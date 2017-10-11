5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Steve Smith, CEO and Co-founder of Finicity

“Entrepreneurship is a marathon that often requires us to run at a sprint.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Smith, CEO and Co-founder of Finicity.

Yitzi: What is your backstory?

I’m a native Utahn and have called what is now known as “Silicon Slopes” home my entire life. In the fall of 1988, at the age of 21, I was enrolled as a finance major at the University of Utah. This was also the time when I began my career with a small local tech startup called Megahertz, making modems and connectivity cards for laptop computers.

These were the early days of the tech industry, as laptops had only been invented seven years prior. By the mid-nineties when the Internet really took off, I felt like I was at the front line of what would eventually be called the “digital transformation.”

In 1993, we went public, and I had taken on the role of Executive Vice President of Operations. A couple years later, Megahertz completed a merger with USRobotics to become a part of its mobile computing division, along with Palm.

In early 1996, I left USRobotics and became the CEO of a small engineering and design firm focused in the oil and gas industry. Part of my mission in this role was to apply some of the strategies I’d been pushing at Megahertz and USRobotics into what was an older industry yet to be exposed to digital innovation. During my tenure there, I oversaw the acquisition of a company with synergistic products in Germany and the eventual sale of the company to Curtiss-Wright.

Then, in 1999, I began working with a select group of peers to develop the technology and the business strategy that would lead to the founding of Finicity. We were one of the earliest fintech pioneers bringing digital transformation to personal financial management and consumer financial wellness. As we grew and expanded our digital capabilities, we became a data aggregator. In other words, we connect to thousands of financial institutions and allow consumers or organizations to permission use of their account data to the fintech apps and services that will help them have greater control and insight into their finances. It’s been exciting to see this team grow and our industry change since founding Finicity 18 years ago, and yet we’re really still at the earliest stages in many ways.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

I really could go on for pages communicating funny and interesting stories that have taken place over the past several years with Finicity and other companies I’ve been associated with. Travel, working with investors, technology acquisitions and licensing, work with large and slow moving companies, major product and strategy pivots, last minute funding to meet payroll, terrible food, cramped hotels, and really strange meetings. I look back fondly on most and shake my head at some. What I’ve learned is to not get too wound up about most things, not overreact or think the sky is falling when things go wrong, and enjoy the journey. If you can do all of that with people you trust, respect and enjoy being around, it’s not a bad gig. I’ve been blessed on all counts! The Finicity team is fantastic and I’m having more fun than I have at any time during my 30-year career in this fast-paced tech industry.

Yitzi: So, what does your company do?

Finicity is a financial data aggregator that works to help consumers and organizations make smarter financial decisions through intelligent data insights. This includes empowering consumers and organization to have greater access of their financial data and then deploying it as they see fit.

One great industry example is how we’re digitizing traditional pen-to-paper processes in the lending industry. We are creating a series of solutions that allow financial institutions to make lending decisions based on rich transaction data. This includes the ability to verify income and assets in real time, with data direct from financial institutions. As we go forward, we’ll provide more accurate credit decisioning based on cash flow reports that take a more holistic view of an individual, couple or organization’s ability to pay.

We are also working with some of the nation’s largest banks like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo to allow customers to share their data with third-party financial apps without disclosing bank login credentials. This protects consumers’ security and quickly delivers the most reliable data to enable them to make smart financial decisions.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

First, as an organization our number one focus is to increase consumers and organizations ability to understand and manage their finances. Money continues to be the top cause of stress for Americans. Our APIs and data sharing capabilities, for example, let consumers utilize the best budgeting, investing or advising applications to improve their financial health. We truly believe that good financial decisions are made when people have good data.

As I mentioned earlier, our data-driven solutions in lending will help those with limited credit history by allowing them to share with lenders a broader view of their financial health and ability to pay. There’s so much good that the financial technology industry can bring to consumers, whether that involves limiting money stressors or putting people in control of their paycheck. As the CEO and co-founder, I’m constantly looking for ways that Finicity can be at the center of this mission.

On a more personal note, my success through the years has also given me the opportunity to be involved in multiple charities that have aided orphans, assisted with scholarship programs and provided humanitarian relief.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my startup" and why?

There are three things that you must know immediately and that apply to virtually every startup I’ve ever encountered. 1) This will take longer than you think. 2) This will cost you more than you think. 3) The industry you’re in will change twice as fast as you think, leading to competitive pressures you can’t even begin to predict.

The other two many not be as broadly applied, but I think they impact most entrepreneurs. 4) Know that the optimism that fuels your entrepreneurial drive will be both a blessing and a curse. It will be essential to get you through the rough patches which are inevitable. On the flip side, it can blind you to tough decisions that may need to be made. In some cases, this may even know when to call it quits. 5) Finally, for a business-focused piece of advice, know that large companies that say the right things relative to partnerships are often unable to create the level of success you think should be possible. This is due to many internal factors completely outside of your control. So you always need to be prepared to push ahead without the envisioned windfall from such a partnership.

Entrepreneurship is a marathon that often requires us to run at a sprint.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?