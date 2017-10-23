5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Became CEO: Tope Babs, CEO of Afroswagg

Take time in hiring – Never hire in a rush, one incompatible employee takes away from the team. You are always better off one employee short than with an incompatible one.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Tope Babs, CEO of Afroswagg.com. Afroswagg.com is an online marketplace that sells African-inspired fashion from designers throughout Africa.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I have always been an entrepreneur at heart, but I also had my MBA in finance and Entrepreneurship. I love fashion and most especially, I love the uniqueness and diversity of styles in African fashion. Living in the U.S., I find it hard, time consuming and expensive to readily obtain African-styled clothes. Noticing this gap, I decided to start Afroswagg in order to produce and make readily available custom made African clothes at an affordable price and at the click of a button.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I remembered our first marketing blitz in Washington DC. We sent out invitations for people to come visit us at a booth to learn more about us and we had a good turnout. It was after we had about the tenth person asking us about different hair products that we realized we had not fully explained what we do in our invites and flyers. When most saw the name Afroswagg, they immediately picked on the word “Afro” and assumed we are in the hair product business.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

We offer unique, African Inspired clothes at a great price. All the products on our site can be customized to a specific tailored measurement without the huge costs usually associated with customized outfits. At Afroswagg, we believe in looking good and standing out. We believe that what makes your clothing stand out the most is the fitting and uniqueness. As an organization rooted deeply in African culture and fashion, we took on the mission of promoting African fashion and styles through customized fittings of our unique fabrics to the rest of the world.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At Afroswagg, our products are never mass produced and all our products can be customized to your particular body shape. We believe fashion should never be a canned process, you can mix and match our products, request a different fabric and so many other options.

I remembered at a point in time, a couple of our first time customers were initially skeptical of how our proprietary system automatically calculates their body measurement for perfect fitting based on their U.S. size. But a trial was able to convince them. Ninety-five percent of our first-time customers are now repeat customers because they have been amazed with not only the quality of the fabrics but the perfect fittings we can offer regardless of their size or shape.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

We have a great team across the United States and various African countries. Without such a passionate team, we won’t be here today. I remember the team having a brainstorming session to develop our body measurement system. The session was supposed to last from 2 PM to 4PM. We were so oblivious of the time until a team member suddenly realized the time and said “guys do you realize it’s 6PM?” Such is the passion within the team.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Giving back to Africa is our most important social responsibility as an organization. Ninety-nine percent of our designers are based in the continent of Africa. We currently have over 150 designers on our platform from various African countries. We help alleviate poverty and unemployment by empowering these designers. We periodically give training at no cost. Recently, we gave out sewing machines to some upcoming designers who find it difficult to raise capital to start their businesses. We also donate to orphan homes in Africa yearly

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1. Growth takes time. It is very easy for entrepreneurs to be extremely optimistic about their ventures, but experience teaches you growth takes time and perseverance is always a necessary virtue

2. Don’t wait for perfection – Afroswagg was in a developmental stage for a couple of years because I thought it wasn’t ready to launch yet. One day I read I quote by Reid Hoffman “If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late”. That day became the turning point for Afroswagg launch.

3. Never make decisions in a vacuum – You might be the visionary for your business, but it is always better to make decisions jointly with your team and people you trust. I personally learnt to love to hear why an idea I have might be wrong. It doesn’t necessarily make me change my decisions, but it helps me know what pitfalls to look out for.

4. Your Advisors could be wrong too – In business, it is always good to have people you respect and trust their judgement but sometimes they could be wrong, too. There have been situations within Afroswagg where people whose opinions I valued were slightly off in their assessment and recommendations.

5. Take time in hiring – Never hire in a rush, one incompatible employee takes away from the team. You are always better off one employee short than with an incompatible one.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?