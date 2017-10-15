5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a College President: J. David Armstrong, President of Broward College

“Our greatest success, beyond giving students a great foundation and skills for meaningful, sustainable work, is helping them become tolerant and globally aware through travel and interaction with students from other countries and cultures.”

I had the pleasure to interview J. David Armstrong, President of Broward College. Broward College was recently ranked among the top 3 colleges in the nation by The Aspen Institute.

What is your "backstory"?

I am originally from rural Alabama, and one of four siblings to my hard-working parents. I worked hard and was the first in my family to attend college. Growing up on a farm, I learned to be self-motivated and self-sufficient, two things that served me well in my work and career. While working in the local newspaper business, I grew to love higher education and public service.

I got my “break” when Pensacola Junior College offered me a position in the marketing and public relations department. Then I was given the opportunity to represent the college at the legislature, which opened the door for me at the Department of Education in Tallahassee. While working for the Division of Community Colleges, I was selected by a state board appointed and then-Governor Jeb Bush to become the Chancellor. Ten years later, I received the greatest honor in my 33-year career when I was selected by our board as president of Broward College in 2007.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading the school?

There have been many interesting moments over the years. I have had the honor of attending graduations at our centers across the world, including Vietnam, Peru, and Sri Lanka and helped develop others in China and Indonesia. I also have been able to meet many of our state and national leaders when we hosted the Gubernatorial Debate in 2014, then the Senate Debate in 2016, as well as rallies for presidential and gubernatorial hopefuls.

One of the most memorable was meeting the Dalai Lama in 2010. I hosted an inspiring and wonderful event for our students and education and community leaders where I had the opportunity to moderate questions and get to know this kind and thoughtful figure. We've also been fortunate to host many outstanding thought leaders and speakers, including Angela Duckworth, Doris Kerns Goodwin, Jon Meachem, Mark Halperin, among others, and this year we will host Thomas Freedman. Many funny stories have come out of those events – but you have to buy a ticket to the Speaker Series events to hear them!

Does your school have a particular academic emphasis?

Broward College boasts more than 140 programs, each unique and special. I would say our particular academic emphasis is on the structuring of these programs in a way that is accessible and easily understood by our students. A few years ago we were selected to participate as one of the 30 colleges in The Pathways Project. The project is a three-year national partnership to build capacity for community colleges to implement, at scale, the Guided Pathways Model for student success and completion. At the College, we call this initiative Pathways@BC.

Now, our programs are combined into eight pathways. Entry level courses have been streamlined within each pathway and curriculum has been contextualized, meaning math courses for business use business-specific examples and English courses for health science major use medical examples.

Additionally, we want our students to have a solid foundation in general studies, but also want them to jumpstart their decisions about career options that will eventually lead to meaningful employment after they earn their degree and certificates. Ultimately, most of our students want to have sustainable career opportunities. Finally, we want to engage our students in global and cultural awareness, and with more than 180 nations of origin in our student, faculty, and staff community, we purposely work at helping students learn from each other and travel abroad – one of the many reasons we work with foreign partner institutions as well.

Has the role of a college education, or the value of a college education changed over the past 30 years? Can you explain?

Millennials have grown up watching the excess of the 80s, the stock market crash, and the crippling college debt of their older siblings. We find students today want to focus on the task at hand – learning the skills which will help them secure high-demand and high-wage careers. Our team works hard to align courses with the skills our local companies need, creating a steady pipeline of workforce ready graduates and a stable business ecosystem. Technology will continue to disrupt many jobs and the way we work and think in the future, and we will have to pay attention and embrace Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Machine Learning, and continued reliance by all of us on hand held devices for learning and engaging with students and faculty.

Are there alumni of your school that you are most proud of?

Broward College boasts more than one million alumni, and we are proud of each one! We have students who have matriculated to some of the best universities in the nation, others who have gone to work for NASA, and still more who enter the workforce and thrive. Some of my favorite students are those who overcome tremendous hardships to succeed.

Paola Mariselli was a young Peruvian whose family moved her and her brother to our community to have access to American education and she graduated my first year at Broward College. She not only graduated with perfect GPA in IT, she was selected for a Jack Kent Cooke scholarship and graduated from NYU a few years later. A few years later, she called to tell me that she was going back to school and she earned her MBA from Harvard soon afterwards. I invited her to speak at our commencement soon after that, and she now works as a product designer at Facebook in Silicon Valley.

Yanelle Cruz Bonilla is an international student from Tegucigalpa, Honduras and the first in her family to attend college. In May 2014, Yanelle left to attend Broward College with only enough money to pay for one semester. Despite many financial challenges, she graduated with a 4.0 GPA and highest honors in May 2016. While at a summer internship program hosted by The Fund for American Studies in Washington, D.C., she was accepted to a one year public policy fellowship hosted by the Fund, and was hired as a Strategic Communications intern at the Urban Institute. She was a finalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.

Another student, Nicoletta Sorice, was 79 when she graduated in 2016. Nicoletta was a child of World War II. At 14, she escaped the aftermath of the war by coming to the United States to find better opportunities. She finally worked up the courage to enroll in 1998 but, as what happens to many dreams, her education was placed on hold when life and circumstances dictated she focus on earning money. Inch by inch, class by class, Nicoletta chipped away at her dream. She paid for her own education without receiving any assistance. She never missed a class.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe my legacy to the world, my goodness, are the thousands of students who I have helped through education. I have worked extremely hard to make education both accessible and affordable in South Florida. I will continue to advocate for offering flexible options so every person across the world can pursue their dreams without the concern of overwhelming debt or apprehension.

I also have worked to recruit the best, brightest, and most passionate faculty and staff who bring the educational experience to life at Broward College. I am fortunate to have a team of more than 4,000 working every day to serve our students.

Our greatest success, beyond giving students a great foundation and skills for meaningful, sustainable work, is helping them become tolerant and globally aware through travel and interaction with students from other countries and cultures. We have an obligation to bring people together in our world, not separate and drive wedges between nations and cultures. More and more, we are doing that for our students.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a College President" and why?

1. I wish someone would have prepared me for how deeply I would care for every student and their cause. I am constantly moved by the tales of adversity, or the everyday struggles they carry with them as they fight for their dreams. For example, I remember a student who ended up in the hospital before graduation because of surgery. To celebrate her determination and accomplishment I brought her diploma and conducted a “graduation” in her hospital room.

2. I wish someone would have shared with me the challenge of coordinating multiple campuses and centers. Broward College is a very complex organization because of our size and variety. I have learned through the years that the physical and academic differences at each campus make our College a beautifully diverse environment even with its academic or geographic challenges.

3. I wish someone would have equipped me for the constantly changing landscape of education. New methodologies and approaches, changes in state and national funding, and the needs of our local business community change and I have learned to shift with them. I embrace change and champion my team to think ahead, to embrace new ideas, and to do the best we can to be prepared for our future students.

4. I wish someone would have told me how important caring for myself would be in order for me to be an effective leader. Over the years I have worked to stay active - I run frequently and eat healthfully. I also challenge my leadership to live healthy lives. In fact, we just launched #BCPlays, an initiative where leadership at the College host weekly or monthly activities. From golf to a walking club, we are getting our faculty and staff moving and working on themselves as often as we work on our students.

5. I wish someone would have told me how proud I would be of the College’s accomplishments. During my tenure, we have won numerous awards because of the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff. Recently, we were honored as one of the top three colleges in the nation when we were named a College of Distinction by the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. I am humbled daily by the success we continue to achieve.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?