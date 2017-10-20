5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming CEO: Andrei Mincov, CEO of Trademark Factory

“Do not expect service providers to deliver a miracle for your business.”

Andrei Mincov

I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrei Mincov, an intellectual-property-lawyer-turned-entrepreneur. His career as an intellectual property lawyer began 23 years ago when he helped his father, a famous Russian composer, protect his rights against a major radio station that stole his music to make a Samsung commercial. Andrei moved to Canada 10 years ago and after 3 more years of law school, Andrei started his own law firm.

Upon realizing that being a lawyer and running a law firm are two different things, Andrei took a dive into the world of entrepreneurship and came up with the idea of Trademark Factory® that would offer business owners trademarking services with a predictable, guaranteed result for a predictable, guaranteed budget. His company was the first and still is the only firm in the world that helps entrepreneurs and companies trademark their brands with a free comprehensive trademark search, for a single all-inclusive flat fee, with a 100% money-back guarantee.

Yitzi: What is your backstory?

I was 5 years old when my father, a famous Russian composer Mark Minkov, first asked me to join him on stage to sing a couple of his songs. And like every son who admires his father, I said yes.

14 years later, he asked me to bring a copyright infringement lawsuit against a radio station that stole one of those songs and made it into a commercial for Samsung.

And if you’re wondering why he’d ask a 19-year-old to go to court, back then I was still living in Russia and attending a law school. And in Russia, you don’t have to be a lawyer to represent your clients, especially family members.

Age was the least of my concerns.

A much bigger problem for me was that I'd never even heard of intellectual property.

I had no idea what to do in a courtroom because I had never been in one.

Worst of all, back then, you simply couldn't go online and google "how do you sue a radio station that stole your father’s music". Larry and Sergey hadn’t even started Google yet!

But despite all these concerns, like every son who admires his father, I said yes.

A few months later, I found myself in front of a judge. Across from me were three lawyers in suits and ties with their leather briefcases and years of experience!

After several heated hearings, the radio station bought the judge—and we lost the case.

Think about it: they refused to buy my dad’s music. Instead they bought the judge!

That’s when my dad told me, “If you are not gonna appeal this, you should quit your law school and find yourself a different profession.”

And like every son who admires his father… I took my very first court case all the way up to one level below the Supreme Court of Russia—and won!

It was that case that birthed my passion for intellectual property. My dad was my first and favorite client—among thousands of clients whose IP I’ve since helped protect.

At the pinnacle of my Russian legal career, I was recognized as one of Top 5 IP lawyers in Russia. I was working for the largest international law firm in the world and helping multi-billion-dollar clients like Apple, Microsoft, Sony, Dreamworks, J.K. Rowling, and Ford protect their intellectual property.

But that wasn’t pushing the boundaries of my comfort zone quite enough. I wanted to expand my horizons. I knew there was more to life than just lawyering in Russia. I wanted to be in a place that respects freedom and entrepreneurship. So 10 years ago, I chose to start everything from scratch and moved to Canada.

And when I say, I had to start everything from scratch, I mean it. Despite my years of experience in Russia and my PhD in Law, in Canada, I had to go back to law school. When I finally got my license as a Canadian lawyer, I realized that Canadian law firms weren’t willing to hire me. This is when I discovered the book by Robert Kiyosaki, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and set off on my entrepreneurial journey.

At first, I thought I’d simply start my own IP law firm but quickly realized that my success would have little to do with my brilliance and my excellence as a lawyer. It would have to do everything with my skills as a marketer and a sales guy. And back then, honestly, I had none of these skills.

Dozens of books, seminars, and webinars later, I came up with the idea of Trademark Factory®, a firm that would offer trademarking services like no one else did: with a predictable, guaranteed result for a predictable, guaranteed budget. What initially was just a marketing gimmick in my mind turned out to be a viable business model that has helped thousands of business owners around the world secure one of their most valuable assets—their brands.

Because of antiquated lawyer licensing requirements, I had to sacrifice my lawyer license to be able to offer our services internationally. This was one of the biggest steps out of my comfort zone for me, maybe second only to leaving Russia and moving to Canada.

That decision paid off in spades and, the way I put it, finalized my transition from an intellectual property lawyer with an entrepreneurial inkling towards an entrepreneur who just happens to know a thing or two about intellectual property.

Trademark Factory® now has a team of 8 people and personally, I see my role primarily in building our internal systems, building relationships, and educating business owners about intellectual property through my books, seminars, and videos.

Yitzi: What is a funny story that happened?

I’ve always looked for creative ways to acquire customers. One of such efforts was when, in the very beginning of my journey as a business owner, I exhibited at a small-business expo in Calgary.

Compared to meetups, which I was frequenting at that time, this seemed like a potential treasure trove. I was so excited to have all these conversations with business owners who seemed so interested in using my services to protect their intellectual property—until I came home and, after dutifully following up with each of them, realized that I made a grand total of zero sales.

I was puzzled and frustrated.

I questioned whether trade shows were the right vehicle for me.

I stopped sending follow-up emails to the prospects.

And then, TWO YEARS LATER, two of them got back to me ON THE SAME DAY, in a span of 3 hours. One bought our services to register 5 trademarks, the other bought 6. It was one of the biggest paydays for the company that year. Both these clients have come back several times to register more trademarks through Trademark Factory®.

The lesson it taught me was that there are business activities you shouldn’t try to evaluate based on immediate ROI. As frustrating as it may be, sometimes you just have to plant the seeds and wait…

Yitzi: What does your company do?

Trademark Factory® is the only firm in the world that offers trademarking services with a predictable, guaranteed result for a predictable, guaranteed budget: our licensed lawyers and trademark agents help entrepreneurs and businesses from around the world trademark their brands with a free comprehensive trademark search, for a single all-inclusive flat fee, with a 100% money-back guarantee.

Music, literature, movies, art, our clothes, the design of our household objects, our cars, our phones, our computers and the software that runs them… We are surrounded by all the things that make our lives comfortable and enjoyable only because someone had bothered to create them.

We should be forever grateful to authors and inventors who poured their blood, sweat and tears and to companies who poured money and expertise to create and deliver all of that to us.

And the easiest way to say, “Thank you” to them is not to steal from them.

Ever since I helped my father defend his copyrights against the Russian radio station that stole his song to make a commercial for Samsung, it’s been my mission to help creators protect their intellectual property.

I’ve done it as a lawyer, as a best-selling author of 5 books on intellectual property, as someone who’s delivered countless seminars and recorded hundreds of videos about intellectual property, and finally, as the founder of a trademarking company that, for the first time ever, made trademarking services predictable and easy to understand.

In short, what I do protects incentives that compel creators to invest their resources into creating the things that make our lives better.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yitzi: What are the 5 things you wish you knew before launching your startup?

Today, this business is very different from what it was 6 years ago when I started it.

Back then, I knew next to nothing about business. I was a successful intellectual property lawyer who came to Canada from Russia, went through 3 more years of law school only to realize that Canadian law firms did not want to hire me.

So I started this business as a regular intellectual property law firm—out of necessity. And it gradually grew into what it is today: a company that has clients from all over the world and that offers trademarking services the way that nobody else does.

This is my first real business and in these 6 years, I made a ton of mistakes and learned a ton of lessons.

Here are 5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my firm:

1. Impeccable delivery and customer service are worthless in the absence of customers.

I moved to Canada after a successful lawyer career in Russia. After 3 more years of law school in Canada, I suddenly realized that Canadian law firms were not interested in offering me a job. That’s when I discovered “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki. My reaction to the section when he explained that employment income is the most insecure type of income: “Yeah, tell me about it!”

That’s how I started my own law firm. I incorporated the company and built the website, created a logo and printed business cards.

One important thing was missing, however—clients.

It was one of the most groundbreaking moments in my life. It made me appreciate— the way I never appreciated before—what it took for successful businesses to get where they are.

I realized that without customers, it doesn’t matter how good as a lawyer I am. It doesn’t mean a thing that I was prepared to offer exceptional customer support and excellent follow-up communication.

All of that only matters when you have someone to deliver the services to.

And at that moment I realized that my #1 role in this business is to attract a steady flow of customers. Everything else, including the quality of services themselves, was secondary.

And when I say secondary, I don’t mean that the quality of services must suffer. I mean that when no one is out there to evaluate your services, their quality doesn’t matter.

2. Do not expect service providers to deliver a miracle for your business.

One of my biggest mistakes as I was starting out was hoping that I could find a magician who would come and perform a miracle on my business.

I didn’t really know WHAT they could do or HOW they would do it. I just knew that they could do SOMETHING that would cause a massive improvement. I needed only to find someone—and I’ll be rich and famous overnight.

Well, that didn’t happen.

What happened instead was a massive amount of frustration when their deliverables didn’t match my expectations.

After such disappointments, I realized that the problem lay within: I had no idea how to measure their performance—because I knew nothing about the services I was ordering.

It’s not to say that you must be the best at everything: marketing, sales, SEO, programming, design, copywriting, etc. But you must at least understand what these roles entail.

It is only when you truly understand what a role involves that you can measure improvements.

3. You can't save your way to prosperity. You don't get big by playing small.

There’s only so much you can do to reduce your spending budget.

Yes, you can eliminate unnecessary things from your life and your business.

Yes, you can get a cheaper phone and a cheaper phone plan. You can only use public transit. You can only attend free seminars and use stolen software. You can sell things you no longer need on eBay or craigslist. You can sleep on your friend’s couch. You can work from a public library to save on the internet. You can order free business cards from Vistaprint.

You can do all of that and more to save hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars every month.

I’m not mocking the idea of saving. There is a place for that.

But saving and depriving yourself of things you want can only take you so far.

You can’t build a big and successful business by following growth strategies of a local grocery store.

You don’t become big by playing small.

The idea is not to waste money on things you don’t need.

The idea is to realize that saving is a strategy for survival. Exponential growth and legendary success require a different strategy.

4. Getting rid of things you tolerate will make you happier than acquiring new things you think you'll love.

Our lives are as miserable as what we allow ourselves to tolerate.

A toleration is basically something that kind of works, but not really. When something is broken, getting rid of it is a no-brainer. It's the stuff that kind of works, but not the way it's supposed to, or not the way you'd like, that typically aggravates us.

Five years ago, I bought my first drumkit, something that I had been dreaming about for over 20 years. Within a week after spending over $7,000 on it, I ripped the mesh head of the kick drum because I incorrectly installed the beater on my kick pedal. With some love and duct tape, the mesh head lasted me for the entire 5 years. And would have lasted me another 5 years, probably. But every time I sat down to drum, guess what I had to look at? The goddamn patched-up hole. A new mesh head costs about fifty bucks. But because the old one was perfectly functional, I kept tolerating it. This was the first toleration I let go of.

The interesting thing is, I kept expanding my drumset by buying more and more new cymbals. But it was getting rid of the torn mesh head that made all the difference. A measly $50 changed everything!

Every time I sit down to play my drums now, I'm a happy man!

This is not just about half-broken tangible things. It also applies to clients, vendors, and friends.

By systematically getting rid of the things we unnecessarily tolerate, you will live a much happier life. I promise.

5. I'm not a carrots guy. I'm a sticks guy.

There’s this great book by Ian Ayres called “Carrots and Sticks” that talks about self-motivation. There are some great ideas there. What I discovered about myself is that I’m a lot more motivated by desire to avoid pain than I am by desire to achieve pleasure.

I am a part of a mastermind, and we have power circles of 4. Every week, we have an accountability call during which each of us goes through what they accomplished in the last week and what we’re planning to accomplish in the week to come.

What I found works best for me is to come up with a long list of things I’d like to accomplish and then highlight 3 or 4 items I think are the most important ones.

I would then pledge $500 to one of my accountability buddies for each of these highlighted tasks. If I don’t complete that important task by the next call, I’d pay them $500.

I’ve been doing this for almost a year now—and I have yet to open my wallet and pay up. It’s not just about greed. It’s mostly about embarrassment in admitting that I failed at something that I myself thought was important. But having a negative monetary stimulus helps.

I am sure this approach has significantly increased my productivity.

I learned these lessons the hard way. I wish someone had told me about them when I was starting out. And maybe they did. I just didn’t listen.

And here comes #6 as a bonus. Get a mentor. A mentor is the person who will tell you today everything that you will be able to figure out by yourself—much later.

In business, timing is everything. It’s not just about whether you can figure it out eventually, it’s about whether you can figure it out before it’s too late to even matter.

Having a business mentor by my side who can nudge me in the right direction was one of the most important decisions I’ve made in my life.

Yitzi: Who would you love to meet and have a private lunch with if you could?

Sylvester Stallone: not only am I a fan of his movies, I’m enamored with his story and his tenacity and business vision. His story about the dog he pawned is beyond inspirational and his words in Rambo I: “Back in Vietnam, they trusted me with million-dollar equipment; here I can’t find a job parking cars!” were exactly what I felt like when I moved to Canada. I would love to talk to him how he could manage not to let his first massive success bury him into complacency.

Gene Simmons: my showbiz hero. He not only writes and perform amazing music, he’s famous for his ability to turn everything he touches into gold. He’s also well known for saying that if he could trademark air, he would, which is music to my ears, since I’m the owner of a trademarking company. I largely agree with his views about intellectual property and modern music business—and would love to ask him about his vision for where this is all going in the future.

Jeff Bezos: is known for saying that Amazon is not about trying to catch the next big thing, but about figuring out what will still be out there in 10 years and finding how to become the best at it. I admire his ability to be at the forefront of whatever he’s doing—whether it’s books, online marketplace, or groceries. Would love to get his perspective about the market for legal services, and specifically IP.

Blackie Lawless: is the reason I am in love with hard rock. My childhood hero. I still have his poster where he’s holding the “Who Dares Wins” sign. This poster has inspired me to go out of my comfort zone more than once. I write music and am an amateur drum player. Two of my biggest dreams related to music are to hear Blackie sing one of my songs and to play the drums with W.A.S.P. in a studio.

Michael Gerber and John Warrillow: authors of “E-Myth” and “Built to Sell” respectively. These two books were instrumental in my vision for Trademark Factory®. I have never considered legal services to be something that can be productized—until I read E-Myth and, later, Built to Sell. I would love to thank them in person and get their perspective on further ways I could move the needle in my business.

Al Pacino: one of my favorite actors. His work in Scent of a Woman is phenomenal and fascinatingly inspirational. I am taking acting classes now and the more I learn the more I appreciate his brilliance. To see him do a few paragraphs from my life story is to die for. I also wonder how come he has done nothing to reclaim ALPACINO.COM domain name.