5 Sales Process Changes to Close More Sales in 2018

Only around one fifth of all businesses are satisfied with their conversion rates. Which means the vast majority of companies will be looking to close more sales in 2018. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome, achieving your goals this year will require making some changes. I asked CRM experts, amoCRM, to offer their thoughts on the next 12 months and how you can tweak your sales process to close more deals in 2018.

1. Use Social Media to Continue the Conversation

With 95 percent of adults between 18-34 following at least one brand on social media, it makes sense to use these networks to enhance your sales efforts. Research shows that as many as 71 percent of consumers who have a positive experience with a brand on social will recommend them to a friend. But achieving the positive experience means that you’ll actually have to interact with your following, not merely be present.

There are a number of ways to more effectively engage with your audience this year, from sharing original video content, memes and animated gifs, to tagging people you’ve quoted in messages and sharing their content. You can also get creative with your social campaigns, like Domino’s, who included “tweet to order,” and a Pizza Legends campaign that allows consumers to design their ideal pizza and share it on social.

2. Address Your Customers’ Pain Points Directly

98 percent of your MQLs never result in closed business. While there’s a myriad of reasons your warm leads end up going cold, one of the greatest errors is failing to offer the right deal to the right customer. What could have been a closed sale results in your lead scurrying away to the competition.

If you want to close more sales in 2018, make sure that you’re addressing your customers’ pain points directly. As amoCRM points out, in order to do this, you’ll first need to know what their pain points are. So, find out. You can do this by tracking their past purchasing behavior, and using heatmaps to see which sections of your website they’re looking at and what leads to shopping cart abandonment.

You should also understand where your customers are, what they’re talking about on social, what their problems are and the questions they’re asking on forums like Quora or Reddit. Once you’re able to really place yourself in your customer’s shoes, you can create an offer that’s personalized to their needs.

3. Use Remarketing to Send the Right Message

Once you’ve uncovered the pain points, use remarketing to speak directly to your prospects at the right moment. The world leader in remarketing has to be Amazon, who targets products you have previously bought, ones you have been browsing or that complement your purchases. They then highlight a discount offer to close the sale.

Travel giants, Expedia have also become experts in remarketing, particularly by targeting last minute deals at customers. After spending time searching on their site, customers can expect to find remarketing adverts cropping up about their chosen destination a week later on Facebook or their email account.

Remarketing is a simple and effective tool that allows you to speak personally to your customers and offer products that you know they’re already interested in.

4. Examine Your Sales Process From a Customer Perspective

In order to improve your sales process, you need to understand it from a customer’s point of view. So, be sure to consider every possible entry point for prospects, the steps they need to go to reach the end of the sales funnel and the content and interactions they receive throughout the process. Spending quality time examining your sales process from the customers point of view will provide invaluable insights.

Role-play as a prospect and make sure it’s lead-friendly. When you click on a CTA, where does it go? When you add a product to the shopping cart, how many steps do you have to make to complete the transaction? 25 percent of shopping cart abandonment is due to an over-complicated process. Be sure to focus on your user experience in 2018 as a way to close more sales.

5. Automate Your Routine Tasks

With over 5,000 marketing automation software programs available on the market, it can be confusing understanding which one is right for you. There are many tasks that can be automated, but look at the ones that take up the most time and start there. According to Salesforce, sales people send approximately 120 emails a day. That’s a substantial amount of manual time that could be put to better use contacting warm leads directly.

Choose a program like Mailchimp, InfusionSoft, or Hubspot to create email templates and automate the sales emails. Not only can you send out reminders and latest news, but you can design a whole lead generation campaign to contact clients in your database that have been inactive for a while. All of this can be automated while your sales people gain access to rich data and have more time to get out there and close the deal.

Just how aggressive your company gets about sales this year will depend on your budget and growth projections. But if you want to close the gap between your marketing efforts and your closed business, be sure to take advantage of the tools at your fingertips.