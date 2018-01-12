5 Signs You Should Breakup with Your Salon

Breaking up with your Salon is Hard to do

The awkward breakup stage--we’ve all been there. Taylor Swift is there every other month.

They beg you to stay, and each day, you stare at yourself in the mirror, a little less fulfilled. For the last time, you watch the water trails down the wash basin, and you feel yourself swirling down with it. It all starts to feel dull—the worn chairs, the same music playing in a loop, the outdated products surrounding you. Eventually, the spark that you once enjoyed fades. And at a certain point, you realize you stopped growing. Everything seems like dead [split] ends.

Here are some surefire signs that it just might be over.

1. The chemistry isn’t there.

Maybe you were new to town, fresh out of beauty school, and were looking for someone to cozy up with quick. Early on, you needed them much more than they needed you. But as you developed as an individual, that dynamic began to shift, and you realized that the fit wasn’t right anymore, that it may have never been. Soon you have to accept that the chemistry is no longer there and it’s time to part and wish each other well.

2. They don’t care about the little things

At the beginning of the relationship, they always seem to care more about the details. From spotless floors to stylish furniture, everything is done to keep you and the customers happy. Yet, when the honeymoon stage is over, they get lazy. Suddenly, you feel like you’re opening your doors to a jungle. First impressions might be the difference between your customer leaving impressed or turned-off. This entire dynamic starts in the waiting room, continues in your chair, and lingers in the back bar —with all the products you use—and doesn’t end until they walk back out the door. These little things matter!

3. They’re not putting out

For whatever reason, your shop stops giving you any action—they’re having trouble getting people in the door, and your bookings are suffering. Maybe it’s just not in the greatest part of town. Maybe there’s nothing from the outside that screams, “Hey, come get your haircut here.” Maybe a couple angry customers banded together to post some unsavory words on a popular review site. Maybe the salon just isn’t committing enough dollars to marketing efforts to make sure you get the heads you need. Whatever the reason, you’re not getting enough loving—it’s time to move on.

4. It’s just not big enough.

Size matters. I know we’d like to think otherwise, but it really does enhance the entire (working) experience. The fact of the matter is, you want to work in a setting that makes you feel fulfilled. Being in a cramped setting not only makes you uncomfortable, but it might prevent your clients from feeling at ease. So, in this case, the bigger the better. Otherwise, you’ll need to find a place that offers the size and gusto you’re looking for to keep you savoring the relationship long-term.

5. You don’t like coming inside