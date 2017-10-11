5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Chris Rothstein, CEO and Co-founder of Groove

“Focus on what matters - Very few things truly make a major difference. When I first started Groove, we spent too much time on things that didn’t matter. Cut out everything that isn’t critical so that you can do the important things well instead of doing everything decently. If you have more than three priorities, you probably have too much going on.”

Chris Rothstein

I had the pleasure to interviewing Chris Rothstein, the CEO and co-founder of Groove.co, a sales engagement platform. Prior to Groove.co, Chris built, scaled and managed enterprise sales teams at Google. He now helps bring modern technology to the world of sales so everyone from sales ops to sales directors can spend more time providing value to their customers and their companies.

What is your “backstory”?

I am from rural Minnesota. I grew up in a town that is what many would imagine small town Minnesota to be - 300 people, two bars and one church. Most of the people that I grew up with worked on farms or in jobs supporting the local economy. You can’t get much further away from the tech world. After graduating from the University of Minnesota, I decided to apply to Google. I didn’t know this at the time, but I definitely didn’t have the traditional background that would normally get the attention of Google. I was very lucky — a manager found my resume and wanted to take a chance on me. Google was an amazing place to learn from some of the best people in the tech industry. During my time at Google, I became determine to build the best sales team in the world. To do that, we needed to build the software that would help our reps sell more efficiently and effectively. This was the inspiration for Groove.co. After 5 years at Google, we decided it was time to take on a bigger challenge and left to start Groove.co, focusing on optimizing sales departments full time. We have been building Groove for several years now, and we're lucky enough to have amazing customers like Google, Slack and Uber. We continue to work every day to empower organizations to transform their sales departments by delivering actionable data that drives growth.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why? I really admire Warren Buffett for many reasons. First, he also does a great job of simplifying complex topics. Second, his track record is admirable — he has consistently delivered results for decades. Lastly, and maybe most importantly, he treats people with respect. He has stayed humble throughout success and, through his philanthropic efforts, seems like he will make one of the largest impacts of any person in our modern history.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Giving back and helping others is something I hold close to my heart. As I mentioned earlier, as a boy from small town Minnesota, I was given a chance by a manager a Google. His willingness to take a chance on me is something I will never forget. It has inspired me to help others from the University of Minnesota who are considering moving to the West Coast. I also spend a great deal of time mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Though I continue to learn everyday, I try to help them learn from my past mistakes. Lastly, I am a big fan of services like Kiva, an online lending platform that allows users to loan money to entrepreneurs looking to take that next step.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The tech world is incredibly small, so always go above and beyond to help others - Focus on building relationships from day one and helping people when you can, without expecting anything in return. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it always seems to come back to help you when you need it. For example, you may have a deal that’s close to closing, then you realize you have a strong connection at that company that will help you get it over the finish line.

It always takes longer than you expect - Big goals such as getting your first million dollars in sales or getting your first 1,000 users almost always takes longer than you expect. Make sure you have enough runway financially and the endurance to stick with it. Momentum will build eventually.

Learn the technical side - If you plan to be in the tech world, it’s important to understand the core part of your product. You don’t need to be a developer, but it’s helpful to know the technology well enough to insert an informed opinion.

Think long-term - You will run into many forks in the road, and it will be up to you to decide on the best path. After a couple of years at Google, I had an opportunity to take on a job that would have been far more money but less of a challenge. When talking through the decision with one of my mentors, it became clear that the best decision was to go down the path with the most learning and growth potential. This realization made a massive difference for me, and taught me to always think of my long-term goals rather than immediate gratification.