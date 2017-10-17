“Bootstrapping just means you’re the biggest investor: In the beginning, people said we could fund our company a few ways before revenue, like find investors, find VC’s or angels, but bootstrapping seemed like a more suitable route - and also just means your house is collateral.”

Dr. Paula Muto

I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Paula Muto. Dr. Muto is a practicing vascular and general surgeon who has been running her own private practice for over 20 years, and is also the CEO & founder of UBERDOC, the patient to specialist (P2S) direct access web app. A fellowship trained vascular surgeon by specialty, she also practices general surgery and has been a long time advocate of women’s health issues - with a commitment to the care of uninsured, inner city patients with breast cancer. Never afraid to defend a patient, Paula has been outspoken and passionate on many issues regarding patient care in and outside the hospital.

Yitzi: What is your “backstory”?

I am a surgeon, daughter of a surgeon, married to a surgeon, my brother is a surgeon and two uncles - you might say we are all suffering from the same delusion. I have been on the front lines in practice in a poor city adjacent to an affluent community, for profit/non profit hospitals, multiple networks, dealing with all the changes in healthcare firsthand and saw it all fall apart. I decided I could either continue to write angry letters to the WSJ or try to do something about it. I decided the latter and for better or worse, I started UBERDOC.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I'd like to think we are making it easier for the patients, as well as a little simpler at a time when everything is too complicated. We’re also bringing back a little old fashioned medicine for the doctor, allowing them to focus on the diagnosis and treatment, and not the billable code or Medicare allowable.

Yitzi: What does your company do?

UBERDOC is the patient to specialist direct access web-app that instantly connects patients needing urgent medical care directly to a choice of specialist without requiring a referral, insurance paperwork, or having to wait many months for an appointment. For a transparent and up-front cash fee of $300, patients can book an appointment with a specialist of their choice - with virtually no wait time. For doctors, there is no 3rd party payer submission, denied claims, or delay in payment as the cashless transaction is immediately processed following the patient's visit. All UBERDOCS must be board certified, currently in practice and be affiliated with a hospital.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

No one knows what to make of a 53 year old surgeon. I have been on the circuit, much like a promising athlete, I need to parade my talents in front of the "right " people to encourage investment. Most are blown away by the idea, and even express a visceral response. But, when they line up to talk to me, it's often to ask me for medical advice or a consultation rather than offer to invest.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

Start-up means longer than 6 months: When we launched UBERDOC ahead of schedule and below budget, I thought I was doing a good job by guiding the technology time, but then I realized that was just the beginning and there was a lot more to accomplish.

Everyone is a consultant: In our endless quest for help, it seemed like there were so many people reaching out with so many talents and skills, but little wanted to actually do the work. They all have ideas, but wanted other people to implement those ideas.

Bootstrapping just means you’re the biggest investor: In the beginning, people said we could fund our company a few ways before revenue, like find investors, find VC’s or angels, but bootstrapping seemed like a more suitable route - and also just means your house is collateral.

It’s ok to flirt, but save yourself for marriage: In terms of investors, there are many qualified investors, but also an equal number who are unqualified, who may lead you along and get you excited, just to learn they’re not serious. You can’t get too attached in the process.

The best ideas occur after a setback: It’s always after someone rejects you or when something doesn’t go your way, that you learn to go another path and it makes you stronger. If you accidentally hire the wrong person, for example, and realize all the things they didn’t do, it makes you realize what you don’t need, which is just as important to learn as what you do need.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?