5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: George Arison, CEO of SHIFT Technologies

I had the pleasure of interviewing George Arison, founder and CEO of Shift Technologies. George Arison is the founder and CEO of Shift, an online marketplace that is transforming the experience of buying and selling a car. Previously, George co-founded Taxi Magic (acquired by Verifone), the first on-demand mobile transportation booking technology.

What is your "backstory"?

a. I was born in the former Soviet Union, in what is now the country of Georgia, and came to the United States when I was 14 on an academic scholarship. I was actually the first student from the Soviet Union allowed to attend a private U.S. high school without a government sponsorship. Since I knew from a very early age that I wanted America to be my home, I taught myself English by watching C-SPAN. After completing high school in the U.S., I attended Middlebury College, where I met my best friend and future business partner, Toby Russell. Toby and I started Taxi Magic together, which was the first on-demand transportation booking company. This was before the iPhone existed, so we came up with a way to book a taxi on a Blackberry. However, our biggest mistake with Taxi Magic was trying to add a layer of technology on top of an already broken industry. When launching my current company, Shift, I knew that in order to be successful, we needed to take a full-stack approach. We own the entire experience from start to finish, offering in-house repairs, giving on-demand test drives, and even financing for customers. At Shift, the buck stops with us.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

a. When I was raising our Series A, I would get so exhausted that I would sleep in my car in-between meetings. Literally, I would have just 45 minutes and try to squeeze in a 15 nap! Another funny experience was when we first launched; I was responsible for parking all of the cars we had in inventory on the streets of San Francisco in front of my apartment. My co-founders and I would have to move cars every two hours to avoid getting tickets.

So what does your company do?

a. Shift is a technology company that is making it cheaper and easier for people to buy and sell cars. By using the Shift platform, you can buy, sell, or finance a car on your phone and have a free test drive delivered to you. Buying a car is one of the most expensive purchases most people will ever make; and we believe it should be an awesome experience.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

a. Saving people time, money, and giving them a great experience keeps me motivated to continue doing what we do. By building Shift, I’ve also had an opportunity to bring many jobs to my native country of Georgia – we have a Shift office there. Georgia continues to have a high unemployment rate – official unemployment rate is ~15%, but in reality it's probably closer to 40-50% – and lots of smart, hardworking people struggle to find jobs.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

a. Raise more than you think you need, and spend it wisely: Everything costs more than you think; therefore it’s important to raise more money than you think you need. It’s also critical to be really careful with your money – when public markets TURN, they turn faster and more than you expect. There is no 20% correction.

b. Success is never up and to the right: All companies have problems arise, and there are a lot of ups and downs. When you look at the successful companies, it sometimes seems like they were always growing, but in reality, the story is always more complicated. All entrepreneurs face challenges, so when times get tough, remember to work hard and stay focused. Also, the stress can also be overwhelming, so find ways to destress and keep your eye on the prize.

c. Board Members, not Venture firms, are what matter: The board member you get is 1000x more important than the name of the VC firm you secure. Founders often put too much value on the brand of the venture firm than the actual investor they work with, which is a mistake.

d. Culture is about accountability: We often tend to think that culture is all about the office setting, the food, and the perks. And no question, those things are important. But culture fundamentally is about what people believe is rewarded at the company. What is looked down upon? What do you expect from your employees and, most importantly, from yourself? These are the questions you need to ask when defining your company culture.

e. What you say impacts people a lot: I’m constantly surprised by how much of what I say impacts the people around me. My colleagues definitely take my words to heart more than I expect. For example, I might mention something in passing during a meeting and the next day someone has drafted a full report on the subject I was referencing. The last thing I want to do is cause unnecessary work, so I am definitely more careful with my words now!

