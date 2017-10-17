5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became CEO: Mike Schmidt, President of SoClean

“I wish that I’d prepared myself better for rapid success and the dilemma association with needed cash flow to support business quadrupling revenue. The balance between boosting revenue and cutting operational costs requires a constant audit in terms of value and bottom line in tough times and in good times.”

Mike Schmidt

I had the pleasure of interviewing Mike Schmidt, President of SoClean. SoClean is the CPAP sanitizing device company based in Massachusetts, previously led VenMill Industries when the focus of its technology was cleaning DVDs. When Mike and his team realized DVDs were not going to be part of every day use anymore, they brainstormed problems that people face every day, and how they could create a solution to one of those problems with a new application of their existing technology. With multiple team members having personal experience with sleep apnea, including Mike Schmidt’s wife, they decided to develop a product that would make lives easier for those that suffer from the sleep disorder with their automated sanitizing technology— and SoClean was born. SoClean is the first and only automated CPAP sanitizing device currently on the market and uses safe, and natural, ozone technology to kill 99.9% of harmful bacteria and germs that can be found in a CPAP device.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory”?

When joining VenMill Industries in 2007, the focus of our technology was cleaning and repairing electronic media discs (e.g. DVDs, CDs, and BlueRays). As this market evolved, my team and I realized DVDs were not going to be part of everyday use anymore so we purposely brainstormed problems that people face every day, and how we could create a solution to one of those problems with a new application of our existing technology. With multiple team members having personal experience with sleep apnea, including my wife, we decided to develop a product that would make life easier for those that suffer from the sleep disorder and use a CPAP device for treatment — and SoClean was born.

Note: Venmill is still an active business and is separate company from SoClean.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

When we first began marketing SoClean, we were beginning to utilize creative social media outlets like Facebook with a contest in mind. It was one of the first active campaigns we launched engaging prospects and asked CPAP users to tell us why they needed a SoClean? We weren’t prepared for atypical stories, like one about a woman who complained her CPAP machine smelled fishy. Every night, even though she cleaned the unit, she placed her mask on her face and couldn’t avoid the odor before finally falling asleep. This pattern repeated itself - she couldn’t explain why or how this scent was so inescapable… Until, she came upon her pet cat licking her mask. This story tickled us. We hadn’t heard anything like it!

Yitzi: What does your company do?

SoClean is the CPAP sanitizing device company that has automated the cleaning process for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, which are used to help regulate breathing during sleep. SoClean is the first and only automated CPAP sanitizing device currently on the market and uses safe and natural ozone technology to kill 99.9% of CPAP germs, bacteria and other pathogens that can be found in a CPAP device. We are not only aiming to keep your CPAP sanitized, but also reduce the time needed to clean your CPAP machine everyday. With traditional methods, like soap and water or harsh chemicals, it can be a time-consuming and tedious process having to manually clean a CPAP device. But with SoClean, simply put the mask in the SoClean machine, close the lid and walk away. There is no disassembly or emptying of water - and if there is water, SoClean will sanitize the water as well. The SoClean machine will go through the sanitizing process during the day so when you come home, you have a completely clean system!

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of the things that makes SoClean stand out is that it is the first, and only, automated CPAP sanitizing device currently on the market. CPAP machines have been around for about 20 years, so we were surprised someone had not thought of this before. We are humble in our approach, in that we foster great ideas, embrace entrepreneurship and really are open to growth. With less than 65 employees, and geographically being located outside the Worcester area, in Oxford, we are unassuming and progressive, yet are modestly handling our growth in stride.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the contribution made by our former IT Director, Tim Leyva. He really championed this idea.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I really believe that my personal values have helped me in business. While I have my personal and professional identities, I would not be able to lead without the values, standards and principles that have guided me all my life. At the same time, I have to give back and attribute my success to those around me. I am very active in my community, my congregation and really take a personal interest in helping my staff grow professionally by encouraging they pursue opportunities, fostering mentorships and treating employees with kindness daily. I take a personal approach and foster giving in a variety of charitable ways.

In addition, I’m an advocate of training employees for added responsibilities and opportunities. And, not just because it’s good for business. While any business can’t guarantee a job for life, we are invested in ensuring that our employees will attain skills that any company will value, so they can be employed for life.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched my Start-Up/Before I Became CEO" and why?

1. As President, one of my jobs is to create and uphold a culture that differentiates our company. We are in the process of defining our culture. This is not an easy task. We are still establishing our company mission and true north.

2. Tied to this vision and strategic direction we must execute, I always have to be mindful in setting realistic and achievable expectations for employees. I wish I had someone coaching me on the importance of setting and communicating the strategic direction to help management better define parameters to execute, so that their team is always functioning optimally during the growth.

3. I wish that I’d prepared myself better for rapid success and the dilemma association with needed cash flow to support business quadrupling revenue. The balance between boosting revenue and cutting operational costs requires a constant audit in terms of value and bottom line in tough times and in good times.

4. It’s a good problem to have, but I wish we were more prepared to keep up with production (i.e. keep up with demand and suppliers). Developing a reputation as a top performer is critical. We want to excite new customers and loyal ones, we rely on indirect and direct sales channels, we know the need to nurture and grow those relationships, yet must target lower-cost suppliers and meet every increasing production goals all at the same time.

5. I know we’re not alone in Massachusetts. Other companies like ours are trying to find, hire and train new employees with a limited pool of talent. I wish we had invested more time and strategies in advance to better prepare and meet the hiring needs we have.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?