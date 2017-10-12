”You’re building this to have more time for your family and freedom for yourself.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Lewis of Visibility Vixen. She is a visibility expert who specializes in helping launching entrepreneurs skyrocket their visibility and monetize their success. She’s been featured in The Huffington Post, Nav, JustLuxe + FastCompany.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I’m a Hollywood baby, so I was raised on film and television sets all over the world by my parents. So, one the one hand, I was very fortunate to watch the best filmmakers in the world and go to movie premieres, but on the other hand, I had a very challenging childhood. I was born with hyaline membrane disease {the inability to breathe out}, so I was constantly dealing with bronchitis and walking pneumonia growing up. I missed a lot of school and the times I did go, my recess was spent in the nurse’s office taking a breathing treatment instead of playing outside. It was such a challenge. I wanted to play sports but my lungs couldn’t take it, so I took up horseback riding. Summer camp meant dragging along my nebulizer. One of the bare essentials of life, breathing, was a constant challenge for me.

I ended up going to film school and entering the television world myself after graduation. Working on some great shows like “Pretty Little Liars” and “Chuck” gave me great experiences, but I was so bogged down by the long 12-14 hour days. I felt like a hamster on an endless spinning wheel...working, but not impacting anyone in the way I had always dreamed of growing up.

Always loving to write, I decided to write a tv pitch pilot, shoot it and present it to the studios. I’ll never forget the alert going off on my phone where Variety had announced...my show was being picked up! Except no one had notified me...because the studio that picked it up had stolen my title and most of my idea. The news hitting me while on set and I just broke down. I couldn’t do this anymore.

So, I left Hollywood and decided to build an e-course to help people learn how to heal themselves naturally like I had from my lung issues. That led to more courses which utilized both my film background and my past visibility issues which guided many entrepreneurs who were starting out on their journey. And it snowballed from there!

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Visibility Vixen® provides e-courses, a podcast, a mastermind and other resources to help launching entrepreneurs learn the ropes of visibility skills for their business. It’s one thing to build your company...it’s quite another to know how to strategically market yourself and be seen in the online space! So that’s the bridge I help my students cross.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’ve been in the limelight. I know Hollywood - the biggest entertainment medium in the world. The red carpets, the interviews, the pandemonium of popularity. It happens, but it’s not long-lived.

That’s not visibility. A lot of entrepreneurs make that mistake...thinking the biggest press, attention or product launches will sustain their popularity. And yes, those are wonderful things to have, but they won’t do squat for your true visibility. We live in a world that has gone past just wanting commercials or billboards. Our audience wants to know us and, most importantly, wants to know they can TRUST us. And the only way for us to provide that truth is to come across authentically in any and every medium we choose. That can only be done by also doing the vital inner work that comes with true visibility. Yes, it’s deep and I go there. That’s what makes Visibility Vixen so different!

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

By far, my husband. I’m very blessed to have a partner and parents who fully supported and encouraged my decision to step out on my own when I had no idea where it would lead or if it would even work! The true heroes, in my opinion, are the ones that hold you up when you have your 100th entrepreneurial breakdown. The ones that see you amidst your ugliest cry and darkest self-doubt and push you forward anyway. I just happened to marry that kind of hero.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I love this question! I am sooooo passionate about using my revenue to facilitate good in the world! A portion of my income goes to Samaritan's Purse, a non-profit organization that helps people all over the world who are struggling. Right now, they are in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico helping people rebuild homes, just to name a few!

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

It’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do.

I left Hollywood because it was ‘too hard’. I honestly didn’t think anything could be harder. HA. Wrong. Entrepreneurship is the hardest thing because there’s no roadmap, there’s no big cheese, it’s all you and yours. So you have to step into it knowing endless work hours are ahead. It will take awhile to figure out your unique structure. It may take even longer to make your first sale. And, most importantly, you will go through so many changes, personal growth moments and inner transformation along the way you won’t even recognize who you were even a month ago. 2015 Michelle is a total stranger to me now. I remember visiting the Pretty Little Liars set a year into my new career and the girls asking me, “You work for yourself now? Like at home? That’s amazing! I love watching what you do!” Suddenly, I realized I wasn’t just a stand in anymore. And what I had built was pretty freaking cool. It’s crazy to look back and watch yourself morph into this unique entrepreneurial person!

It’s the most rewarding thing you’ll ever do.

As your business grows, you’ll have moments that stop you in your tracks. Moments where your audience, student or viewer will send you a message that hits you really deep. One of those for me was a comment to my brand video on my website. She said, “you shook my soul”. Wow. In a moment, you realize that all of your blood, sweat and tears has truly impacted someone you’ve never met. You have the capability and the right to make someone else’s life better, less painful and more joyful by what you do - whatever that may be. And that’s an awesome right, isn’t it? So in those moments where you get the privilege to hear that impact, every single second of labor becomes totally worth it for that reward.

There’s no “right way” to build a business...but there is only one right way for YOU to build YOUR business.

If you’re anything like me, your first 6 month of ‘business’ will be spent researching, experimenting and copy stalking every single CEO you can get your hands on online. How did they build their site? What does their product look like? How did they structure their course? It’s endless. And do you know what I got for trying to make my site and offers look ‘perfect’ like everybody else’s? Zero sales. Everything changed when I sat down at the coffee shop, brought out a piece of draft paper and mapped out what I wanted MY business to look like without any outside influence. No one else was born with your mission. So no one else can really tell you how to build it. That’s your job. Sit down, plan it out and make it yours.

You’re building this to have more time for your family and freedom for yourself.

It’s easy to get so caught up in building this thing that we forget that we’re building it for a more important reason. More time with our loved ones, financial freedom, the ability to travel...whatever the case may be. But we never signed on to build a business just to endlessly build a business. My poor husband would come home to find me crazed behind the computer at 1am after a long shooting day {he’s a cameraman}. All he wanted was a few precious minutes with me before he had to collapse in bed to go back to work in the morning. But I was building my business and didn’t have the time. What a waste! When I finally came to my senses, I made sure to turn everything off when he came home. To unplug every Saturday and Sunday to rest and rejuvenate. Remember to be vigilant with your balance. Limit your work hours. Don’t work on weekends. Start practicing now the ‘why’ of stepping out with your own business. Because the bigger why is all that matters and, as a CEO, that tends to be the first thing we forget.

You will always give your best and your best is good enough.

Hear me out here. 99.9% of us {me included} are high-achieving, task-driven, type a spitfires who could pretty much build an empire all by ourselves. And that means that we constantly put ourselves under an INSANE amount of expectation. Ladies? This usually manifests as right shoulder pain. Guys? Usually left shoulder pain. {You can study more about this from Joe Dispenza and Dr. Stephen Ward} For me, I constantly put myself under so much pressure it caused chronic headaches in my life, for years!

We grew up hearing to always do more, be more, achieve more. Get the A, then get the A plus. Do it and do it right. You get my drift. And if we take these high expectation principles into business we will work ourselves into the ground, or the ER, and it still won’t be enough. So save yourself now by finishing each project with “I always give my best and my best is good enough”, then releasing it. It will save you time, frustration, worry and help you free yourself up from the self-torture expectation brings.

