5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became a Model: Top Loydeen of Debut Model Agency

“Remember this is a business. People want something from you because you are the product. You will constantly be in a situation where you need to stay alert and wise because there will be someone at every turn wanting to abuse their power or take advantage of you.”

Loydeen

I had the pleasure of interviewing fashion model, Loydeen of DebutModels.com. She will be in an upcoming episode of ID Network’s “The Deadliest Decade.” Loydeen has been the opening/finale model for countless fashion shows such as Tumbler and Tipsy, appeared on The Tonight Show and been impersonated as the “Loydeen character” by Ashlee Simpson due to her unique voice. She is also working on her life coaching certification.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I am from Oregon and moved to California where I studied acting and worked for Disney in the California Adventure Park playing the part of an heiress while working at the Disneyland Hotel. But then at age 23, I lost my mother to breast cancer. I had completed the Los Angeles Film Studies Program and received a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Communication in Film and TV at both California State, Fullerton and Hope International University. I had just been seen on the Tonight Show and Days of Our Lives. My mom was taken out of bed to watch me on Days and on our last conversation she said, “Oh Loydeen you look so beautiful on TV.”

I didn’t make it to my mom’s side in time and it rocked my world. I was packed and ready to get on the plane, but I had already passed up a few flights that day to finish getting ready to move my life completely. It was 3:15 am when a call came in and I thought it was a friend from the east coast checking on me. I had just been writing an email assuring someone that I was on my way and that it would not be too late. I answered the phone and honestly lost it on my sister Linda when she told me the news. I screamed at her and called her a liar and then I just remembering walking forward and falling. My roommates found me hyperventilating and on the computer screen in front of me were still the words, “Too late.” It seemed like a joke because all the other flights would have gotten me there. It was a dark time.

I quit acting and moved from LA to a small town in Mountain Home, Idaho with my older sister, Lori. It was quite the culture shock. I remember after arriving my I was stopped by a pet peacock blocking the entire middle of the road. Not quite the reasons for traffic jams in L.A. that I was used to.

Through my grief, I had not kept up with my industry contacts and figured that I had given up on any creative dreams, but in hopes of feeling anything connected to my old life, I met with a local modeling agency in Boise, Idaho. That agency folded soon after and I was working a sales job in Boise, when suddenly the day I was promoted at work, I also found out I was picked up for high fashion modeling in New York through my time with the former agency. I had never thought New York being from the west coast. I quit my job, moved to the Big Apple and I have never looked back.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a model?

I walked in Couture Fashion Week along with many other shows. I was still in hair and makeup when it was my time to walk, so I was being screamed at backstage to get on the runway. I had one person curling my hair and another blow drying it, so I literally could not move and had to just calmly stare at them as they screamed. I was then rushed to the runway while garments and shoes were being tossed at me and right before walking out I felt something placed in my hand. I looked down at it was a chain connected to a man in his underwear and I hear, “This is your man.” I was like, “This is my what? What am I to do with him?” As I was tapped to go, he whispered that I was to drag him down the runway. I did and the chain broke right on stage, so I wrapped it around his neck and just made it work. It was quite the memory.

I have seen everything backstage from being sewn into the design as I am about to step out to the quickest of complicated backstage changes. You have a team of dressers and so the changes are their own work of art happening back there. You will see everything from mad chaos to organized chaos, but the teams all have their job and in the end the show goes on and the moment I step out, you would never know what is going on behind that curtain. I love that as a runway model - we get to showcase someone’s blood, sweat, tears and passion for all to see the fruit of their hard work. It is exhilarating.

Yitzi: So what exactly does a model do?

Models do everything from walk the latest designs and trends down the runway from the bold to garner attention to the ready-to-wear collections. We also shoot advertisements for products ranging anywhere from jewelry to perfume, beauty products, to appliances and clothes. We shoot for magazines, websites and are the face of brands and campaigns. There are so many different fabulous types of modeling as well, from fashion, editorial, fit, fitness, commercial, plus, etc. The list goes on.

As a model, you are the product, so throughout my career I have had times where I have had to work with trainers to really get into shape, such as when my father got sick. I moved into the hospital with him for a month before he passed away and so when I returned to modeling, I trained with Leandro Carvalho for Beach Body’s Brazil Butt Lift. I only ate what was cooked for me and worked out six days a week on a very intensive plan of a lot of weight training, squats, deadlifts and lunges, band training, and cardio.

You probably see models being captured constantly at parties and in clubs. That is because, like other jobs, we have meetings and we network by being seen at events. The venues know getting models to events will draw crowds. We meet a lot of industry connections and are captured at the big events for more exposure. It can be an exhausting game we play of going to the key events, but also not exhausting yourself.

A lot of times, people think the model’s life is always glamorous, but it can be anything but. We are constantly hitting the pavement rushing from one casting and then taking the train across the city to the next to then go all the way back across town again. You spend a lot of time rushing and then waiting to be seen. You are looked up and down and are often dismissed as quickly as you walk in.

Most of the time, you have no idea if they liked you or not. The times you think they hated your look can often be when you later get the job, and you could think you nailed it and never hear from them again. It’s a crapshoot and you just have to take it comes. Paychecks can take 30-90 days to come in, and so you are left supplementing your income and working multiple jobs to make end’s meet. It is imperative that you find a job that lets you off at a moment’s notice for castings and jobs.

Your modeling career is always number one even if that is not the job regularly paying you. I have done everything from sales, cocktail serving, promo modeling (you work for brands as a brand ambassador telling people about the product or handing out free gifts at big sporting events, malls, parades, talking to people on the street, etc. They hire models to be the face of the brand for that day or you work on a circuit traveling with the brand) and an extra for TV and movies. Once the paychecks come in more regularly and you start getting booking requests, you can eliminate the other jobs and work full-time as a model.

Yitzi: What do you think makes you stand out? Can you share a story?

I have a very unique look. My background is Dutch, German, and Swedish and I have a certain edge and fierceness that has always set me apart. I’m not right for everything, but when I am, it’s usually memorable.

Some of my most memorable are: I was chosen to shoot with live wolves out in New Jersey with a team of wolf wranglers and seven wolves surrounding me. It was amazing! I also got to be the opening model for Tumbler and Tipsy, the season after Kylie Jenner and it is definitely one of my favorite shows every year. And I get to work a lot for celebrity stylists and top hair such as Tracey Hughes, Warren Tricomi, Wella, Redken, etc. when I have shot print ads and walked runway. It pays very well and keeps up my short, edgy hair style.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My siblings have always been my biggest fans. I am the baby of the family with an older brother and two sisters up to 21 years older than me and they have always rooted me along. I am the liberal, wild, and crazier one of the family, but even when we don’t agree, they fiercely love me to pieces. Since I lost both of my parents, I would honestly not be where I am without them. I am so unbelievably grateful!

YitzI: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since moving to New York and getting involved with Hillsong, I have volunteered a lot, including supporting several different organizations that work tirelessly to stop the horrendous monstrosity of sex trafficking and to get convictions of its predators, such as the fearless A21 Campaign, serving at the Bowery Mission, aiding in Hurricane Sandy Relief, supporting a child through Compassion, as well as just opening up my heart to be there for people to listen and help others along the way. We were not created to do this alone. We must walk this journey together and support and lean on each other through all the twists and turns.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a model" and why.

I. Start forming solid fitness and eating habits young, so that it comes more naturally to you once more high demands are on you. I only cared about fried food and dessert growing up and never thought about working out.

If you have the look and physique for modeling figure out which type of model you are and hone in on that. Are you really into fitness and bulk up easily or Google the exact measurements and sizes for fit modeling and see if that is more you.? Are you a Plus size model or do you have more of a high fashion tall, skinny look?

A big money maker is commercial print and print modeling. Maybe you are not tall, but you have a look that resembles the types you see in ads for watches or techie brands or make-up lines. Start looking at magazines and ads, read up on the different types of modeling and agencies. Do not try to be what you are not, celebrate who you are and go after that.

II. “It will get you exposure” is another phrase for “I don’t want to pay you” and the so called exposure will rarely be what is promised to make a dent in your career. Know your worth and choose wisely. It is great to gain experience when starting out, if looking for an agent and wanting to have something to show, but it is a slippery slope. Exposure does not pay your bills! I am a signed model, but I have had time freelancing in between signed agencies. Companies and photographers love a freelance model because there is no agency to haggle with. “There is no pay, but great exposure” has become a very over used phrase in the industry.

III. Remember this is a business. People want something from you because you are the product. You will constantly be in a situation where you need to stay alert and wise because there will be someone at every turn wanting to abuse their power or take advantage of you. Have a good support team, keep communication open, don’t ever think it is okay to have your career dangled in front of you to make you do something you are not comfortable with.

I have been put in many uncomfortable positions and typically I am known for being sassy and sarcastic, but I did get in a situation once where I was stuck in a cab grabbing dinner with a model and someone in the industry. When the other model got out of the cab, the person made an inappropriate pass and I froze. I remember a million things going through my head because I had to see this individual for so many shows coming up and he had the power to cancel me for all of them. The moment the cab pulled over, I jumped out so fast. I’m surprised I didn’t fall. The next night after shows, it was demanded that I do a private shoot and join a party in his hotel room and I declined. The individual got very angry and I went from being talked up in public about how great I was to icy cold treatment.

I got off easy in the situation compared to many models and I just want to encourage girls to stand up for themselves and not to feel ashamed or that they need to do anything just to have this career.

IV. Look up reputable, known agencies online like www.debutmodels.com and find out if and when they have open calls. Take a trip the city you want to move to and go in personally only during the allotted time. Bring a few snap shots {showing close-up and full body) and wear something that shows off your physique such as a tank top and leggings. Do not wear a lot of make-up and make sure your hair is out of your face. You will read to wear no make-up, but most models cheat and wear what we call “clean face” make-up - a little concealer, a tad bit of mascara and light lip gloss should do the trick. They want to see the natural you. You do not need professional pictures to do this.

Go for a week and go into as many agencies as you can. Do not be discouraged if you are told no or barely looked at. This is all part of the grind. When asked be sure they know you are able and willing to move (do not go until you are willing). If you are told no, follow up in a month or a few months down the line. Agencies have their booking board changed regularly and one day they could have someone who looks like you and the next month they could need your look. Following up was my biggest struggle. Mastering that can mean your foot in the door that much sooner.

V. Buy a silk pillowcase…it’s said throughout the generations that it prevents wrinkles and creases in your skin while you sleep and I am a big believer.

8. Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I’m going to cheat and say three.

1) Jennifer Eustin because I am constantly told in the industry that I belong on Orange is the New Black!

2) Tom Ford because he does both Fashion and Film and I love the clean, yet edgy aesthetic of his collections.

3) JLo because she’s…well, she’s just EVERYTHING!!