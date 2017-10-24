5 things extraordinary people do to act differently

Being ordinary is boring and is definitely not a good plan. Throughout my life in school, college and office, I have seen there are ordinary and there are extraordinary people. At a time, I believed living an extraordinary life is only possible for filthy rich and popular ones. Will I be able to ever live that life? With years of experience of living a life of mediocrity gradually, it became clear to me that being ridiculously wealthy or traveling to the stars or becoming famous won’t lead me to an extraordinary life. It is not something that I will get the approval of others but something that could be achieved if I focus on the little things in life. Here at ProofHub, I am living a life that is extraordinary and empowering my teams to be more productive in their life.

“Want to become a leader who gets things done? Start using ProofHub.”

Life is an adventure and we have the power to make it a grand adventure. Appreciate the extraordinary things that we fail to realize but are already a part of our life. It is a matter of mindset that can make your ordinary life into an extraordinary.

How does extraordinary happen?

If you think something you are doing is extraordinary, you are then definitely living an extraordinary life. Extraordinary starts with YOU- you have to break the chains of fear that keeps you locked into the system. Day by day you have to keep doing a lot extra to be something extra.

Extraordinary is everywhere and you can live an extraordinary life being an extraordinary personality by doing these things that extraordinary people do:

1. Leave the comfort and stop following the “majority”

“The person who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The person who walks alone is likely to find himself in places no one has ever seen before.”

― Albert Einstein

People living an extraordinary life are not weary of what others will say about them. They are not fearful of evolving and always try to be an extraordinary version of themselves. If you want to become extraordinary, it can not happen in a comfortable environment that many of us prefer to live in. If you wish to avoid pain and discomfort, you will never step out of the majority crowd. So, to continue living your dreams to live an extraordinary life, you should be willing to pay the price. Stop living in the big, safe crowd and leave the comfort. If you want to reach the top of the mountain, you will have to leave the city.

2. The rise of collaboration

The collaboration is the trending word. It is used for people working towards a common goal. Living an extraordinary life in today’s time is not just your wish. There are people who are running towards the same thing and people who already are living an extraordinary life. Hang out with these people. Spend a little time with them, how they act, how they speak and what they do. If you feel blue when every time you think of living an extraordinary life does not take a step back. Dreaming is extremely energizing as it pushes us to take a step out of our ordinary life. So, reach out to collaborate on social media with people living extraordinary lives. Follow some really inspirational people and open your mind to new ways of thinking. Implement sharing thoughts, produce powerful ideas, implement collaboration and move towards a new direction. Fortunately, things will change.

3. "Can't" and "won't” doesn’t mean the same

How many times did you get stuck between the two: can’t and won’t. I can’t drive my car. I can’t tell you about this. I can’t stop crying. I can’t make it. The truth is that you are the one who interchanges the two words and accordingly set up your mind. There are some things we are too ashamed to admit that we won’t do and therefore we say that it cannot be done. And that is not the sign of an extraordinary person. So, the next time just tries to replace can’t with won’t and see the difference it makes to your thoughts and actions.

4. Do not be regretful of your values and ethics

“Apart from values and ethics which I have tried to live by, the legacy I would like to leave behind is a very simple one - that I have always stood up for what I consider to be the right thing, and I have tried to be as fair and equitable as I could be.” Ratan Tata

Living a life without regret is possible when you fail to live in relation with your most authentic self. Your life is your set principles and when your principles and value are clear, your decisions will be easier. Extraordinary people do not live in the environment of the majority and therefore they do not find it difficult to stick to their values. To be extraordinary, you must be committed to your values without regret. Those who do not like the way you live, it is their problem. Live up to your values and without anybody’s consent leaving behind the ordinary lifestyle.

5. Always indulge in self-care

How often do you treat yourself with kindness and compassion? One of the best things people living an extraordinary life do to themselves is realize their worth and take a break for their personal care. You actually would not realize the importance unless you do it. Your inner self will always jabber to you about the many things you have to do and will push you towards the need of others before your own. Giving yourself some “me time” will bring out your best selves and allow you to move ahead of ordinary life.

Ultimately, living an extraordinary life is a journey and the above points will help you see something extraordinary happening. You are responsible for the transformation from ordinary to extraordinary as you have to give your safety nets to achieve something more.

**********

About Author

Let me send you my best stuff, click here to subscribe now!

**********