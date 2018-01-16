5 SECRETS OF FINANCIALLY SAVVY ENTREPRENEURS

Have you ever wondered how wealthy entrepreneurs made their fortunes? If you speak to a few of them, you'll realize that no two stories are the same. However, there are a number of habits among the financially successful that can lead to wealth. Just pay attention and apply the following to your own investments and business.

1). Considering the long-term is one of the top things that wealthy entrepreneurs do. It takes careful planning to build wealth. Those entrepreneurs who consider what their financial future will be in 5, 10, or 20 years take action and set realistic goals.

2). Smart entrepreneurs save more than 10% of their paycheck for a rainy day. They also have an emergency savings account for their business especially for when customers or clients don't pay their bills on time.

3). Wealthy entrepreneurs are smart with automated savings. They set up a payment system to make sure their bills are paid on time. They keep on top of all of their finances to make sure they don't accrue late charges and penalties.

4). Smart entrepreneurs live frugally. They don't spend money that they haven't earned to impress people. The majority of financially successful entrepreneurs I know don't care about impressing other people with the things that they own. They don't buy expensive homes, cars, and jewelry unless they can truly afford it or it's a smart long-term investment.

5). Most importantly, wealthy entrepreneurs create their own opportunities. They don't sit around and wait for things to happen on their own. They don't rely on someone else's luck or gamble on whether someone else is going to help them. They always help themselves.