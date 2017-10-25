5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became CEO: Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Fitness Franchise

“You never stop learning and evolving. My LinkedIn profile lists my education as ‘wherever I can get it.’ I did that on purpose. Once you feel that you have it all down, that’s when your company is on the way down and you won’t even see it. Someone who is not introspective usually doesn't see bad trends coming because they lack the ability to be fully honest with themselves. As a CEO, we don't always have a mirror to see ourselves they way we should or have those around us who give us the hard feedback.”

Ben Midgley

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Midgley – CEO & Founding Partner of Crunch Franchise LLC. Since 2010, Ben has led the creation and development of Crunch Franchise, driving the fastest growth of any full-size franchise in the history of the fitness industry. Crunch has sold over 750 franchises, opened more than 200 clubs in 24 states and four countries and attracted over one million members. It is the number one high value/low price fitness company in the industry.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I guess you could say I fell into the fitness industry when I was 18 years old after deciding not to go to college. I took up work at a ski resort in Vermont, thinking skiing for a while would be more fun than going to college. After a while, though, I realized I didn’t look too healthy and I decided to make a change. I started running in all kinds of weather – snow storms, rain and ice – up the mountain trails to get into a healthier and better frame of mind.

But this new fitness rush drove me to look for work in a gym environment to ensure I could be around health and fitness, so I moved out to Santa Barbara to pursue a degree at the City College. While there, I got my first real job at Gold’s Gym cleaning machines in exchange for a membership.

Soon after, Santa Barbara was becoming too expensive for me to live, so I moved back to Maine and got a job at a local health club where I ended up learning everything from sales and personal training to how to be a good fitness director and club manager.

The club actually ended up getting burned down by an arsonist and I was out of work, applying for unemployment and food stamps so I could continue to live. This was a very humbling experience, but it also motivated me to continue to work as hard as I could so I would never have to go back to that.

After the club was rebuilt and reopened, I had a newfound appreciation for the industry I’d missed. Eventually I was lucky enough to receive an international award from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, the fitness industry’s trade association, as the salesperson of the year. This award catapulted me to the point where people in the industry began to recognize me. It was then that I was recruited to work for the largest fitness company in the world at the time, 24-Hour Fitness in California. This turned into a great experience that taught me a lot about myself and business.

Shortly thereafter, I was recruited to become President of Planet Fitness, at the time an up and coming new fitness company in New Hampshire. This was actually my first foray into franchising and I spent about a year as president when I was demoted to executive vice president (quite the humbling experience in its own right), but, right, wrong or indifferent, I was determined to learn from this and move forward. After making the adjustment I moved forward and we did some amazing things building that company.

After nearly two years at Planet Fitness, I left and was fortunate enough to sync back up with some past colleagues and friends who just bought into a brand called Crunch Fitness. It had a long history in the industry, but they approached me about starting a franchise company with the brand.

We recognized that the low price fitness model was where we needed to be and we started Crunch Franchise in 2010. Since then, we have sold over 750 franchises, opened 200 clubs in 24 states and four countries and attracted over one million members. We are now also the number one high value/low price fitness company in the industry. It’s been an amazing ride.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

One particular story sticks out. We frequently do club tours and, when we go, we try to see as many clubs as possible. On one particular trip, after making multiple connections and club visits, myself and one of our senior vice presidents were trying to make our train connection to head home.

We had less than one minute to get all the way through Newark Penn Station and up to the second level platform before the train left. We started running through the station, hands full of luggage and computer bags, weaving around those getting off the trains. Our senior vice president, who isn’t the most nimble person, is maybe carrying a couple extra pounds and is in need of double knee surgery, was doing an amazing job cutting through the crowd like a pro running back.

We happened to turn up the wrong access way to the top level, but we had to keep going. Our only option would be to run up a down-moving escalator with all of our luggage. I already knew this was going to be tough for myself and my colleage, but he said “let’s go for it.”

We ran up the stairs and, by the time we got to the top, our hearts were pounding, but the train was still there. I got to the top and turned around to find my colleague with his arms hunched over each side of the escalator, heading down the other way. Never looking up, he waved me on, yelling “go on, save yourself.” Needless to say, we regrouped and took the next train.

Yitzi: What does your company do?

We are a franchisor of health clubs. We created a very competitive low price fitness model that gives our operators a great model to compete with any other provider in the industry. Our members receive a fantastic full-size club, all the best fitness equipment, world class proprietary Crunch Fitness group fitness programming, great personal trainers, excellent small group programming and functional training areas. It’s really more than any other national chain can provide. We are also the originators of the “No Judgments” philosophy. We came up with that in 1995. It is often imitated but never duplicated.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think there are three things that make us as successful as we are. First, we provide more to the consumer than they can get at any other national chain for the same money. Second, our franchise agreements are structured more fairly than our competition, making it a smarter decision for a potential investors to go with us over another brand. Third, our motto “Stay Small to Grow Large” means we focus on having fewer owners that own more clubs. We have less than 70 ownership groups for our almost 800 franchises sold. This allows us to have close relationships with our franchisees and to be very nimble, allowing us to lead our industry rather than react to it.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

There are many of them, but if I had to name a few, I would say Scott Gillespie, Craig Pepin-Donat, Jim Rowley and Mark Mastrov. Scott was a mentor for me in my younger years. Craig, who is a partner in the business, has been a mentor to me in my middle career. Jim is our company’s Chairman and Partner in the business, and Mark, who is on our Board of Directors, is a partner and is often referred to as the godfather of the fitness industry. All of these people have been long time friends and mentors and have helped me grow as an individual and a leader.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our primary goal is to improve the health and fitness of our members. With over a million members, we are on our way but have much more work to do. A healthy lifestyle has almost limitless benefits, whether it is better health, disease prevention, stress relief or getting more out of life. Personally, at home, beyond all the local charities we support, my family’s primary focus is support of veterans. I once thought I would join the military, but that never came to be, unfortunately. As a result, veterans have a special place in my heart. We can never re-pay them all, but we have to keep trying.

Yitzi: What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO” and why?

Ben Midgley

1. The importance of patience despite the pace of business. Even though business moves rapidly, there are many times the CEO needs to see more, gather more information or just see how something plays out before reacting.

2. How to stay ahead of the competition. All businesses strive for this, but few can stay ahead over the long term. You have to be nimble in the short term, while planning for the long term and allow yourself flexibility. Also, consider General Colin Powell’s 40/70 rule. Less than 40 percent is generally not enough information to make a decision, but, if you wait for more than 70 percent, it may be too late and someone may have beaten you to the punch.

3. The exact balance of overhead vs. the needs of the business. Efficiency and profit margins are massively important. Those ratios aren’t laid out for you and there are no standard answers as the business evolves. You have to manage this process very carefully.

4. You can't underestimate system proficiency. Developing the right systems is thankless work, but essential to business survival. Documentation, implementation, reviewal and improvement. It never ends and it can always be better. No one system fits all situations, so you need contingencies and variations. In other words – strive for clarity in all circumstances. If you can get there, you are already well ahead of the competition.

5. Everything I don't know now. You never stop learning and evolving. My LinkedIn profile lists my education as “wherever I can get it.” I did that on purpose. Once you feel that you have it all down, that’s when your company is on the way down and you won’t even see it. Someone who is not introspective usually doesn't see bad trends coming because they lack the ability to be fully honest with themselves. As a CEO, we don't always have a mirror to see ourselves they way we should or have those around us who give us the hard feedback. You’re lucky if you do. If you don’t, try to find that.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?