5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became CEO: Jon Sebastiani, CEO and Founder of Sonoma Brands

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Sebastiani, CEO and Founder of Sonoma Brands. Jon grew up in a Sonoma wine family and went on to hold positions as President of Viansa Winery, Managing Director of Wines.com, etc. While Jon was training for the NYC Marathon he craved a high-protein snacks to fuel his training. Thus came the concept for KRAVE Jerky. Founded in 2009, KRAVE became one of the fastest growing CPG brands in the country, elevating the gas station Slim Jim with artisanal flavors. Under Jon’s leadership, KRAVE disrupted the jerky category and in 2015 KRAVE was acquired by The Hershey Company.

Since then, Jon launched Sonoma Brands, a one-of-a-kind consumer products incubator and venture fund, with the goal to see if he and his team could“do it again” and create other category disrupting brands. Last August Jon launched SMASHMALLOW, a line of artisanal marshmallows offering fun flavor “smash-ups” including Cinnamon Churro, Mint Chocolate Chip, Strawberries & Cream, etc. Since the launch, the response has been phenomenal and unparalleled to the success he saw, even with KRAVE. SMASHMALLOW is growing 3x as fast. For example, within the first 6-months, SMASHMALLOW is in over 4,000 retailers, and growing every day, ranging from traditional grocers to a wider appeal at stores such as REI, Bed Bath and Beyond, Total Wine, Vitamin Shoppe, etc. It took KRAVE 2 years to have this type of retail reach.

What is your "backstory"?

I grew up as a member of the 4th generation in a challenging Sonoma wine family. Despite the illusion of a gifted and glamorous childhood, I was first put to work in the vineyards at the age of 9. Slowly but surely, over the years, I learned each layer of leading a successful winery, and eventually became President at 25 years old. Then, suddenly, in 2005 my family decided to sell the family winery. About the same time, I was training for the New York City Marathon and was seeking a high-protein, low fat snack and soon realized jerky was the perfect fit. Drawing from my immense experience in the wine and food business, and further noticing a blatant hole in marketplace with anything remotely healthy, I had the crazy idea to enter the jerky business and founded KRAVE as the anti-Slim Jim. What happened next was literally an eruption of the jerky renaissance. KRAVE was acquired by The Hershey Company only 5 years after its founding, and immediately thereafter knew I was ready for my next entrepreneurial endeavor. With Sonoma Brands, I saw a tremendous opportunity to create a dual food and beverage incubator and venture fund to invest into emerging businesses, as well as to create new, disruptive brands.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

After founding my latest company, SMASHMALLOW - a delightful "snackable" disruption of the boring and nascent marshmallow category, I was asked by a reporter to describe my s’more roasting style. Understanding the many nuances of perfectly roasting a marshmallow over a campfire, I described my personal preference of a ‘long and slow burn to perfectly achieve a medium brown color. In order to reach this perfect crescendo, I keep the mallow about 18 inches from the flame and practice extreme patience.”

The wine industry is known for its glamour and snobbery. After selling our family winery and long considering my next career options, I ultimately trusted my instincts and launched KRAVE. Having spent my life in the wine business, I understood the shock that my peers, friends and family would have when I ultimately announced what I was up to. After waiting as long as I could to validate my business hypothesis, I slowly began announcing to my community what I was doing with my time. Countless times as I was asked. “so Jon, what are you up to these days?’, I would respond with “well, I have actually decided to go into the food business” And they would of course respond, “oh yeah, what type of food?” and then the drum roll…“Well…I am entering the beef jerky business.” The countless eye-rolls, uncomfortable body language was priceless. These people had thought I’d lost my mind!

So what exactly does your company do?

Sonoma Brands is both an investor in and creator of consumer products. Our Private Equity Fund seeks to innovate and invest in disrupting brands with meaningful market opportunity. We feel that our playbook, which we have designed over the years, brings a phenomenal amount of strategic expertise that makes an effective investor. The opportunity in front of us is to provide capital and leadership to emerging entrepreneurs as they grow their business. I think there is also a great opportunity to “do it again,” and create other category disrupting brands, in a similar way that we did with KRAVE. Moreover, I have a deep personal goal to leverage the halo of wine country and build a world-renowned consumer product industry in Sonoma, just as Austin and Boulder have done for start-up food and beverage brands. With Sonoma Brands, and the brands in our portfolio, I aim to drive food creativity and innovation. The region has such a rich culinary heritage and our goal is to lead Sonoma into further prominence as a hub for food entrepreneurship.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the most amazing parts of being in the food and beverage space, is the opportunity to really make an impact on people’s lives. Every single one of us has to eat and drink to survive, so there is a connection no matter who you are. All of the brands that we’re a part of, have a true better-for-you story, not just from a nutritional standpoint, but in terms of quality as well. KRAVE was completely free from nitrates, utilized whole muscle cuts of meat, and offered a minimally processed and convenient way to get your protein. ZÜPA NOMA is revolutionizing the way Americans get their veggies – fresh, organic, flavorful – with no washing, peeling or chopping required. Dang is a plant-based snacking platform that delivers that salty and sweet crunch we all crave without the junk. SMASHMALLOW is embracing the reality that we all have sweet-tooth and offering a non-gmo, low calorie treat, made with simple ingredients and no compromise on flavor. Making great food that’s accessible to the masses, is one very special way we get to bring goodness into the world.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

Over the course of rapidly building KRAVE and eventually selling to The Hershey Company, I’ve learned a number of simple, but sure-fire lessons, and wanted to share my Top 5 Thoughts on what it took for the team to achieve success. While I am not one to climb onto a soapbox and pretend that I have all the answers, I think these thoughts and lessons are applicable to any entrepreneur or emerging brand.

1. Relentless Hours….and Lovin’ It. You'd better be prepared to work your ass off, because one thing you can count on, is that your competition will. Too often we undermine the simple reality that the quantity of effort put into your business makes a material difference. You need to be prepared to ‘leave everything you got on the field of play.’

2. Blindingly Obvious Differentiation. Your product’s differentiation must be blatantly clear to the common consumer – otherwise it’s all too easy to get lost in the sea of confusion. You have no more than twenty seconds to grab the attention of a buyer when sharing your vision, so make it bold and impactful.

3. Cash. While on the one hand, it’s critical to be prepared to bootstrap your young company for as long as you can to preserve your equity, on the other you must make sure there is sufficient capital when the ‘hockey-stick’ trajectory begins.

4. The Team. Pick your team wisely. If you’re the founder, make sure the early team complements your leadership style and talent scope. There’s not enough time to have overlapping skill sets, and it’s key to hire a team with the talent you need. And don’t be afraid to pay what it takes to bring the right talent onboard! This is not an area in your business to cut corners.

5. Stay Hungry & Humble. I’ve found that I have an insatiable appetite for growth and success, and am never quite satisfied. The drive of ‘enough is never enough’ can be lonely and exhausting, but time and time again it has been proven to me that it pays off. That said, without humility and a total appreciation for the journey, it’s not truly gratifying.

