5 Things I Need To See Before Making A VC Investment: The Shark Tank's Aaron & Jocelyn Freeman

I had the pleasure of interviewing Aaron & Jocelyn Freeman, authors of The New Power Couple. They say, “we were an average couple who wanted to show couple around the world that you can become wealthy investors, too.” This couple made a 180 degree turn in life from Registered Nurse and Engineer to investors who have made it all the way to the hit show, Shark Tank with one of their companies.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us! What is your "backstory"?

We’ll preface with saying it’s a beautiful thing in life that at anytime, you can change directions in life and redefine yourself.

We were working as a nurse (Jocelyn) and engineer (Aaron) when we started to implement simple but profound habits with our finances. As a newly married couple, we wanted to break the statistics that 50% of marriages end in divorce AND 50% of those divorces come from money related issues.

We implemented an “investment bucket” with our finances and started to invest in new and different ways that the “average couple” didn’t think you could do. These choices have been a great learning opportunity, and lucrative enough for us to retire our careers and continue to invest in new and different ways.

We also wanted to share our habits and philosophies with the world and so we published a book for couples called, “The New Power Couple.”

Yitzi: Can you share a story of your most successful Angel or VC investment? What was its lesson?

We were grateful to have walked on the set of the hit show, Shark Tank just a few weeks ago with one of the companies we Angel Invested in called, Delighted By Dessert Hummus.

What’s funny is that we met this founder in an airport line and in under 10 minutes she casted a vision so beautiful and bold for us that we felt compelled to invest in a very short time.

(hint hint, you can build relationships anywhere)

We were delighted to partner with this company and support the founder in taking the product to the first shelves, to now being massively viral online because of Shark Tank and hitting every major retailer in the country….all within a little over a year of investing.

It has been an honor and a joy to be a part of.

Yitzi: Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

We received a fantastic learning opportunity when we invested in a company (won’t mention) that was not driven by a founder with integrity. While the founder had passion and a great idea, he did not know how to treat his investors and broke many promises along the way.

However, we wouldn't take it back because it will be a lesson we can take into even bigger investments in the future. We are grateful for any learning.

Yitzi: Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn?

We actually do not feel any regrets for our decisions. We view things as divinely aligned and a part of the bigger lessons we learn in life. When we make any decision we ask ourselves (body, mind, soul), is this in alignment with our vision? If it doesn’t align with our vision, we are happy to say no to the opportunity. You see, there is more opportunity than EVER in the world right now and some people get distracted or overwhelmed. We truly filter out opportunities with our vision and trust our intuition at the end of the day.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

We honestly admire Makenzie Marzluff from Delighted By Dessert Hummus the most because she is an epic representation of how a business can be built by being innovative, in alignment and fiercely committed to integrity. She has been in meetings with MAJOR corporations and said NO to them for bringing in her product because they were asking her to do something that was out of integrity to the company’s integrity. She doesn’t have one ounce of a lack mindset and therefore does not go outside of her alignment.

This has actually had those major corporations (that most people would beg to be in) come back to her and say, “okay, we want to do this the right way.” Makenzie and Delighted By are changing the world of business.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

For us, money is an energy source that is meant to be circulated in ways that create good in the world. We intend to be as conscious as possible when we buy anything because we know that we vote with our dollar. In addition to being conscientious of our money purchases for companies that do good, we also find ways to give to people around us. If we walk down the street and someone is homeless we will buy them lunch, if we see a friend had a major diagnosis we will donate to their treatment, etc. And, we find joy in gifting people for no special reason so that they believe money comes from unexpected places. We will drop off a gift on our friends doorstep if they have been looking at it for a while because we know that we can positively influence others to give unexpectedly when they receive unexpectedly.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I need to see before making a VC investment" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. The founder’s commitment to integrity:

a. People can have a great product or service, but if they do not have 100% commitment to integrity, the company does not have the same power. For example, we stood behind the founder of Delighted By when she turned down a major retailer because we knew in the long run it would gain the respect of the industry. (Integrity is: keeping your promises, doing what is right). Now, retailers come to us non-stop because they have heard about the company's commitment to integrity.

2. The founder’s relationship to money:

a. We find that a company is much more successful when it is led by people who have an abundant mindset and they do not believe in lack of resources. Many people have fear about money and that can be a distraction when it comes time to being innovative or marking in new and different ways. We want to work with people who thinks of money in a positive light and fully trusts that when great value is provided, unlimited money comes back.

3. How the company plans to give back:

a. Like we said, there is no shortage of opportunities to make money these days. But we want to invest in a company that commits to two things: minimizing harm to the planet and a plan to give back to a community in some way. People are smart about their buying choices and we know that consumers get behind companies that commit to giving back, over a company that just gives a bargain. And, we intend to only support companies that are conscientious about where they source ingredients, materials, etc and that the people behind producing them are well treated. What goes around, comes around.

4. Their plan for building a team:

a. We truly believe that a great business is built by great people. We are encouraged when we hear that the founder plans to create a diverse team to bring in different ideas and different styles of working. We like to know that the team will include different types of people so that a challenge, idea, plan can be looked at from all different angles. Teamwork is dreamwork.

5. Their plan for a transfer/sale (or not):

a. The long term plan is essential to know as an investor. When do they plan to sale, what is the their minimum price they would take from someone who comes to buy the company. When it’s an epic product, there will be interest from big companies. We were offered to be bought out (including the founder) only a few months into the business but as a team we had decided what the “minimum” was and they were WAY below that price. If you don’t know what that price is from the founder you are investing in, you might find yourself surprised to find they are selling before you realized. Being on the same page is essential.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. :-)

We would love to sit down with Tony Robbins, JayZ & Beyonce & Richard Branson for an epic meal and conversation :-)

