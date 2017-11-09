5 Steps to a Better Airport Experience When your Flight is Delayed

How to Claim Compensation for Delayed Flights and 5 Ways to Make it all Better!

Airports - no matter how hard they try to entertain, amuse and distract us, most regular travelers will always have something of a LOVE-HATE relationship with airports! While there are plenty of things to do in airports to help us pass the time, that only stretches so far when a flight is delayed, and the airport starts to become a bigger part of our precious holiday time than we anticipated. After all, the only reason we go to the airport in the first place is to get to where we want to go, right?!

According to a study by the U.S Bureau of Transportation Statistics, over 1 million flights were delayed between June 2015 and June 2016. You can imagine how many anxious passengers that translates to. No matter if you are a business or a leisure traveler, if your flight has been delayed, you might miss your connecting flight, transfers, important meeting, or worst of all a day or more of your limited holidays! (This study counted any departure of 15 minutes late or more as a delay)

At the end of the day, there’s no escaping the reality of a delayed flight; you just have to deal with it! How you deal with it is totally up to you. Would you rather sit there stewing in anger, tapping your feet and pacing the terminal building, or find creative ways to turn your situation around to enjoy your time and even claim some compensation for your delayed flight, using a website or app like Service?

First of all, it’s important to know that you can claim for compensation if your flight is delayed, depending on the location, the exact circumstances and the length of the delay. You can certainly dive in and tackle this by yourself if you want to, but be aware; rules about flight delay compensation claims vary widely depending on your departure country and even by individual airlines. In the US for example, airlines are not legally obliged to compensate passengers for delays, but they often do anyway as a goodwill gesture. In the European Union, passengers are legally entitled to compensation for delays of three hours or more, but the actual “EU 261 Regs” (see below) show that it may not be that simple. You have to be traveling on an EU-based airline, be traveling to or from an EU member state and the cause of the delay must not be “due to extraordinary circumstances.”

To claim compensation, you first have to determine if you are eligible, then contact the airline in question to find out how to file a claim. We all know how much fun that is!

Is there a better way to claim for compensation for delayed flights?

Apparently, there is, and it’s a very cool app called “Service,” which is a travel app and website that can claim compensation from airlines on your behalf, probably in the form of vouchers or miles, if your flight is delayed. All you have to do is sync your email inbox to your Service account; then they will automatically scan for any cancellations or delays over 90 minutes that you experienced in the past 12 months. If they find any, they calculate the amount of compensation you could receive, and you can file a claim easily just by hitting a button! If you activate the Auto-Protect feature, then Service will file a claim any time it detects a flight delay, without you having to do a thing! What’s even better, is that they don’t charge a thing if no compensation is awarded and they only charge 30% of the value of any compensation that is awarded.

In short, Service removes all of the complexity, uncertainty and even the time and effort from applying for compensation for delayed and canceled flights! After all, that is what prevents most of us from applying for compensation and causes the greatest amount of frustration when we do.

While we’re on the subject of airport experiences and flight delays, we thought you could benefit from a few of our tips for improving our time in the airport!

Check out our simple 5 step process for making the most of your delayed flight, so that it doesn’t have to ruin your whole trip:

1. Be Prepared

No matter how short you plan to be at the airport, you can always make it a more pleasant experience. If you arrive at the time you are advised to, then even without delay you’re going to have time to kill. The same tried-and-tested old advice stands true because it works - book, kindle, water, snacks, the preloaded movie on your phone, music, podcasts, crosswords, sudoku, even a kids coloring in a book! Bring some simple tools with you to help pass the time in your little world for at least a couple of hours.

2. Know your airport

This means more than just knowing what terminal you need check in at, or finding a coffee shop close to your gate. More and more airports realize that there is a lot more than they can do to improve the experience they offer. Changi Airport in Singapore has five beautiful gardens, all with different themes and varieties. Several airports around the around have introduced teams of cute, friendly dogs who patrol the terminals sniffing out stressed passengers in need of some puppy cuddle time! Other newly introduced facilities include museums, planetariums, music concerts, and even full movie theatres!

3. Consider a Paid Lounge

Until recent years, paid lounges have always been considered an executive level of airport luxury, but that has been changing. If you explore most major airports today, you can find a good quality premium lounge for a little as $20 USD! Of course you can also pay a lot more than that, but you really don’t have to. At the very least, a paid lounge will provide you with comfortable seats, a simple buffet, soft drinks, a small selection of beer, wine and spirits, private WC’s, and some televisions. If we are on a layover, then we try to find one with showers, so we can freshen up between flights. If you are already in a comfortable lounge with all of these extra comforts when you get the news that your flight has been delayed, you’ll probably take the news a lot better than if you’re sat on a hard bench seat in a busy corridor!

4. Claim Compensation for your Delayed Flight

So you’ve already done a lot to improve how you handle the unexpected extra time you have to spend in the airport. You are more calm, relaxed, and practical and the whole situation, so you’re going to be even happier when you find out that you could get some compensation for your delayed flight!

5. Go on a Mini Food Tour!