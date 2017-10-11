5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Pum Lefebure, Co-founder and CCO of Design Army

“I speak around the world and mentor young students, encouraging them to design their own life—and follow their passion—not anyone else’s. I hope that my story as a female business leader and entrepreneur immigrant inspires others to pursue their own American dream.”

I had the pleasure to interview Pum Lefebure. Pum is a co-founder and CCO of Washington D.C.-based branding agency Design Army. As an award-winning creative director and business leader, Pum has dreamed up and developed high-profile campaigns worldwide for Ritz Carlton, Disney, Pepsi Co., Bloomingdale's, Smithsonian, Lucas Film, The Academy Awards and more. As a Thailand native, Pum brings a unique, global sensibility to American design. She was named by Graphic Design USA as one of the top “50 People to Watch” and her work has earned a plethora of awards, including D&AD, One Show, Art Directors Club, Red Dot Award, and AIGA.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

I grew up in Bangkok, Thailand and have been creating art as long as I can remember. For years, my mom would take me to classic art classes. The goal was always to make your drawing look as close as possible to the real thing. One day as a teenager I got so frustrated with the whole process, and had a huge aha-moment. I realized that I didn’t want to create something that already exists—I wanted to be a designer and bring my own visions to life. Following my passion for design, I came to the U.S. as a foreign exchange student. I didn’t speak the language, and was completely on my own. Learning took me twice as long as my classmates. But I made it a point to work harder then everyone else.

I carried that strong work ethic into my career. At my first job, I started as an intern and worked my way up to managing a 50-plus creative team. It was here I met my husband (Jake). After a year or so, our work relationship evolved into a “Designer Romance.” I suppose that happens when you work with someone 12 hours a day, every day, for almost 8 years!

We founded Design Army in 2003 from our kitchen table, and today, we own a gorgeous office building in downtown D.C., have a full-time creative team of 20-plus and are still expanding!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Leading a company, you can plan all you want — but there are always unforeseen surprises. Well, just three months after starting Design Army, I found out that I was unexpectedly pregnant! I thought all of those big business plans and dreams were gone in an instant. But then I asked myself, “why can’t I have both?” As a woman, I had to figure out how to have a career and a family. And changed the question to “HOW can I have both?”

I firmly believe you can have it all – you can have a family, be a mom and still achieve major success in your career. No one should feel forced to pick one or the other.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Design Army is a creative agency that touches every facet of a company’s brand: we create marketing campaigns; product packaging; experiential and interior design; fashion collaborations; and just recently launched a full-blown social media content studio!

When we started Design Army, we took on everything – no project was too small or large. Fortunately, we’re now in a position to be more selective. We work with great global brands like Pepsi Co., Disney, and Ritz Carlton. But we also love collaborating with local businesses like Georgetown Optician and CItyCenterDC, and art organizations like The Washington Ballet.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I speak around the world and mentor young students, encouraging them to design their own life—and follow their passion—not anyone else’s. I hope that my story as a female business leader and entrepreneur immigrant inspires others to pursue their own American dream.

I also believe that when good design is great, it hits an emotional cord far beyond aesthetics. It can make you laugh, dream, think or drive you to take action and help others. For example, after The Washington Ballet lost $1 million in arts funding, we brought together a community of creatives in a pro-bono effort to raise awareness of the arts through a commemorative book, Wonderland. Featuring stars of The Washington Ballet, the book is a compilation of fantastical images showcasing the magic of dance and D.C.’s architectural beauty—all designed to pay tribute to the city’s arts community.

Yitzi: What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO” and why.

1. Know your worth and charge accordingly. Over the years, I’ve learned that clients like expensive, so make sure you project what you want to charge.

2. It's OK to have a life, kids, a garden, and hobbies. Yes, being a CEO is a 24/7 job, but learning how to blend work and life is the key to happiness. It’s OK to answer client texts on the weekend. I don’t mind.

3. Pick your friends and enemies wisely.

4. Operating at C-level you have to be a coach, a cheerleader, and a plumber - no client or employee is too big or too small to matter.

5. Over delivery - always.

6. You can’t do epic shit for basic people. Choose your client wisely.

