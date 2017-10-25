5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became CEO: Jon Jackson, Founder and CEO of Mobile Posse

“Enjoy the journey as opposed to only the destinations.”

Jon Jackson

Jon Jackson is founder and CEO of Mobile Posse, which he started in 2005. He provides the vision and leadership for the company, which has a First Feed™ platform that anticipates when to engage mobile consumers with snackable content as soon as they unlock their phones.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

As the son of a career Army officer, I was born in Taiwan and moved frequently in my early years. I grew up playing video games and was fascinated by computers. I eventually fell into a job at AOL in the early ‘90s when they had just 100,000 subscribers and less than 150 employees. When I left in late 1999, we had 34 million subscribers and 25,000 employees. The environment and goal was addictive -- we felt like we were changing the world. Since then, I have been an entrepreneur, starting businesses with friends and then founding my own company, Mobile Posse.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

One of Mobile Posse’s most meaningful moments happened early on during our first launch with a small regional operator in Ohio. We secured a handshake deal to pilot the platform with their users and had to demo it to executives. What we showed them earlier in the sales process was smoke and mirrors. We now needed to show it to them working on phones on their network. We had gotten components of it to work on phones on other networks. The weekend before our big meeting we still hadn’t gotten it to work properly. Later that weekend, our Chief Technology Officer drove to Ohio with a couple of phones in his car to test the final build. Luckily, it all worked, and several months later, we launched with them.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Mobile Posse is working to make the smartphone experience "smarter" though proactive mobile content discovery solutions. Our platform, First Feed™, anticipates when to engage mobile consumers with snackable content that's presented as the first thing seen as soon as someone unlocks their phone. Our solutions are used by wireless carriers and device manufacturers to help them better cater to the "on the go" smartphone user, and capitalize on the booming mobile advertising space.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The desire to give back is strong. My parents were great role models, and I have tried to emulate them. As a company, Mobile Posse has joined the Pledge 1% effort. As part of this commitment a company pledges 1% of the company’s equity, time, product or profit. We chose to pledge 1% of Mobile Posse’s time, we then vote as a company which organizations will receive our time. For example, this month we are painting and fixing up the garden of a local public school.

On a personal level, it is important for me to take care of those that can’t speak for themselves, specifically the furry ones around us. My family and I support Best Friends and Pasado’s Safe Haven. Best Friends is an animal sanctuary in Utah that usually does most of the heavy lifting when there are national crises, like Hurricane Irma, that displace large numbers of animals. Their main goal is to stop euthanasia of animals in America’s shelters by 2025. Pasado’s Safe Haven’s mission is to end animal cruelty, which they do by assisting with investigations, law enforcement training, and by creating more stringent laws against animal cruelty. Both are truly wonderful organizations.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

Jon Jackson

1.) Enjoy the journey as opposed to only the destinations. When I started Mobile Posse, I experienced satisfaction mostly from achieving specific goals. However, the goals as CEO are really the organization’s goals, and are therefore more long-term which makes them fewer and farther between than an individual contributor’s goals. To counteract that, you have to find accomplishment in creating an environment and process that ultimately accomplishes the overall goals. To be even happier, you should find ways to improve and appreciate that process every day.

2.) A CEO’s perspective can often be different from that of their co-workers. As the CEO, you will have visibility that other individuals, who are focused on delivering something specific, will not have - as a result, things that will seem obvious to you as CEO will not be obvious to them. The old saying, “You can’t see the forest for the trees,” seems especially salient to me now.

3.) Be ready to repeat yourself - a few times. As individuals, we all learn and interpret things differently, and when you are trying to communicate a message to hundreds of people in a company you will need to tell them multiple times and in multiple ways what needs to be accomplished. This will come up frequently, but it is necessary to ensure all employees are on the same page and working toward the same goal.

4.) Your perspective will change. One of the ways this manifests when you move from the dream of starting a business to the reality of running one is a sharply increased cognizance of costs. As the CEO you feel a sharp urgency to move quickly. As the leader of the company, you have to find ways to ensure all employees feel the urgency as well, and understand exactly what their role is in helping the company move forward as quickly as possible.

5.) Patience is a virtue, and you must think long-term in order to succeed. When you start a company, you can’t expect an early exit. In fact, there is now an average of seven years from the time you secure VC funding until the time of an M&A transaction. For many, this reality is quite disconnected from the perception they have when they start their business.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?