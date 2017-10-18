5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Social Media Star: Sam Tsui

“I’d advise anyone getting in the world of digital content creation to find a healthy balance between tracking and caring about the numbers - hits, views, shares, likes - and not caring about them at all.”

Sam Tsui

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sam Tsui, singer, songwriter and digital content creator who was among the first musicians to establish and grow an international fanbase using Youtube and social media, and whose new single “Cameo” was just released.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Thanks for having me! While I always knew I wanted to make music and performance my life, the way my career has developed thus far has been surprising and exciting several ways - mainly because the tools I’ve used to share my art and grow my fanbase are so new. The entire notion of creating, distributing, marketing, and monetizing music and content independently is a result of platforms like Youtube which are incredibly empowering to young, creative people with something to say. I started uploading videos created in my college dorm with a friend (the talented Kurt Schneider) in 2010, and after some initial viral hits, realized the potential and power in creating music content specifically for the digital space - and the rest is history. The incredible fans (self-titled “the Samily”) I’ve gained and come to know in the past several years have allowed me to live out my dream - writing and releasing original albums, working with amazing brands and artists, and touring around the world.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

One of the highlights of my career so far was getting to open for Bon Jovi at his concert in Jakarta, Indonesia last year for over 40,000 fans — as a digital music creator, it’s always surreal to be given these incredible opportunities and realize it all simply came from uploading music videos I created and posted from my own home. The funny part of the story is that my manager was a big Bon Jovi fan back in the day and had given me a program from a 1987 Bon Jovi concert to have signed for him - which, after meeting Jon Bon Jovi, he graciously agreed to do. It was only after he was gone that I realized he’d written, in big letters, “for Sam” right across the cover of my manager’s cover. We had a good laugh about it but I initially felt terrible!!

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think one of the most important things that a lot of social media personalities and creators do for the world by simply sharing their work is providing visibility for groups otherwise underrepresented in traditional media. Most “traditional” forms of media - music, TV, film, etc. - operate on a model of labels or studios deciding what people or types of people they’re going to put the money and distribution resources into, and as a result, young people around the world may not see themselves represented. The beauty of a platform like Youtube is that there are no middlemen - your work (in my case my music) can be found directly by those to whom it speaks. As both a gay pop artist (of which there are too few in traditional media) and an Asian American artist (of which it seems there are even fewer), I feel a huge responsibility to use the attention my music has received to represent those groups, so that young lgbt people or people of color can go online and see themselves reflected in what they see.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I’ve had the opportunity to work with Youtube a great deal, and have really admired how invested they are as a company in supporting those of us who are creating content, and finding ways to create important conversations on their platform. As I said above, diverse voices are so central to what makes it a powerful and special platform, and Youtube/Google is very aware of that - and I’ve witnessed them stay very committed to keeping that at the heart of the platform.

Yitzi: So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve actually just released the first single in anticipation of my newest album. The song is called “Cameo” and it represents a slightly new direction musically for me, and one that I’m incredibly excited about. The song itself explores the bittersweet realization that a recurring casual hookup might never evolve into something more, despite once hoping it might - set, of course, to a funky synth-pop beat. The music video (just released on my YouTube channel “TheSamTsui”) plays this out with a series of interpretive dances set in a moody hotel at night - I couldn’t be prouder of the result, and the enthusiasm the fans have shown the song already has made me especially excited for the rest of the album to be released!

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

First, I think a major challenge is trusting in your own work, vision, and personal story enough to share it with the world. Especially as the internet becomes crowded with more and more content every day, it’s easy as a creator to start questioning “will people really care about what I’m putting out”, “is this video/song/vlog/creation good enough for people to take the time to watch or share it” and I think it’s so important to have faith in the value of your own unique vision. What draws people to digital creators is the vulnerability it takes to put yourself and your work out there, and there’s a huge power in trusting in the importance of your own work, even though it can be tough!

Secondly, I’ve learned to identify when something is completed, and gained the ability to let it go and release it into the world. I’m a perfectionist who could easily take a single song or video and work on it indefinitely, improving on it bit by bit, and never being entirely satisfied - but one of the beauties of having your own distribution source and a direct connection to your fans is the ability to share content in real time - if I exercised my perfectionism too freely, I’d never release anything! Letting go of that perfectionism a bit allows me to provide fans with more content- actually releasing your work is the only way to learn and grow!

Third, never stop learning. This is hugely important in almost every facet of what I do - creatively, to stay fresh, it is so important to keep learning, evolving and improving one’s skills - musical content creators in the digital space have to wear a lot of hats, and there’s never an end to what you can learn in terms of songwriting, mixing, production, video editing, color correcting, graphic design, etc. etc. Similarly, with a distribution mechanism that's changing constantly, it’s also critical to stay abreast of changes in the way people are consuming media and your own content - have the Youtube algorithms changed? Are there new forms of social media to help me connect with fans? Are there different ways to use existing platforms?

Fourth, I’d advise anyone getting in the world of digital content creation to find a healthy balance between tracking and caring about the numbers - hits, views, shares, likes - and not caring about them at all. While analytics can be critical to understanding ways to reach more people, and help one make sure they’re really getting their work in front of all those who might want to see it, it’s important to never lose sight of the passion and creativity you put into that very work. I think there’s a danger to chasing trends in search of numbers or virality while losing sight of what actually makes you love and get excited about in your own art. You’ve got to love what you create.

Finally, never forget how much you owe your fans. The reason this whole brand new ecosystem of media consumption via the internet and social media works is the exponential potential of individuals sharing the content they love. The fans really are the ones doing the work of marketing your creations - and at the end of they day, you have to strive to make something they’re proud to share and show their friends “hey, I like this artist.” I advise anyone in this career never to become entitled or ungrateful - anyone who finds success on social media owes a great deal to their fans - and the way I try to repay them is simply by continuing to make music that will excite and surprise them.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?