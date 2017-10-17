5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became CEO: Karen Ross, CEO of Sharp Decisions

“It is lonely at the top. Vision is something I truly believe moves mountains. It is acceptable to get input from admins to managers alike, but the final decision rests with the CEO. If no one agrees with the final decision and I still choose it, it is imperative to corral the group and push the vision to the finish line.”

Karen Ross

I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen Ross, CEO of Sharp Decisions, one of the country’s largest independent woman-owned technology solutions businesses. Karen founded Sharp Decisions in 1990 under the premise that “anything is possible with teamwork and integrity.” As a visionary entrepreneur, she has honed her skills through years of success starting and growing solutions oriented strategic and technology consulting firms both domestically and abroad. With nine offices located domestically and a European headquarters in London, Karen’s leadership of Sharp Decisions reflects her track record of integrity and delivery. Karen’s can do attitude gave her the impetus to start the V.E.T.S.™ Program in March 2013, which is the first of its kind in the nation that hires, trains and deploys military veterans in teams of three or more to drive greater efficiency for clients. For its work, Sharp Decisions has been recognized by Crain’s New York Business as one of ‘NY Area’s Largest Woman Owned Companies’ for six consecutive years and was awarded the 2015 Executives’ Association of New York City Deals of Distinction Award in the category of Technology, Large Business.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I was born and raised on Long Island. My father was an entrepreneur and operated a jewelry store in the Diamond District of New York City and my mother was a school teacher.

So, early on, I had models to follow from an entrepreneurial sense and a woman-in-the-workforce sense. I was always sort of entrepreneurial growing up too, starting little businesses here and there like lemonade stands. As a teenager, though, I sold for my father’s store and that’s where my passion for sales began; however, when I graduated from Union College I had designs of going into the medical field.

After a couple of years in a lab post-grad, though, I’d had enough and decided to pursue a career in sales.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, women in STEM were not taken seriously or given the opportunity to hold leadership roles, which I found out as I tried to jumpstart my career in a male-driven Wall Street house.

After being mistreated and underestimated long enough in an industry rife with systemic sexism, I realized this was the status quo. I understood I had to create my own rules to be successful in this industry. So, I decided, quite literally, I wasn’t going to work for ‘the man’ anymore. I decided to open my own firm.

I knew I could build a technology services firm with more integrity, ingenuity and commitment to client services than any I had come across. That’s exactly what I did in 1984 with my first company, Turn-Key Solutions. It did so well I was able to sell it six years later to start the technology consulting company I operate today, Sharp Decisions.

But things were still an uphill battle. As a new CEO with Turn-Key and Sharp, I wore many hats – not only was I the CEO, but the CFO, VP, account executive, HR manager and receptionist. It was never easy, especially when I had to pretend to be another person, but we made it happen through integrity, hard work and teamwork.

Now in 2017, with the help of my team, we’ve grown Sharp Decisions from nothing to excess of $70 million a year in revenue through sheer will, determination, willingness to take risks and making tough decisions.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

I had clients call all the time and ask for my “boss” and I would pretend to be the admin to the CEO. I’d tell them “My CEO and president of the company is currently developing our presence in the Asian Pacific Rim. Can I relay a message?”

On one particular occasion, the stakes were raised when a potential client requested a presentation from me and my “CEO.” I used the same excuse again and they said “Oh, we understand. So, would in three weeks be okay?” And I had to tell them “Okay.”

So, I went to a local talent agency and recruited a CEO-type actor that I could train who played golf, looked the part, was attractive, and would fit into the Southern mold.

I went along as his administrative assistant. While presenting, if there was a problem, he would cough and I’d say, “excuse me” and I would then step in for him. I told the others that we worked so well together I could finish his sentences. At the end of the presentation they said they were going to play golf. And told them I’d love to come. It wasn’t that I play golf; I just didn’t want to leave him alone.

The only issue was that it was an all men’s club, so I wasn’t allowed to go. In the end, the ruse paid off with a signed contract.

Yitzi: What does your company do?

Sharp Decisions provides strategic business and technology solution services to Fortune 1000 companies, agencies and governments in sectors ranging from Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing, to Government and Media & Telecomms.

Until 2008, we had worked primarily within financial services and manufacturing clients. But after the recession, we knew we needed to adapt and follow the changing trends. That’s when we initiated a push toward healthcare, medical management, and medical supply companies.

In order to help clients adapt to the ever-changing technology talent needs, we started the industry-first V.E.T.S.™ Program in 2013 to provide exceptional solutions from highly-skilled U.S. military veterans. The program hires, trains and deploys veterans to Sharp Decisions’ clients, often in teams of three or more to drive much greater efficiency for client engagements. It has proven to be an immense success with our clients.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The biggest differentiator between my company and others like us is our V.E.T.S. Program. We started it in 2013 to help clients adapt to the ever-changing technology talent needs and to provide our military veterans with viable career options with room for growth. To date, Sharp Decisions has created over 200 jobs for military veterans, more than 25% of our total workforce.

I remember how emotional it was the first time I met with the first group of V.E.T.S. trainees. I had this big lump in my throat and all I could say was “thank you.” Then at the end of the class, one of the veterans came up to me and said: “You know what, Karen? I was in Iraq and Afghanistan, I came back, and I couldn’t find a job. I had to feed my family, so I re-enlisted and went back for another tour. I came back and still couldn’t find a job. That you’re giving me an opportunity for a career…It’s not you who should thank me; it’s me who should thank you.”

It was in that moment I knew that this was absolutely the right thing to do, and I’ve never looked back.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Definitely my father, who, at an early age, taught me the value of hard work. He taught me to fight for what you want and never take “no” for an answer. He also taught me the power of believing in yourself and would always tell me “if you believe in yourself and what you’re selling, you can always find success.”

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My company’s veterans program has become my way of bringing goodness to the world and giving back. Our program is not altruistic; it’s simply good business, but there is a longstanding history of U.S. military veterans being left out in the workforce. The way I saw it, veterans are in a similar situation I found myself in back in 1984: limited opportunities compounded by people that choose not to listen. I couldn’t stand by and watch that unfold again.

How can we sit idly by as these highly qualified individuals are being passed over for work they are generally more qualified for than many others?

In businesses across the country, one of the most significant challenges any company faces is how to get a team of individuals to work together. The military approach to teamwork is a core and essential value. That’s a powerful business proposition.

Yitzi: What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched my Start-Up/Before I Became CEO” and why?

Karen Ross

1. Delegate: doing everything yourself is simply impossible. As you take on more work, it’s natural to assume you have everything under control, but you are setting yourself up for failure if you cannot delegate. Relying on your team is essential for success. It is important to understand “your way” is not the only way and doing the work of everyone else thwarts your ability to accomplish the tasks.

2. Hiring: you cannot compromise on the type of people you hire. Companies are great because of the people. In order to grow a business, team players and integrity is required. Don’t sacrifice good enough for stellar choices. Ethics and integrity are the cornerstones of any organization. You cannot compromise on values.

3. Leading and Vision: it is lonely at the top. Vision is something I truly believe moves mountains. It is acceptable to get input from admins to managers alike, but the final decision rests with the CEO. If no one agrees with the final decision and I still choose it, it is imperative to corral the group and push the vision to the finish line.

4. I wish someone had told me about the intensity and number of issues and disputes that must be resolved on a daily basis (internal and external). Petty issues, bickering, falling off track, client issues and rules and regulations fall on my plate daily. Multiple offices with more than 550 employees means everything eventually comes to my desk. No matter what, though, I have to always position the company for success.

5. No one told me that, routinely, I would lose sleep worrying about the things I have absolutely no control over and remembering the things I am supposed to have some control over but forgot about in the mix of all the other chaos. Fixed priced contracts, bank presentations, someone critical possibly leaving is out of my control, but I wake up thinking about issues, bickering and what we can do differently. We cannot change the past, though. Only move forward to the future.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?