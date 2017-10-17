5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became CEO: Andy Levitt, CEO of Purple Carrot

“Everything Takes Longer Than You Think.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Andy Levitt, CEO of Purple Carrot. After getting diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2012, Andy saw that integrating more plant-based meals into his diet not only made a dramatic difference in how he felt - but actually altered the course of his disease. Two years later, he went on to create Purple Carrot, the plant-based meal kit company, out of his garage with a mission to inspire others to experience these health benefits themselves. After only 3 years in the space, Purple Carrot has become one of the major competitors in the meal kit industry, differentiating itself with unique plant-based offerings. The company has also gone on to partner with five-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, to create the TB12 Performance Meals, and has expanded to offer its kits nationwide.

Yitzi: What is your “backstory”?

I’ve had an entrepreneurial bent ever since I was a little kid - from trying to get a book published with an easy solution to the Rubik’s cube at age 11, to having a t-shirt business throughout college. For about 20 years, I spent a good part of my professional career working within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry promoting the value of Western medicine as the antidote for all types of chronic health conditions. I worked as an employee for manufacturers for 13 years and then for myself when I created my own word of mouth marketing agency, and ran that for about 6 years more.

In 2012, my own agency was acquired shortly before I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and I found that it was exceptionally difficult to manage my diet. At the encouragement of a good friend who has been an ethical vegan for over 15 years, I watched the documentary Forks Over Knives with my wife in January 2014 and knew at that moment what I wanted - and needed - to do next. It became abundantly clear to me that people were largely unaware of the impact our food choices make on our health and on our environment - and that there was important work to be done to raise awareness of the value of incorporating a plant-based diet. I quickly shifted my focus to the concept of food as medicine, and launched Purple Carrot out of my garage that October.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I’m a huge fan of best-selling author Seth Godin. He has taught me so much ever since I started following him in 1999. His daily blog is a steady source of inspiration, and his books have provided me a roadmap for my own entrepreneurial ventures. Seth has taught me to pick myself, to be remarkable, to know that this might work (and might not work either!), and that playing it safe is a risky strategy to avoid. Other than my wife and my parents, there is no one else on the planet who has influenced me as much as Seth has, and I am grateful to call him a friend and mentor.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Back in 2014, launching a 100% plant-based meal kit company was on the edge as compared to mainstream options that were available at the time. But what began as an entrepreneurial venture into a relatively fringe category has turned into a mission-driven company that is all about empowering people who want to consciously and easily integrate plant-based eating into their life - while not completely giving up meat, fish, and dairy - and become what we call a Balanceatarian. Not only does incorporating plant-based food reduce your carbon footprint (e.g., you can save the equivalent of 320 miles in carbon emissions by eating one less burger a week), but it also is the only diet clinically proven to reduce or reverse the effects of many chronic health conditions. It’s also by far the most humane way we can eat. To this day, Purple Carrot remains the only meal kit company with an exclusive focus on plant-based food, and it is part of our story and consistent with the broader ethos of our company.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

Everything Takes Longer Than You Think. I think I actually knew this one before I started but it is so very true! Its amusing now to go back and look at my earliest pitch decks and see what I was projecting for growth, how fast that growth could occur, and how small the operation could be in order to achieve it all. One of my favorite quotes is that “you can’t hire 9 women to work really hard for a month and have a baby; it just takes time.”

And It’s Going To Be A Lot Harder Than You Thought! In the early days of your start-up, you have tremendous enthusiasm and believe that your idea will work, that things will go largely as planned, that people will act rationally, and that it’s going to a lot of fun to build a great company. But what you quickly figure out is that start-up life is really really hard! There is no doubt that it is exhilarating and it’s something I wouldn’t trade for any other way of working – but it comes at a cost. It is emotionally draining, and it can challenge your ability to quiet your mind and sleep through an entire night without worry. It is physically taxing, requiring an all-out effort, and can cause you to work insanely long hours and internalize the challenges you face along the way. It can be financially straining as you realize that your big pay day isn’t happening anytime soon, that everything costs more than you thought, and raising money from investors takes a while - and is no easy task. For the joy of having your own company, you’ll have to trade off time with your family, time with your friends, and time to yourself, all for the magical pursuit of creating something awesome. And it’s that glimmer of hope that you’re just about there is what keeps you going!

Challenges Will Become Intoxicating. As you get going with your start-up, you start to get some early traction and know that you’re on to something. As that scale starts to happen, the challenges come from all different areas connected to your growth – financing, employees, product-market fit, operations, etc.. What starts to happen is you will relish the challenges that get placed in front of you, and what once felt like “work” soon becomes the new cadence of your life. The pace quickens, what’s at stake gets bigger and bigger, and it begins to feel like a game you get to play if you’re good enough to stay with it. When you can see the challenges of start-up life through that lens, you can enjoy the experience and play the game even better.

Pick Yourself. This is a really great one that Seth taught me a couple of years into my adventure with Purple Carrot. I’ve wasted a lot of energy over the years, waiting to hear back from that special person who presumably will be the magic bullet I need to succeed. It could be an investor, it could be a producer from a TV show, or it could be a potential employee. At the end of the day, it comes down to the person looking back at you in the mirror. Empowering other people to determine your own success, destiny or state of mind robs you of your own abilities and potential.

Keep A Journal. Every day, it feels like I live and die a dozen times with the ups and downs of life in a start-up. The pace can be frenetic: there are a lot of wins, a lot of losses, and a ton of key learning’s and insights that happen week after week. I wish I had been writing these experiences down – or better yet, recording them in video format – so one day I can show my kids what I was doing in a very emotional and visceral way.

5. What does your company do?

Purple Carrot is an e-commerce subscription-based meal kit company that offers 100% plant based recipes, delivering fresh, pre-portioned ingredients, and simple set-by-step guidance for people to cook distinctive, healthy, plant-based meals at home. We have three distribution centers and deliver to all 48 states in the contiguous United States.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

It would have been beyond my wildest dreams to think that my little start-up plant-based meal kit company could capture the attention of Tom Brady and his colleagues at TB12. After our initial outreach to those guys in the fall of 2016, I had been meeting with the team there for several months leading up to the Super Bowl and were just about to ink the deal on a partnership to create a line of Performance Meals under the TB12 brand. My business partner and I watched the first half of that game with such a pit in our stomachs as the Patriots fell so far behind, and the outlook was pretty bleak. But to watch Tom lead the comeback victory in epic fashion was surreal, and couldn’t have been a better script to follow for our company. I met him in person 5 days later and we had the chance to spend about 30 minutes together – and our partnership has been a great storyline to this exciting ride.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?