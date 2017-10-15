5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CDO: Brooke Michael Kain, Chief Digital Officer at AEG Presents

“Remember the two ears one mouth rule: Listen more than you speak.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing the first woman to hold the title of Chief Digital Officer at AEG Presents, Brooke Michael Kain. She joined the company last year from Apple in a position created just for her, where she is bringing a tech and data-first mindset to the company, making everything - from concert promotion to marketing - more aligned with today’s digital music fan.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"? (If you share an inspirational or aspirational backstory, we will be able to publish this interview in Thrive Global as well)

Music has always been a bit part of my life, especially since I grew up in Nashville, TN. I started out at Interscope Records, working under, and eventually closely with, Jimmy Iovine. It was a really interesting time to be in the music business, with then, “new talent” like Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar on the rise. The industry was also starting to rapidly shift towards digital - Spotify had just launched and the record industry was at a turning point. I was overseeing all digital marketing and business efforts, trying to establish new ways to market artists online while seeking out new types of monetization deals. I was part of the Beats Music launch 2014 as the head of their digital marketing, where I stayed on through the Apple acquisition. Apple is first and foremost a tech company and combined with my marketing focus on the launch of Apple Music, it was a really special experience. While I was still at Apple, AEG began recruiting me, but I had never considered leaving since working for Jimmy was such an honor. AEG explained the opportunity and I realized it was a new opportunity to build product, process and structure from the ground up – an enormous challenge but the right move.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I started at AEG, we were a month away from the biggest concert of all time, Desert Trip. To watch something of that magnitude get executed was incredible – Paul Tollett and Goldenvoice make magic – and the best on the job learning experience one could ask for in their first month!

On my second day at AEG, I had several family members ask me if I could get them tickets to Desert Trip. No one had ever asked me for anything from my previous jobs. The second I moved to live events, everyone was like “Okay, we get what you do now! Can we get tickets?”

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

To put it simply - we make amazing live events with some of the biggest artists on the planet, including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber and more. We produce or support over 25 music festivals, and manage and book more than 80 clubs and theatres. We are unique because of our incredible talent and our ecosystem; working between small clubs to arenas to festivals gives us a real understanding of today’s live consumer.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

On Saturdays I volunteer with troubled teens, and most of the time, we just talk about music. It’s such a common denominator for all of us, regardless of background, it’s nice to be able to talk music and let the rest fall away. And they always turn me on to bands I’ve never heard of.

In general, I try to spend as much time mentoring people or lending advice as possible; especially young women in this industry. I will never turn down a coffee chat or an informational interview!

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

Hire slowly and thoughtfully. It’s all about your team. You can have a grand vision, but if you don’t surround yourself with a stellar team, it will never be fulfilled. I have built an incredible team at AEG, but it took some time - more than I had anticipated. Being patient and hiring the right people is the biggest investment in your success you can make. Collaborate first and foremost. Train your team to work well with others. I know this sounds silly, but too often, a team of really smart people work in silos, and it is counter-productive. Even with what we are doing, I constantly realize we have been so busy heads down building product that we have not taken a break for feedback, or to learn more about other groups and roles. I think my team - and myself - started heads down and have all adjusted to realize that we may be in digital, but these are people, not pixels, we are building for. Sleep! I used to believe that nighttime was just more hours to work, and the more senior I became, the later I stayed up. I wish someone had explained to me that I’m no good burnt out and exhausted, and that life is too short. You know what, they probably did, and I probably didn’t listen. Get some sleep. Be good to your body. The two ears 1 mouth rule: Listen more than you speak. I sit in meetings and mostly take notes these days, in order to really hear everyone’s concerns and priorities and build something for them that will make an impact. It took me a long time to realize that sometimes the smartest thing you can do is be quiet. Good data modeling skills will always help you. This one is super tactical, but I am serious. I cannot tell you how often, when weighing decisions, from budgeting to product roadmap to even marketing opportunities, I break out excel. It is your friend. Learn it and use it, it will bring some of your critical thinking to life with real numbers.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.