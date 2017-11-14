5 Smart Ways Financial Rookies Can Manage Their Finances

Many of us today have issues with how money leaves our hands and the fact that money comes into our hands and we cannot figure out what we did with it.

This leaves us frustrated and sometimes in bad financial situations. You sometimes find yourself borrowing money to take care of bills when you know that with proper management, it would have been avoided.

The truth is that the process of managing money is never an easy one, it requires discipline and self control. This is because we always have bills to pay, situations that demand financial attention or a project that feeds on our finances.

Something is always pushing us to spend money, sometimes even money we don't have. It therefore is necessary to understand how to manage finances to ensure we are not always moving in and out of financial distress every now and then.

Why the renewed emphasis on financial management?

According to a survey by Finra, 63% and 60% of Native Americans and African-Americans respectively have difficulty meeting up with their financial obligations.

54% of the Hispanics, 47% of the Asian-Americans and 43% of White Americans are also in the same financial predicament. The survey further showed that a whooping 75% of Native Americans cannot afford to raise $2000 within 30 days outside external sources in the event of an emergency.

This is truly a worrying situation which requires smart steps to deal with it.

What then is the way out?

Talking about financial management, Sen. Elizabeth Warren says “balancing your money is the key to having enough”. It suffices to say then that people who never has enough to take care of their financial obligations are either not knowledgeable in money management or are terrible money managers. The solution to financial crisis is proper money management.

As a way of proffering solutions to these financial anomalies, here are smart ways to manage your finances.

1. Always work with a realistic budget.

This is the first step to managing your finances. As I pointed earlier, a lot of things place demands on our finances. However, they are not at the same level of importance. So in budgeting, you look at what to go for and what to give a pass, you develop a scale of preference and you give allowances for unforeseen necessary expenditures.

Truth be told, budgeting is really not an easy thing to do. Some say it takes too much time, while other see it as too restrictive. I totally agree, but it is an important aspect of financial management. If you do not live on budget, you will not see the first sign of financial crisis. You will be spending money thinking you have more than enough of if to spare.

More important to having a budget is sticking to your budget. Just tell yourself “if it is not on the list, I'm not buying”. You can afford to grab a pizza at McDonald's or book an inexpensive flight ticket at Grabon, without worrying provided you are following a budget.

2. Understand your financial situation.

A lot of people are not telling themselves the truth when it comes to their finances. This is why they end up going for things that their current financial situation cannot afford. The attendant effect is borrowing and living at the mercy of other people's finances.

You have to know if your paycheck is enough to take care of your current financial needs. If it is not enough, you either work at increasing your earnings or reducing your spendings. You must always try to break even. Do not spend above your means and end up running into financial crisis that could have been controlled.

3. Have a working savings account.

One effective way to have money for future projects and also to take care of financial emergencies is to save. From the statistics above, poor saving culture is a prevalent financial problem among Americans today, especially middle class income earners. There is this get-all-spend-all attitude towards money that have pervaded the American space that has done more financial harm than good.

If you want to acquire a property on say two years time, you need to start keeping away some amount of money from your paycheck into a savings account for that purpose. You'll find out that when it is time to acquire that property, it will no longer be a cut throat purchase because you have an already made cushion for it. It is the same if you want to buy a car, further you education or any other big project for that matter.

4. Put your credit card on lockdown.

If it were to be up to me, I would abolish the use of credit cards. This is because it puts the average American in a state of debt. The rate credit card debts is rising on a monthly basis. A recent survey shows that currently, credit card debts stands at an average of between $5,808 and $9,096 across all age brackets. This is alarming. The average American sees the credit card as a straight ticket to spending on advance. This is a bad way of using credit cards, if you really want to manage your finances well.

I am by no means downloading the importance of a credit card, in fact I think you should have one. However, I suggest you use it to increase your credit score rather than increasing your credit card debt.

5. Get your money to make more money for you.

If you really want to live above financial crisis, you need to be enterprising. Saving is good, but investment is better. Saving your money though is safe compared to the risks involved in channeling your money to a business venture. But the chances that your money makes more money for you are higher than the chances that you'll lose your money.