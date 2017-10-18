5 Reasons You Should Be Using LinkedIn As More Than Just An Online Resource

As the largest social media channel for employees and businesses interested in networking, LinkedIn has more than 467 million users, with two new members joining every second and a goal of reaching 3 billion working professionals, according to the site. LinkedIn is now available in 24 languages across 200 countries and territories; the basic service remains free. So why are most people only using LinkedIn as an online resume?

Read on for five (better) ways you should be using LinkedIn...

1. LinkedIn can help you build your brand both online and offline.

People seek out and trust experts in their field. According to Nielsen research, 85 percent of consumers search for trusted content from experts when examining a potential purchase while nearly 70 percent read product reviews by such experts prior to making a purchase; another 67 percent note that an unbiased expert endorsement will increase their chances of a purchase. When you build out content and connections with the help of LinkedIn, you expand your brand and your authority, which can help you make sales, find endorsements, expand your name recognition and find your next position. Likewise, LinkedIn makes it easy to create a blog and easy to share good news with your network, further expanding the reach of your brand.

2. LinkedIn is becoming the Tinder of mentors.

Looking for a mentor to help you with your career? LinkedIn is testing a new career-oriented connection service in San Francisco and Australia, with plans to roll it out broadly in the near future. You simply explain what kind of advice you are seeking and LinkedIn can recommend potential mentors; the mentor service is free on both ends. A mentor can help you take the next step in your career, deal with a difficult manager or colleague, and inspire you in a new direction, so this service could be particularly valuable once it is available worldwide.

3. LinkedIn helps you find and track leads.

If you are looking to generate leads for your business, LinkedIn can help. One of the best ways to do this is by creating a LinkedIn group that solves the needs of potential leads. Invite connections to grow the group and share helpful content. Being an admin of a group also gives you the ability to email all of the group members, making it a powerful email marketing tools as well.

4. LinkedIn Groups can help you make effective real-world connections.

The site offers upwards of 1.5 million groups across industries, geographies and areas of focus. When you join a local group, you can turn online connections into real-life connections, which can help you in the job market as well as in performing research, finding employees or making a transition. Ultimately, online networking can help you make more long-term and sincere face-to-face connections.

5. LinkedIn can help you connect with the next generation.

If you are interested in finding great interns or employees, picking the brains of Millennials or understanding more about what makes young people tick, there are more than 39 million students and recent graduates on LinkedIn while about 13 percent of Millennials use the site, according to research. Depending on your personal and professional goals and strategies, forging these connections can pay off for years and years to come.

In addition, LinkedIn can help you locate and form strategic partnerships for your business or career, connect with former colleagues or friends (including those who are hard to find), and find the inspiration you need, whether online or offline.