5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became CEO: Rob Butler, CEO & Founder of Maestro Health

“Circumstances are irrelevant. I believe people spend too much time trying to change their circumstances versus trying to be successful with the cards they have been dealt. Accept the uncontrollable events and be steadfast to find success within the scope of whatever the circumstances are – make them irrelevant.”

Rob Butler

I had the pleasure of interviewing Rob Butler, CEO of Maestro Health. Maestro Health is innovating the way employers deliver and the way participants receive their healthcare benefits. We accomplish that by offering a modernized, comprehensive platform that incorporates kindness, humility, honesty, and fun into the mix with the end result of making benefits people-friendly again.

YitzI: What is your "Backstory"?

I grew up in a small town outside of Peoria, IL and I graduated from Bradley University. My dad was a school teacher and a baseball coach. My mom worked at the local bank. Life as a kid couldn’t have been any better. I didn’t plan on starting a business, but I felt that treating people with dignity, respect and kindness was somewhat lacking in the business world. I thought I could make a difference by combining great technology with a strong business model and a culture that emphasized kindness and humility.

I always have an eye on “where the puck will be.” I think the business world is evolving to a transparent culture that will require companies to have great technology, products and service models yet will also require, and look for, like-minded cultures.

I started Maestro Health with the goal of building a household name where people say, “These guys not only have a great solution and platform, they also have combined technology with service to create a unified, holistic ecosystem.

I was fortunate in that I experienced a lot of different situations in sports and the business world that got me “battle field tested.” Maestro Health was born out of the combination of my background, the timing of the market, and my desire to create a company whereby I could make a difference in an exceptionally large market that yearned for change.

YitzI: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I strongly admire Theo Epstein who runs the Chicago Cubs. He has taken a strong foundation of solid business tenets and principles, applied them to the sports world, and has enjoyed unmatched success. Great sense of humor, coupled with humility and a strong desire to win, who said after winning the World Series, “It was all the people in the organization, doing 1,000 little things when no one was watching.” This guy has it all going on.

YitzI: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

First of all, let me say I don’t believe that I have the kind of impact where I’m going to bring goodness to the world. I know of many other people that are doing much more important things, who can have much more of an impact on the world than what I am doing at Maestro Health. That said, in our little world here at Maestro Health, kindness, mixed with good laughter and enjoying what we do is the key to bringing goodness. I take close notice of the office and the people around me and it’s important as a leader to focus on them and not on myself, regardless of what’s going on in my life. It’s more important for me to focus on what’s going on in “their lives.”

Self-centeredness has to be checked at the door as my desire is to ensure that all Maestronites not only feel good about what they’re doing at work, but it’s always nice to try to encourage them in their personal lives as well. The key to success in that regard is authenticity. People quickly pick up on small talk that is only small talk vs. when someone sincerely cares. So- if you don’t really care, I would strongly encourage you not to use small talks as a method to connect with the employees at your company.

People seek and desire authenticity and they’d rather have you say nothing vs. hearing a throw-away, disingenuous comment. In a way, supporting people in those “non-work” things does bring goodness back to benefits in the workplace, which is a good thing. At Maestro Health, we attempt to make employee health and benefits people-friendly with the emphasis being on people.

YitzI: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Run into the fire after problems. Companies will make mistakes, technology will go awry and there will be issues. The key is to run to the problem as time is both your friend and enemy. People want to know “you are on it” and you need to provide consistent ongoing status updates until it’s fixed. Don’t be that pilot that lets the hot, stuffy plane sit for an hour on the runway with no communication to the passengers. Updates will bring them back – silence is not golden.

2. It’s going to cost more than you think. Technology has become priority when building a company in today’s world. In order to get it right, you have to deliver a market differentiating platform. There are no corners to cut. Additionally, if you’re new to the market you need to make a big splash from the onset – don’t go out with an inferior product that just happened to be within your budget.

3. Adversity is inevitable; stress is optional. We live in a fast paced, highly competitive, tough world. Adversity is guaranteed to happen, but the stress is optional. Do not let the outside pressures of adversity overrun your thinking and take over the command post in your mind.

4. Circumstances are irrelevant. I believe people spend too much time trying to change their circumstances versus trying to be successful with the cards they have been dealt. Accept the uncontrollable events and be steadfast to find success within the scope of whatever the circumstances are – make them irrelevant.

5. Keep score publicly. People want to know how the business is doing way beyond just the investors or the exec management team. People like to win and to be a part of the wins. Publicly celebrate the wins; yet don’t sweep the losses under the rug. It’s ok to say that you didn’t win. And whatever you do – do not say “we should have won, but we unfairly got the shaft.” That’s baloney. Own it. People will respect the truth and it makes the wins even sweeter.

How would you describe Maestro Health within two sentences?