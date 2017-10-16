5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became CEO: David Friend, Co-founder & CEO of Wasabi

“Take the negatives that people say about your business plan with a grain of salt. If what you are trying to do is obvious to others, then you're probably too late. Just because somebody is rich and successful doesn't mean they know everything.”

David Friend

I had the pleasure of interviewing David Friend, Co-founder and CEO of Wasabi. Wasabi is the hot storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage at 1/5th the price and 6X the speed of Amazon S3. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world’s leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has also co-founded five other companies including Computer Pictures Corporation – an early player in computer graphics, Pilot Software - a company that pioneered multidimensional databases for crunching large amounts of customer data for major retail companies, Faxnet - which became the world’s largest provider of fax-to-email services, as well as Sonexis - a VoIP conferencing company.

Yitzi: What is your “backstory”?

Prior to founding Wasabi, my current and 7th venture, I have been a successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years. I got my start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where I worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend, and Led Zeppelin. I’ve co-founded five other companies, including Carbonite, one of the world’s leading cloud backup companies.

In my spare time, I am a philanthropist and supporter of the arts in Boston. I’m on the board of Berklee College of Music and serve as president of the board of Boston Baroque. I am an avid mineral and gem collector, and have donated the David Friend Gem and Mineral Hall at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History. I graduated from Yale and attended Princeton University Graduate School of Engineering.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

When it comes to the best that humanity has to offer, I greatly admire the Dalai Lama. As for companies, I admire any organization that has taken on the “big guy” and won - like a true David vs. Goliath story but in the global business arena. Examples of this can include EMC who took on IBM in storage, Carbonite who took on Iron Mountain in consumer backup, NuCor who took on US Steel, MCI who took on AT&T, and many other underdogs that have seen great success as fueled by their courage to take on industry giants.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

When my daughter was in college, she lost an important term paper because there was no cloud storage backup in place to save it - my original inspiration for my company Carbonite, which is now being used by millions of individuals and small businesses. We have saved tens of thousands of people from losing family photos, movies, documents, and business data. At the same time, we’ve created over 1,200 jobs in the job market.

As for my personal endeavors, I think most people have an innate desire to make a difference. Buying an expensive car, an airplane, or other rich people’s toys changes nothing, accomplishes nothing, and makes no difference to anyone other than the purchaser. I think we all start out thinking that wealth is about buying and owning the things we lust after. But that gets old in a hurry as the meaninglessness of it sets in. What’s fun about wealth is that you can create an environment that suits you, you can help people who need and deserve help, you can start companies that create products that help millions of people and help the economy. An example of this can be seen when my wife and I welcomed many students from Berklee College of Music and The England Conservatory to live with us over the years. In addition to making it possible for them to complete their education, we now have friends all over the world.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

It took me many decades to decipher a clear path to business success, but here are some pearls of wisdom that I have accumulated to date when deciding to invest or not in an enterprise:

1) Take the negatives that people say about your business plan with a grain of salt. If what you are trying to do is obvious to others, then you're probably too late. Just because somebody is rich and successful doesn't mean they know everything.

2) Always try to put yourself in the shoes of your customer. A product only matters when it gets sold.

3) Who you hire matters. Don't just hire someone because you like them. Don't just hire someone because they have a great resume. Only hire people who you can trust because life is too short for politics.

4) Simple is better than complicated. Just because it seems obvious to you doesn't mean that other people will get it. People are not impressed by complexity. They want the most results for the least effort.

5) A small slice of a big pie is better than a big slice of a small pie. Better to surround yourself with good people and share the upside than to keep it all for yourself and end up with a mediocre team.

Yitzi: What does your company do?

Most organizations today simply can’t afford to maintain massive amounts of data for extended periods of time with traditional storage methods. To fix this, I wanted to create a "Cloud Storage 2.0”, so I launched my 7th venture with Wasabi in May 2017 with a price point, enhanced protections and speeds that will reimagine the use of data for numerous industries and built specifically for the big data needs of today’s companies. Wasabi as the first hot storage company built for this generation of data storage needs, making cloud storage a utility and advancing an 11 year old product from AWS at 1/5th the price and 6X the speed, all while completely compatible with S3.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Sometimes it's fun to "poke the bear", especially when they set you up. Recently I gave a speech at the Library of Congress on the next generation of cloud storage technology. The speaker that was on right before me was a product manager of Amazon storage and started his speech by bragging that Amazon storage has been around for 11 years. Perfect setup. I started my own speech by saying Amazon's storage product is 11 years old and it's possible to do much better today -- hence Wasabi. The audience was amused.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?