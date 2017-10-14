5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO, Nicolas Beique Founder and CEO of Helcim

“Stay in your garage longer.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicolas Beique, the founder, CEO and lead developer of Helcim. Nicolas has grown Helcim into a financial technology company that processes $2.5 billion USD annually, and is launching all-in-one business platform, Helcim Commerce, on November 2.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I was born in Odessa, Texas in 1985 and moved to Montreal, Canada on my first birthday. Early on, I loved to build things, from Lego cities to treehouses. At four, my parents bought a computer. I was captivated by designing graphics and developed a passion for programming. When my family moved to Calgary, my first job was building a local computer store’s first e-commerce website.

After high-school, I launched a series of companies, including a web design firm, a 3D sales platform, and a social media website. I went to business school but the entrepreneur bug returned, so I studied at night and developed a new idea – an online credit card processing company with a built-in online shopping cart. There were detours, but three years later Helcim was known as a friendly, transparent processor, taking on the big banks. We now serve over 6,000 merchants.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

My first office was in a bad part of town next to a late-night massage parlor. Outside, a muscle-bound guy sat in a car, arms crossed, watching the building all night. Thankfully, we grew and moved on!

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Helcim is a financial technology company that empowers businesses. We design all-in-one business platforms that combine software tools, payment processing and business information to make it easier to run a business from one place, for less than the cost of a monthly cell phone bill.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Every year, each employee chooses a non-profit and we donate in their name. We also promote wellness with subsidized employee gym memberships and daily lunches.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

#1 - Stay in your garage longer.

I spent the first year of my business living, working and coding in my parent’s basement (not a garage, but you get the idea). Once I launched our first website, I hurried to leave the “garage”, get an office and project a serious, professional image for the company. The cheapest option was a two-year lease in a crummy office, with a long-commute at the edge of town. This was one of my biggest regrets. I ended up focusing all my energy on just trying to pay the rent instead of how to better the business. That money could have gone into marketing, or hiring someone earlier. If I had to do it all over again, I would focus on staying as lean as possible in the first few years.

#2 - Find a mentor, or read some good biographies.

A great, wise business mentor can help bring perspective during tough times – or so I’ve been told. Unfortunately, I’ve never had a mentor to help guide me. It might have been my small social circle, or perhaps my lack of career before starting my first business, or that my business was bootstrapped and we never raised funds from angels or VCs. There were plenty of moments when I felt alone in making tough decisions, even feeling helpless at times. What I discovered later is that there is a substitute – biographies. It turns out I’m not the first person to start a business, and very successful people have had books written about their trials and tribulations (what do you know!) Some of my favorite reads include “Jack: Straight from the Gut” on Jack Welch, “Through the Fires” on Robert O. Carr, and “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future”.

#3 - Only hire passionate people.

Getting good at hiring the right people is an art, and unfortunately it takes a lot of time and mistakes to craft it. My biggest takeaway is that you don’t need to hire the most qualified, or the most brilliant, or the most charismatic candidate. The one person that delivers where others fail is the passionate person. The person that really wants the job, and is going to stay late to get the work done, and is going to pro-actively learn about a topic if they don’t understand something so that they can grow and get better. That’s the person you want helping you grow your business.

#4 - Don’t assume everyone is smarter than you.

This isn’t a claim that I’m smarter than everyone; I’m certainly not. But there is a lot of self-doubt that comes with starting a business. Success can take a long time (see #5), and when you compare your efforts against the immediate results, your business can often feel like a series of bad decisions. That can lead to questioning the very idea of your business, thinking: someone smarter probably already tried this and failed, maybe I should give up on this idea. That thought has certainly creeped into my head a few times. While it’s a big, competitive world, don’t assume that someone has already figured it out. There is a lot of room for improvement out there in any industry, you just have to persevere where others have given up.

#5 - Overnight success takes 10 years

I’m not the first to state it – it is a statement that pops up often, and one I wish I had known when I first started my business. There is this romantic assumption that with the right press and the right product, your business will just take off and become an overnight success. Unfortunately, those are the lottery-winners of the business world, they do not represent the reality of most success stories. Success can take a long time. You have to grow as a business person and learn to make better decisions. You have to evolve your idea until you have the right product for the right market. You have to get better at selling, and dealing with failures and identifying what works. It takes time, and every small effort adds a bit of momentum. A business is most often a very-long marathon, and the public often doesn’t see the thousands of steps it took to get there.

