5 steps to improve your LinkedIn engagement

If you are a professional who uses LinkedIn, then getting engagement on your published posts is always a must.

For the past few months, I have been quite active on LinkedIn. Building connections with professionals of your expertise and networking with influencers has been a learning experience indeed. Apart from building a network of connections. We as budding professionals always desire to generate engagement through LinkedIn. We always wish to be heard. And to gain an edge in our field, we need to evolve ourselves as an expert and thought leader in our respective professions. But how do we do it? Is a question that needs to be pondered upon.

Like I said, I have been quite active on LinkedIn for past few months. And being the highly extrovert person I am on social media. I would post motivational statuses, publish articles on LinkedIn pulse, like and post comment on the updates of my connections. But there was seldom any engagement and I was going unnoticed. It was quite frustrating. Though discouraged, I kept posting but this time I read more and published less. I started following influencers and got in touch with experts in my field. I observed that leaders who manage to engage people do post motivational stuff but with a personal twist. As they keep moving in life, they share their journey along with some positive anecdotes. This is what clicks- Being Personal.

After keenly observing for a period of time, I began experimenting with my status updates by giving them a personal touch. Being a content writer who is pursuing digital marketing as a student, I too had a journey. Even I had things to share. I began putting up the progress of certification courses I was doing; content that was strictly specific to my profession; my daily learning and notes; doubts that plagued me and the struggles I was going through. And bingo, It worked. People started engaging and began taking part in the conversation. My thoughts started resonating with people. Likes and comments followed along with messages. More than that people were responding and I had a feel that even they are part of my journey.

Based on my observations, readings and experience in the past few months on LinkedIn. Here are five steps to generate engagement on LinkedIn :-

Share interesting stories from your working experience - LinkedIn is a social network for professionals across the globe. Here you can network with the best from your profession and similar people having similar jobs like you. So definitely they would like to hear something unique from you. Like how do you motivate yourself, what keeps you going. Post stories with a personal touch, when you add a personal touch. Your post gets a soul. Give it an optimistic end - No matter what you share, be it positive or negative. Never should your story end on a negative note. Your ending should convey hope and fill optimism in the minds of the reader. People are toiling hard in their professional life, your story should boost their morals. It should make them feel they are not alone. Keep it short and simple - Follow the Kiss principle. Convey your thoughts in the simplest manner possible. Use simple languages and sentences. Using big words makes your story less credible and lacks confidence. Keep it natural, Like Albert Einstein says, If you cannot explain it simply, you haven’t understood it well. Keep it short and concise because prolonging the post might disengage the reader. Your post should be short and simple but compelling enough to make the reader stop, read, think, learn and consider what you have to say. Be genuine, be honest - Be yourself, let things come out from your heart and when they do. It automatically becomes unique. Raise issues which you are generally concerned about. Talk about things you actually know. Ask questions when you have serious doubts but never fake or pretend. Be yourself, Honesty has its long term perks. Grab the attention with the first line - As rightly said, well begun is half done. Your first line should be an attention seeker, something that grabs eyeballs. It should be compelling enough to make the reader stop and read your post.

Now let’s summarize,

Share your personal story that is short and simple, which starts with a line that is catchy and has an end that is positive

Follow this five steps next time you post something on LinkedIn and see for yourself. It worked for me and there is a high probability It will work for you as well. Follow top influencers on LinkedIn like Oleg Vishnepolsky, Brigette Hyacinth and many others like them. Read what they post and you will notice a similar pattern. There personalized versions of motivational and inspirational posts strike a chord with their connections generating incredible engagement. People want to hear something unique, they want to know your story rather than you telling them hard work is the key to success. They want to hear how working hard has impacted your lives. Be an example and like Mahatma Gandhi says, My life is my message. Your life should reflect in your posts