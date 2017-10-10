5 Things I Need to See Before Making A VC Investment: With Kevin Spain, General Partner of Emergence Capital

“As a firm, we have several community service days annually during which our entire team selects an organization and dedicates a day to making a difference for that group. In the past we’ve helped a number of local charities including food banks, soup kitchens, and schools. True to our culture, we often find that working with these groups profoundly touches one of our employees and they go on to become regular volunteers or contributors there.”

I had the pleasure to interview Kevin Spain. Kevin is the General Partner of Emergence Capital.

Thank you for joining us. What is your “backstory”?

I’m a General Partner at Emergence Capital, a leading venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley that’s focused on early stage enterprise cloud companies. I’ve been with Emergence since 2006. Throughout my career, I’ve worked in the enterprise and consumer technology arenas, and have spent time at both blue-chip companies and as an entrepreneur.

Before I joined Emergence, I was a senior member of Microsoft’s Corporate Development group where I was part of a team responsible for sourcing, structuring, and negotiating its acquisitions, strategic investments, and joint ventures. While there, I was involved in a number of interesting projects including helping to set up the joint venture that took MSN into China.

Prior to Microsoft, I worked at Electronic Arts, an organization that’s now widely recognized as the industry’s leading video game company. My first role there was as part of the team that launched its online gaming business. Later, I worked in the company’s Corporate Development group, where I helped manage its acquisitions and strategic investment efforts. One of the projects I worked on at EA was the acquisition of DICE, which produces the hit Battlefield game franchise.

Before Electronic Arts, I was a business student at The Wharton School. While I was there, the school hosted its first annual Business Plan Competition. I won the competition, raised money to build out the idea in my business plan, and then co-founded a company. That business was called atMadison.com. atMadison developed hosted marketing management solutions for small and medium sized companies.

Founding atMadison.com wasn’t my first foray into entrepreneurship, however. While I was an undergraduate student at the University of Texas at Austin, I started a company that sold used computers to Eastern Bloc countries right after the wall came down. I actually got my inspiration from Michael Dell, who was a student at UT while I was there and lived in my dorm. Looking back at the experience, I’m pretty amazed at how much I was just doing things on the fly – figuring out how to manage exporting, sourcing goods, billing customers, etc. I never had any aspirations for the business beyond just generating some spending money. I certainly achieved that, but I also learned a valuable lesson from the experience that’s helped me as an investor: not all businesses should raise venture money. Given the resources that certain businesses need, some are better run with capital from the founder’s own balance sheet.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

I believe the biggest mistakes I’ve made in my career as a VC have been passing on companies that turned out to be amazing investments in the end. My biggest misstep in this regard was passing on Twilio’s Series A. At that time, the idea of building a business like Twilio’s was extremely new — and I wasn’t sure how large the market for Twilio’s solution would be. Despite the fact that I really liked the company’s CEO and its initial traction, I got hung up on my perception of market size. My biggest lesson there was that leadership and customer love can create markets where traditional market sizing math can fall short.

Which person or which company do you most admire?

It may be an obvious choice, but Bill Gates. I worked with him at Microsoft and saw first-hand what a mind blowingly intelligent and intense person he is.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

When Emergence was started in 2004, we had the opportunity to create the culture we wanted for the firm. The members of our founding team, Jason Green, Brian Jacobs, and Gordon Ritter, had all been around Silicon Valley for a while, and knew that the Bay Area community had its share of challenges. They made a commitment, which has only strengthened over time, to build an organization that would help change and improve our community by creating jobs, fulfilling human potential and serving civic organizations. As a result, our goal is to invest in promising portfolio companies that have the potential to create meaningful employment opportunities. Additionally, one thing we think about when we select Limited Partners is how the returns we generate will be put to use. This has led us to bring in many endowments and charitable foundations as LPs that are making a significant impact in social and other causes. Finally, as a firm, we have several community service days annually during which our entire team selects an organization and dedicates a day to making a difference for that group. In the past we’ve helped a number of local charities including food banks, soup kitchens, and schools. True to our culture, we often find that working with these groups profoundly touches one of our employees and they go on to become regular volunteers or contributors there.

What are “5 things to see before making a VC investment” and why?

Companies that are changing the future of how work is done. That could be a company using artificial intelligence to coach employees to do their jobs better, one that is using the cloud to help organizations collaborate more efficiently and effectively, or an organization that is using mobile devices to more effectively deliver services to the field. A chance to invest in early-stage businesses. The team at Emergence really relishes the opportunity to roll up our sleeves and partner with emerging companies to help them scale. We’re super passionate about helping them tackle the tough challenges they’ll face in their growth. There’s nothing more gratifying, because these organizations really yearn for, and can benefit from the advice. Entrepreneurs that are inherently passionate and driven to capitalize on that passion. I want to work with people who can’t imagine they’d be doing anything else other than what they’re doing. I know how incredibly hard it is to deal with the myriad challenges of building a company. If you aren’t passionate to your core, you won’t have what it takes to surmount those challenges and break through those walls. An opportunity that is non-consensus and on the bleeding edge. Nothing is more satisfying from an advisor’s perspective and, from an investor perspective, the best returns are generated by things outside the herd. Chemistry with the founders. Investors and entrepreneurs have to work very closely together, so need to true partners. I have to love working with the founding team because we’re going to be tackling tough problems together and sometimes we’re going to disagree. It’s essential that we like and respect one another and enjoy spending time together.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?