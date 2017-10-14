5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods

“Run away from a man who can’t handle your ambition.”

I had the pleasure to interview Julie Smolyansky. Julie is the CEO ofLifeway Foods . At age 27, she became the youngest woman CEO to take over a publicly traded company and in the face of constant skepticism from male pundits, she grew the company’s revenue six-fold and expanded their product line domestically and across the globe.

Prior to taking over the company, her father Michael Smolyansky brought the popular cultured dairy drink kefir with him when he immigrated to the United States. Since then and under Julie’s leadership, Lifeway has grown into the largest manufacturer of kefir in the United States. In addition to promoting a healthy lifestyle with Lifeway Foods, she also co‐founded a non‐profit, Test400k, an organization dedicated to advocating ending the backlog of 400,000 untested rape kits in the United States.

What is your "backstory"?

My parents and I came to America in 1976 through a slit in the Iron Curtain among the first 48 families to settle in Chicago as refugees of the former Soviet Union. Not long after, my mother opened up a deli that catered to the Russian immigrant community, which eventually grew to four locations. My parents started Lifeway in 1986 to bring kefir, which is a staple in Europe (particularly in Ukraine and Russia), to the American market. While I was in high school and college, my father became the first Soviet immigrant to the U.S. to lead an IPO and take the company public, just two years after he started it. Both of my parents worked incredibly hard to build a successful life here, and their work ethic and perseverance have been such an inspiration to me.

After college, I joined my father at Lifeway, where we worked side-by-side for 5 years, until he had an unexpected fatal heart attack at age 55. With my father suddenly gone, we were all in shock, and I was immediately thrust into the role of CEO at age 27—the youngest woman ever to lead a public company. My brother, 23 stepped in as CFO. The next day, when I went into the office, our stock was plummeting on the NASDAQ. It was very tough for a very long time. Not only was I trying to save the company, but I was obviously still mourning the loss of my father and trying to support my family in their time of grief. I poured myself into the work. It was a bit daunting as you can imagine, but I was determined to make the company he’d worked so hard to build successful.

I think my father would be proud of how far we’ve come. When I took over, Lifeway was a $12 million company, and now we’re at about $134 million and growing. We have distribution all over North America, the UK, Ireland, Dubai and parts of Asia and our product line is expanding all the time. Lifeway has been a trailblazer in the functional foods market, product packaging and in our use of social media to grow our customer base. We’re very focused on the future and forging ahead.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I actually have two.

One of our early grassroots activations was a music and arts festival at Bonnaroo in Tennessee. I personally wanted to explore the opportunities to communicate with my market when they were relaxed, experiencing joy and could associate our brand with a good experience in their lives, so we've sponsored many morning breakfast gatherings. At Bonnaroo, the only accommodations were camping…like primitive camping, in a tent with sleeping bags. I’d never been camping before, so I figured this would be quite the adventure. We had set up the first day, worked our booth and spent the first night. The next morning, I headed over to the sponsors-only shower trailer. It was a unisex facility, but no big deal, right? So, there I am, not yet caffeinated, one eye open, brushing my teeth with my head down in the basin and look up to see this fully naked guy eye level to me. I’m only 5-feet tall, so to say it was an eye opener was an understatement. It was kind of a Woodstock-like atmosphere, it was early morning, and he apparently felt there was no need to cover up. What an experience! Camping with my team alone was a story in itself and was a really fun bonding experience. But, the bathroom thing was really just something else…I guess I got really close with my market before we even had breakfast. I always achieve my goals.

The other is an annual event here at Lifeway…We’re a traditional Russian family and every holiday season, our company celebrates at a traditional Russian restaurant. If you’re not familiar with Russian dining, it’s quite a process. The tables are covered in food, there’s a live band playing music and singing things like “Felice Navidad,” “LaBamba” or “The Lady in Red” in a thick Russian accent. It’s quite a spectacle. It’s always so fun to watch the Millennials experience this for the first time. The smoked fish with its eyes staring back at them, the sliced beef tongue…they’re always in for quite a culture shock, but they always have a blast. Sure, they’re a little uncomfortable at first but that’s how you experience new things and learn about other cultures. I always feel life gets interesting when you're a little uncomfortable. I think it's how we grow as people, as teams, and as communities.

So, what exactly does your company do?

Lifeway is America’s number one maker and distributor of kefir, which is a probiotic fermented dairy beverage that’s kind of like a drinkable yogurt with slightly effervescent qualities. It’s been a staple of European diets for hundreds of years. It’s a functional food—it contains millions of live, active cultures which are extremely beneficial for digestion, immunity, mental health and overall health. In addition to our beverages, we also offer a full line of frozen kefir, specialty cheeses and probiotic supplements for adults and kids. Most recently we launched a non dairy probiotic sparkling craft soda called Lifeway Elixir and continue to innovate to meet the changing needs and demands of our consumers. Our products are available in the U.S. pretty much anywhere you buy groceries.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

First, I am very proud of the fact that Lifeway Kefir has brought good health and better quality of life to so many people in world. Every day I am humbled when I read the letters and emails from customers whose lives have been transformed, perhaps they were sparred an unnecessary surgery or have been able to stop taking pharmaceutical medications for conditions that are alleviated by kefir and probiotics, or perhaps it was the only food they could consume during a round of chemo, or when parents tell me our Probugs are the only food their picky child will eat. When I know that we have been able to improve the quality of life for someone, to improve their health, to lift their spirit in some way...that makes it all worth it.

Throughout my life and my career, I’ve been super focused on elevating the voice of women and minorities, refugees, immigrants and others who have been marginalized by society. Even sharing my own story is an act of triumph, and I’d like to let other people use me as a mirror for their own lives, to validate their own worth.

Knowing that I’m kind of a rare unicorn as a younger, female CEO, we use that platform to commit a lot of our company resources to partnering with community organizations that share our mission of creating a healthier, safer world for everyone, here in Chicago, the U.S. and around the world. We’ve donated thousands of dollars to great causes, like the recent victims of Hurricane Harvey, and partnered with organizations like the Pilot Light program that helps kids understand where their food comes from, how to grow it and enjoy real, wholesome foods. We also work with the Common Ground Foundation to help encourage kids to become the leaders of tomorrow. The long list of various community organizations and issues we support it endless and something I am most proud of.

As a sexual assault survivor, crimes against women and children is another issue I’m very passionate about and have dedicated my life to solving. That’s why I started a nonprofit called Test400k to bring attention to the unbelievable backlog of untested rape kits in this country. Would you believe that some 400,000 evidence kits collected after alleged sexual assaults are sitting in police storage around the country right now? Some of them date back to 1979, and many hold the keys to prosecuting perpetrators or clearing the accused. That has to change. I spent three years as a certified rape crisis counselor and in-home family counselor with children removed from Chicago homes because of abuse, so I know how this effects the victims first-hand. The fact that these untested kits—that each represent an alleged assault on someone’s daughter, wife, sister or friend—are just sitting there is deeply disturbing. So, my partner and I started this organization to bring attention to it, and hopefully overcome the backlog. And, we’ve already seen some progress. The governor of Illinois recently signed a bill into law that requires rape kits to be tested in a timely manner and includes a tracking and notification system for monitoring the process. It’s one of the most progressive policy's we’ve seen to address the problem. And, we also recently distributed 50 rape kits—one to the governor of each state—and published their tracking numbers, which allows people to see how quickly the kit was used to collect evidence and processed to bring some accountability and awareness to the situation. We also asked each governor to sign a proclamation to support rapid testing of rape kits.

That organization led me to become involved with and to serve as an executive producer on “The Hunting Ground,” a documentary that exposes the pervasive rape culture on college campuses around the country. In addition to broad critical acclaim, it earned two Emmy nominations, numerous Film Critics nominations around the country, was named Best Documentary by the Utah Film Critics and was nominated for best documentary and won the Stanley Kramer Award from the Producer’s Guild of America. It’s a disturbing expose about just how pervasive sexual assault is on America’s college campuses and the lengths administrators will go to stifle female victims and cover up the crimes. When my daughters were born I promised them I would do everything in my power to make it better for them and their generation of friends. I will leave no stone unturned in this epidemic that thrives in silence.

Women deserve to have their voices heard in every scenario—as a survivor of crime, as a leader, as a CEO. I have this voice, this platform, and I think it’s so important to use it to bring attention to the most difficult issues. And again, I want others especially young women and men to use me as a mirror, to reflect the fact that there IS a path forward, that there is life, even after the most challenging and adverse situations.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

That I was smart. I spent a lot of time looking for that validation. I didn’t go to Harvard, I wasn’t a man, and I wasn’t old. Even though I knew in my mind that I could do it, no one said, “You’re smart. You can do this.” In fact, it was just the opposite. The day after my father died and it was announced that I would be the new CEO, one of my father’s own friends said to me, “There’s no way a 27-year-old girl can run this company,” and pretty much deemed me a failure before I even started. I spent a lot of energy trying to figure out that I WAS smart. Everyone has their own strengths and skills; people are smart in their own unique ways. I may not have gone to Harvard, but I’ve met some people who have, and they’re not necessarily the smartest people either. Are they well educated? Sure. But there’s not just one way to be smart. Invest in your health. I had already been practicing this before I became CEO, but I see so many people invest so heavily in their careers that they forget to take care of themselves and they burn out. It happened to my father, and I’ve seen it happen with my friends. To live out our purpose, to improve the world and leave it a better place, we have to have energy, be able to think with a clear mind, have the fuel to do that. When I’m rundown, not eating well and not working out, I can’t think clearly and achieve my goals. Every leader, every day should take one hour for themselves to do whatever…yoga, go running or whatever you do to move. Running a company, and life in general, can be so stressful, physically and mentally, but choosing and investing in a healthy lifestyle is so critical to dealing with whatever comes your way. Your career is a marathon, not a sprint…it’s easy to say, “I’m too busy,” and let the workout go today, and the next day, and the next, soon it becomes a month. Make your health a priority. “Run away from a man who can’t handle your ambition.” I recently read this quote from Reese Witherspoon in an essay she wrote for Glamour. This is such a powerful statement. While I can’t really say I’ve run into this in my own life—maybe because I already knew this inherently—it is so important not to settle, not to downplay your ambitions because a man feels threatened by them. It’s already so difficult to establish and maintain balance between work and life and relationships. There’s so much happening right now with gender roles, and not every male can handle a more successful female or one who’s ambitious. Don’t waste your time with those men. Everything works out. I’ve found that even in the most difficult situations, the universe has your back. For a number of years, I felt like I was in crisis-mode, that everything was a crisis. If someone had just said, “It’s OK. Things will work out,” it would have made a world of difference. It may sound a little new-agey, but I think everything happens for a reason, and even things that look like major disasters or failures, end up being a learning experience, even if you only learn that you can handle almost anything. There are so many things we can’t control—other people, outside forces, outside markets, a recession…So, control what you can: your wellness, exercise and what you eat. The rest will work itself out. Delegate. My friend Robert Pasin at Radio Flyer gave me this simple piece of advice that changed my trajectory: list everything that needs done in a day and then delegate. Figure out what tasks you are uniquely qualified to do, and hone in on those. Delegate the rest. When I started doing this, a lot of things just clicked for me—how I prioritized, what I said “yes” to...it was game changing for me. In my case, only I can tell my story, to be an ambassador for my family and my company. So, I focus on that., telling the company story, communicating our vision and our journey to our customers and everyone we want to reach. That’s where my time and energy are best spent.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

That’s easy: Oprah. But more than just have breakfast or lunch, I want to hang out in her garden at her house in California, pick vegetables, cook together and then eat. I’ve met her before–I’ve been to a taping of her show a handful of times—but I want to have a deeper conversation with her. My mom is great, but I feel like Oprah could be my second mom.

As a child of the 80s & 90s, Oprah was very much a part of my daily life growing up. I feel like she kind of helped raise me. My parents were Russian immigrants, busy with running their business—my mom’s 4 delis, Lifeway, plus a restaurant and a food distribution business. And, they were great, but they had a very Russian mentality of raising children and a family. Oprah was an anomaly in my life with the different issues she was raising, difficult conversations she was having. Hearing how she processed some of the most difficult issues in our world really molded me. From watching her show, I learned such great advice, life lessons and how to feel good about myself. I absolutely wouldn’t be the person I am today without her.

She’s overcome so much adversity, and I absolutely love that she’s such a boss and is unapologetic about it. I’m so impressed with how she’s become such a powerful woman, the way she’s built her brand and leveraged her power for good.

At the same time, I think we share a sort of bond. She inspired me to speak out more about sexual assault. I watched her exit interview with Piers Morgan when her show was ending, and he asked her if she had any regrets. She said that she wished she’d spoken out more about child abuse. So, here’s this woman, the most powerful woman in the world, with the most powerful platform, who’s also the richest and has so many resources—but she still has this regret and fear of speaking out about abuse. I took that as a lesson and was determined not to let that happen to me. I can start right now, and it won’t be a regret for me. That’s when I started Test400k and got involved in “The Hunting Ground,” etc. It was really an inspirational moment for me…one of the many from her.