By: Yitzi Weiner

“Our Buy Box Experts firm helps brand executives to control and build their brands on the Amazon channel. This open marketplace channel is unlike any other channel out there because the price pressures and ability of any seller to post content on behalf of the brand can create havoc for most brands.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing James Thomson, partner at Buy Box Experts, co-founder at PROSPER Show, and co-author of The Amazon Marketplace Dilemma. James Thomson and his business partner, Joseph Hansen, leveraged their Buy Box Experts and PROSPER Show businesses in very different ways to help thousands of brands and sellers build more efficient and profitable businesses selling on Amazon. They started with their desire to spend their professional time working on intellectually intriguing business problems, and these efforts turned into successful businesses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I’m a Canadian social democrat who moved to the States 25 years ago for graduate school, and stayed to become a management consultant, banker, Amazon business leader, and now a business strategy adviser & educator on topics related to Amazon. My awesome wife, Anne, tolerates my constant need to turn new ideas to new ways to fill my time professionally!

Can you share an interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Having spent several years in business school, then working with tens of thousands of Amazon sellers during my tenure of Amazon, I thought I had learned most of the business models that companies use to make money. When I left Amazon, online sellers started sharing a lot more details with me about their business models. I am continually fascinated by the novel ways that sellers demonstrate ingenuity and flexibility to make millions, often without the seemingly prerequisite training of how to be effective entrepreneurs or small business owners. There isn’t one story that stands out, but rather dozens of conversations with sellers where I was intrigued to learn new ways that sellers capitalize on market inefficiencies in sourcing, pricing, reverse logistics and data analytics to stand out from pack of millions of Amazon sellers today.

So what exactly does your company do?

Our Buy Box Experts firm helps brand executives to control and build their brands on the Amazon channel. This open marketplace channel is unlike any other channel out there because the price pressures and ability of any seller to post content on behalf of the brand can create havoc for most brands. PROSPER Show is a continuing education event for established Amazon sellers – after 6 years at Amazon, I saw too many sellers struggling to survive and thrive on the Amazon marketplace because they didn’t know how to be effective entrepreneurs identifying and managing the most important risks that the platform presents every day.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Joe Hansen and I live and breathe the Amazon marketplace – we are the only brand advisory firm that features a former head of Amazon Services (I led this team that recruits 99% of all new sellers to the Amazon marketplace), and that runs a large-scale educational conference for established Amazon sellers. We keep up with Amazon changes by approaching Amazon issues from these many sides of our professional lives.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I am grateful that, from the youngest age I can remember, I have had my father encouraging me to understand the “how” and “why”, rather than the “what”, that makes this world what it is. He taught me to undercover the key levers that drive the status quo (often due to convenience or a lack of proper inquisitive discovery) so I could change the status quo, even if in one small step at a time. He also showed me first-hand that I would learn more talking with people who are not like me (outside my normal comfort zone) than people just me. This was an often-uncomfortable lesson to learn, but one that has proven significant in my constant journey to improve the environment around me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

When I left Amazon, I wanted to take my knowledge and contacts to build new channels to educate sellers that want to build successful online businesses. While at Amazon, I watched far too many new sellers fail due to completely avoidable issues, essentially killing their dream of being successful small business owners. Building PROSPER Show has been my avenue to give back to new and existing sellers seeking cutting edge ideas to stay up to speed on how to be better Amazon sellers, but more importantly better entrepreneurs. We’ve taken the hard path of balancing our agendas with not only seemingly existing growth ideas but also with more challenging topics of issues slowing down or hurting sellers today.

PROSPER Show Team

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

There are far more ways to lose money than there are to make money – if you aren’t paying attention to how your firm spends money, you are likely wasting a lot of money. If you are growing your business quickly, there is no such thing as a slow time. When clients don’t have immediate needs, I’m writing articles, building better business development processes, and figuring out how to keep us moving forward. I have changed my working philosophy to “if you can get the work done today, do it today because you don’t know what fire will start burning tomorrow.” Even the most capable customer-facing employees regularly forget to look at issues from the client’s perspective. A large proportion of the complaints our clients have had would have been easily avoided if our employees had pre-emptively anticipated how to make life easier for our clients. The leader of every successful company should build a list of low priority concerns, and constantly add to it. Then make time to work through it bit by bit. No matter how small the issue may seem, there is a reason it’s been nagging you enough to write it down, and eventually it will become a higher priority issue. You will have far fewer opportunities for vacations than your employees. You’re supposed to be the boss, but everything ultimately flows to you, so don’t expect in the first few years that you will be able to take a lot of vacation while being persistently on top of key drivers of your business.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would love to share a meal with Chris Hadfield, Canadian astronaut, and former commander of the International Space Station. After reading his autobiography, I had the pleasure of seeing him speak a couple years ago on the day he released his new children’s book. In the hour that he spoke, I watched him grab our attention immediately, and talk about his experiences in a way that offered us new perspectives on seemingly common situations. I wish all entrepreneurs could hear his incredibly disciplined and data-driven approach to defining and managing his personal and professional goals.