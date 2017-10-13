5 Reasons You Need to Visit Guildford, England

There’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Guildford, and you’re not the only one. But that’s what makes this town, just 35 minutes from the heart of London, so special. Guildford is easily accessed from the city by train, yet it feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle. It’s a place for travelers to find the beauty, culture and history of the English countryside without boarding a plane or renting a vehicle. For those planning to venture even farther, Guildford is a charming home base for exploring all of Southeast England.

Still not convinced you should board a train away from the Big Smoke? These five reasons to visit Guildford will convince you to put this historic U.K. town on your bucket list.

Culture Without Crowds

The crowds at Big Ben and Buckingham Palace may have you longing for quieter tourist attractions, and Guildford is the place to find them. The city is home to a number of iconic Southeast England sites, including the Guildford House Art Gallery, the Electric Theatre, the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre and G Live. Arts, culture and music can be found in nearly every corner of this city, from the Castle Grounds to the churches, pubs and everywhere in between.

Travel Through Time

Photo credit: Visit Guildford

Guildford is a place to experience the rich history of the English countryside without traveling too far from the heart of London. The medieval castle keep, Victorian museum and a number of local tour companies guide visitors through the unique heritage of this region. Click the link on the Visit Guildford website to access the Hand Held Tours App or visit the Tourist Information Centre on High Street when you arrive to find out more about the must-visit heritage sites.

Shop Until You Drop

In 2014, Experian voted Guildford the best luxury shopping destination outside of London, and the shopping in this small city remains just as bucket-list worthy today. Walk along the cobblestones of High Street, and you’ll find everything from designer brands on the main drag to quirky, independently-owned shops tucked away on side streets. Frequent farmers’ markets and seasonal craft markets also attract visitors from across Southeast England to shop for locally-grown and handmade items.

Picturesque Natural Beauty

Photo credit: Visit Guildford

After several days in the heart of London, you may find yourself longing for a breath of fresh air. Guildford offers the ideal combination of cosmopolitanism and stunning natural beauty. Surrounded by the Surrey Hills and dissected by the River Wey, this city offers countless picture-perfect places to walk, cycle, boat, picnic and simply enjoy time in the outdoors.

Fun for the Whole Family

Guildford isn’t just for history buffs and shopping enthusiasts. It’s a kid-friendly destination that encourages families to enjoy more time together away from the nonstop action of London. Stoke Park, the Surrey Sports Park, the Craggy Island climbing centre, and a long list of other family-friendly areas encourage every single visitor to let their inner child run wild. Whether you’re interested in climbing, swimming, bouncing, skating, or simply enjoying in the great outdoors, Guildford provides plenty of opportunities for your family to let loose and have fun.