5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Shazi Visram, Founder and CEO of Happy Family Organics

I had the pleasure to interview Shazi Visram. Shazi is the Founder and CEO of Happy Family Organics, a mom-founded-and- operated premium organic food company that has changed the way we feed children. As head of one of the largest and fastest growing organic baby food brands in the U.S., Visram has been lauded by President Obama as an outstanding businesswoman and a leader who has played an instrumental role in improving children’s nutrition around the world. A daughter of immigrants, who risked their lives to create a better world for her and her brother, Visram made it her mission to create a progressive business that could positively impact the health of children. She continues to build the company with principles that advocate for organic food, sustainable farming practices, and innovations that leave our planet healthier.

What is your “backstory”?

For as long as I can remember, I always wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. As a daughter of immigrants, who took life-changing risks in order to create a better world for our family, my parents stressed the importance of education and hard work. I took this with me as I left Alabama behind for NYC and Columbia University as an undergraduate.

After graduation I pursued a career in the media-buying world, but shortly realized I wanted to build something of my own that was meaningful and not just lucrative. This took me back to Columbia to get my MBA, where I used my time to further my goal of building something of my own and that was impactful to others. My "aha!” moment for creating and building Happy Family happened in 2003 as I saw my close friend, a working mother of twins, struggle to find healthy food for her babies in the traditional baby food aisle.

Happy Family launched on Mother’s Day in 2006 with the mission to provide the most trusted, cleanest, organic products possible to parents by doing so in a transparent, socially and environmentally conscious way. Today, we currently offer more than 100 unique and organic products.

Which person or which company do you admire and why?

In 2013, I was fortunate enough to be invited to The White House, where former President Barack Obama recognized Happy Family in a speech for our mission-based business approach to doing business and then I actually had dinner with the president afterwards. In that surreal moment, I felt so successful because the company I started was being acknowledged by the POTUS as making a difference in the lives of families and I was called out as a leader to emulate.

That was especially meaningful to me as I have so much respect for the former president as a leader. I do actually care about doing what is right regardless of the economics and it was incredible to be recognized for it. Happy Family is literally a dream come true and I always am proud to know we are feeding the young minds that will change the world.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

From the start of my journey with Happy Family, my dream was to create an enlightened brand of organic foods that offers the right nutrition at every stage and to help parents choose healthy organic food options for their children every day that they could feel good about. I truly wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and I knew that through providing parents with honest and transparent options of baby and toddler food, they would make more informed decisions in the grocery story and the best choices for their family.

Through my vision, we’re bringing goodness to the world through a commitment to changing the trajectory of children’s health through nutrition. I also take pride in Happy Family’s culture. We were recently acknowledged by B-Lab an exclusive distinction – a 2017 Best for the World: Changemakers Award, which honors those B Corps which have gone above and beyond maintaining the rigorous standards of certification by continuing to make significant improvements in their business policies and standards.

It's not just what we do, it's how we do it. For instance we have a very supportive parental leave policy that allows 12-weeks paid maternity and 6-weeks paid paternity leave, including a nursery in our office and flexible schedules for parents returning from leave. We also offer certified lactation experts and coaches to moms who are breastfeeding and nutrition for lactation.

We try to be a voice to empower parents rather than feed parental guilt. We push envelopes and we are always giving back to groups we believe in, like the Environmental Working Group, who helps fight for a clean environment for our children and the Happy Family Children's Village in Tanzania, in honor of my dad. We have always been driven by the founding principles to positively impact the lives of young children and families everywhere and for that I'm proud that we don't just focus on the bottom line.

The 5 Things You Wished Someone Told You When You First Started:

1. Don't doubt yourself ever. You're so creative and smart, so whatever challenges you face, you will come out on top and stronger than before. Know that going in.

2. Enjoy the adventure of the journey. You like to always be moving so even when you arrive at the desired destination, you'll start planning the next adventure.

3. Don't ever make decisions from a place of fear. You won't be able to get the best outcome that way. If I had really followed this advice I think I would be in a very different and even better place today.

4. Make more time for your family, take vacations, unplug more often. Exercise, nourish your whole being. You will need an outlet for the stress or your body will pay the price and you will be less present for your family even if you have reached every goal you set.