind the brand that you truly admire? (Hint: 99% of the time it’s the person.)

Branding yourself is not egotistical. It’s just smart. (Plus when you do this “selling” also becomes a lot easier. Because instead of “creating content” you’re just documenting your life—and that’s totally Gary Vee-approved.)

3. You’re Not Consistent

Building an online business is all about consistency: that means your audience wants to know when and how you’re going to show up every day.

Being inconsistent is just another excuse. Because it doesn’t really matter what your schedule is; it only matters that you have one! So if you don’t, you know you’re simply sabotaging you own success. Because if you never know when you’re going to show up, your audience definitely doesn’t either!

Success isn’t built on forgetting to Instagram for a week, blogging once every six months and straight up ignoring your Facebook page. If you want to level up, you’ve got to show up! So offer consistent value and your audience will be hooked in no time.

4. You’re Just Playing Dumb

I see so many people online wringing their hands and moaning that they don’t know how to create success. These same people focus on what everyone else is up. They spend their time looking for the “right” answers: the “secret” launch formula, the right coach, some magical mythical template.

But let’s face it: all that stuff is BS! And any answers they would find are just temporary bandaids.

Your business is completely different than everyone else’s and that means you can’t just copy someone else’s success. You have to find your own way in the online world!

And if you’re willing to get really truly honest with yourself, you probably already know exactly how to do that. Mostly we seek out the experts because we’re just too afraid to trust our own instincts.

Besides when you stop listening to all the internet noise, you’ll suddenly find a whole lot more free time to focus on broadcasting your own message.

5. You’re Not Thinking Big Enough

Why be a little fish when you can be a big fish? Sometimes the real problem interfering with our success is that we’re just focusing on a goal that is much too small.

For example, many people start out with their online business by focusing on finding a few consistent clients. Well, what if instead of clients you created an entire movement instead? The best brands have a cult-like following and that is something that everyone (including you) is capable of creating! You just need to stand for something and show your passion about it. When you start putting yourself out there, you’ll just naturally find people that are excited about that same something too!