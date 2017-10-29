5 Things I Need To See Before Making A VC Investment: Jeff Pulver, Co-Founder of Vonage

“I look at failure differently than others. I believe not learning from failure is the only kind of failure that matters when it comes to working with early stage startups.”

I had the pleasure to interview Jeff Pulver. Jeff is an internet pioneer, entrepreneur, investor, speaker, and futurist. Jeff helped shape the worldwide market acceptance of VoIP. He is the founder and co-founder of numerous startups including VON and Vonage. Jeff has also invested in over 350 startups, including Twitter, since 1998.

What is your "backstory"?

– I helped create the VoIP Industry. I am an internet pioneer known for my work on VoIP and being the co-founder of “The Pulver Order” and Vonage. (there is lots of backstory which can be seen on LinkedIn and other sites)

Can you share a story of your most successful Angel or VC funding? What was its lesson?

Beyond investing in my own successful startups, I was a seed investor in Twitter. Lesson – my dad was right – if you don’t ask, the answer is No.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

I look at failure differently than others. I believe not learning from failure is the only kind of failure that matters when it comes to working with early stage startups. It is easy to look at startups I passed on investing on which grew up into large companies.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I was the founding investor in Innovid and I continue to believe in their vision and admire watching the core team following their dreams.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I helped change the way the world communicates.

What are your "5 things I need to see before making a VC investment" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I have invested in over 400 startups When I meet a startup, I look at them as if they were a band. So what I ask:

Who is your lead singer – who is their CEO? Who is your drummer – who is the person responsible for getting things done. COO. Are you a cover band or sing original music – is this a startup copying someone elses idea or are they pioneering a new space? What genre of music are you in? Something that exists before or something new? How deep is your fan base? Who is signing your praises outside of your immedite group of friends? I look to feel the energy of the team and their dynamic nature. If I feel comfortable with their energy I am more interested in them.

