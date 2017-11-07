5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started: Dr. Mirela Mitan CEO of Mitani Group

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing CEO of Mitani Group, Dr. Mirela Mitan, Ph. D. My name is Mirela , I has a PhD in Biochemistry and graduated from Stern Business School at NYU with my MBA in Luxury Marketing. For the last 25 years, she worked with some of the largest and most beloved beauty companies in the world. She is a pioneer in the field, she has been involved in developing some of the the most effective active ingredients and formulas. She is also the author of more than 25 publications and patents.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I was born in Romania, in a small city, close to the Black Sea. My life completely changed in 2000 when I came to the United States. It is still fresh in my memory when one of my partners now, was waiting at the airport with a piece of paper with my name on it. We simply looked to each other and he pointed down to my name…the rest is history!

I have come a long way from living in the country where I grew up, where we didn't have any brands or connection to launch MMXV INFINITUDE in the most exclusive and prestigious stores in the world. Thus right now, It is my dream coming true.

I always consider myself first and foremost, a scientist. I’ve had a life-long professional interest in academic biochemistry and a lifelong personal enthusiasm for cosmetics. MMXV infinitude is the result of a long, complicated history which brings science and art to the surface of the face.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Throughout my career, I was asked over and over again to create my own skincare line. I still remember a conversation with, at that time, running R&D for Estee Lauder: Mirela, you have an incredible heritage, European cache, why you don't try to have your own brand? Where do you see yourself 5 years or 10 years from now?

In 2012 I decided to get back to school and enroll in NYU STERN School of Business MBA PROGRAM, and from the first day, my goal was to have my own luxury skincare brand. 5 years later, we launch INFINITUDE in Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue, and Cos Bar in Brookfield Place.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What I think what differentiates our company above anything else is the expertise of myself and my collaborators.

I run my company and I am always ready to help people around me (doesn't matter if there are young people that need advice for their career or “more experienced people” need it help to make the right choice to keep them alive):

As a female CEO that is always on the go, I created Infinitude to prepare my skin to be ready for any kind of stress. It doesn't matter if they are due to the environment, or chronological, I created a formula to deeply hydrate my skin and normalize my sebum, restore my natural glow, and make me feel confident that I always look the best, doesn't matter how life goes. One of the retailer said about me: always says how my product is just like my outlook on life - overachieving.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Partner and Industry Expert: Rodger Bogardus, Donna Ford, Gail Gordon

Branding and Design Expert Flo Bayley who Designed the layout and all of my packaging

My NYU Professors and colleagues who I learned a great deal from

I really owe everyone who has helped me get to this point an incredible thank you, as they made me a better and a stronger person. These people believed in me more than I believe in myself.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I want to change the luxury skincare market forever in multi-functional products simplifying your daily skincare routine, without sacrificing efficiency. Time is precious, and people have enough to do. I want to help out by clearing the luxury market of all of the excess and unused products in everyone’s medicine cabinet.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told me Before I Started" and why?

Be Patient. Everything takes longer than expected (But the End Result is Worth It): I expected for the creation of the product to take the longest time, but it was actually the opposite; for me. Since I have over 25 years of experience in the skincare market I know every single ingredients and how to formulate it. Therefore, it surprisingly took a shorter amount of time than having the packaging design finished. Have A Realistic Budget. Everything is more expensive than expected to create your vision: I always underestimate the selling cost and the minimum order quantities. A good rule of thumb is to expect I that everything is 10 times more expensive than expected. Keep an Open Mind When Collaborating with Others. When you have partners, keep in your mind that their influence will need to be taken into account, at all times. Even their spouses and significant others are likely to give their input, especially in a cosmetic business. In the beginning I considered starting the company with a couple of my friends who are experts in financing and not in cosmetics. I soon realized that having more than one cook in the kitchen is not a good idea. Be Ready to Order a lot of initial Product and Prototypes. Be prepared that minimum quantity orders are always higher than expected. For 6 months I searched for a company that would allow a minimum order of 1000. We later found out that in order to produce a product which such a sophisticated design such as ours, no one will not accept orders for less than 10,000. Raising Money is Not an Easy Task. The first time I presented MMXV INFINITUDE to an angel investors they didn’t want to discuss anything with us unless we had at least $1million dollars in sales. I had to get back to the drawing board with the help of my family and friends.

