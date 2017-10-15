5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Ted Guggenheim the CEO of TextUs

“You cannot buy your way to success just by spending more money.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing: Ted Guggenheim the CEO of TextUs, the leading business text messaging software for the staffing and recruiting Industry and B2B inside sales teams. For over 30 years Ted has been a serial entrepreneur and technologist, as well as, a former Music industry executive.

What is your "backstory"?

While trying to spice up my four years in college at the University of Colorado, I caught the music bug by promoting concerts on campus. After graduating in 1985, I moved to New York City and within three months, had secured a job working for the international rockstar STING. As his personal manager's right-hand man, I spent the following four years gallivanting around North America and Europe on tour with one of the greatest artists of his generation. For better or for worse, I gained a reputation as the one employee of his whom always treated him as a regular person, as opposed to a ”God”, which inevitably got me a dressing down, or two, from his manager. Eventually, I went on to manage my own bands, and had the pleasure to work along side many extraordinary up-and-coming artists, including the Dave Matthews Band, as we paved the way for the modern day Jam Band scene. Being on the road and traveling city to city was often a caustic experience. I remember one night as the tour bus rolled into a truck stop at 3:00am where most of the band and crew sleepily stumbled in to grab some fast food or go to bathroom. After then heading down the highway for around 90 minutes somebody finally realized but we had left our stage manager in the bathroom at the truckstop, adding another three hours to and already 10 hour drive to the next city to go back and grab him. This was long before cell phones and impressed upon us the need to implement a head count after every late night stop. After 15 years in the music business as a manager, booking agent, concert promoter and record label exec, I realized it was time for a change of careers as many of my peers went on to have great success, while I was still trying to grind it out a decent living. In 2001 I co-founded a a subscription-based online information and news service for the concert touring industry where I managed the developers and did business development. Later in 2008, I co-founded an iOS development shop building apps for major brands including Hyundai, IBM and Pepsi. After realizing that a consulting/app development business model was only as strong as our last contract, my partner and I started TextUs with the intention of getting back into a subscription, recurring revenue model. We started a tech startup, TextUs in 2013 and after struggling hard for two years trying to find our product market fit, essentially stumbled into the staffing and recruiting space where we discovered the our business text messaging software was an immediate hit. Let’s just say business has been very good since that time!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

What I came to realize as I proceeded to build a tech startup was that the was a direct, almost 1 to 1 correlation between the music business and a tech startup. In fact, I would go so far as to say there are 5 Reasons Why Tech Startups are the new Music Business: Music BIz Startups Band Members Co-founders/DevelopersManager CEORecord Label VCsiTunes Store App StoreBillboard Crunchbase I would argue that if you did two photo shoots, one with four young musicians in a new band and the other photo with four young entrepreneurs creating a tech start-up, but remove the logos from their t-shirts, you couldn't tell which one was which. Likely, the musicians sat in their room ask teenagers mastering in their craft, while the engineers sat in the room learning how to write code. The manager of a band is making decisions on behalf of the artists in all aspects of their development and career, just as a CEO for a start up does the same for the burgeoning new company. The record labels offer large sums of money, advise, connections, distribution and access to resources while attaching onerous terms within their agreement. These representatives typically come with outside egos and expectations for the bands outcome. Similarly, institutional venture capital provides plenty of cash, access to resources and sometimes questionable advice. It could also be said that VC’s similarly to record executives come with oversized ego's and unreasonable expectations from their portfolio start-ups and co-founders. Another analog between the music business and text start ups might be that musicians compete for position in the iTunes Store or on Spotify, while the tech entrepreneurs are competing in the App Store for downloads or new users to sign up for their product. And lastly, both of these industries are constantly be monitored, analyzed and reported upon by the industry trade publications such as Billboard (for music) and Crunchbase (for start-ups). In the music industry artists are often quantified by gold and platinum records, while the tech companies are judged by the number of rounds of investment they are able to extract from investors. The moral of the story for me was that it turned out to be a very seamless transition from developing artists to developing a start up!

So what exactly does your company do?

TextUs is headquartered in Boulder, CO, and is the only business-class, two-way, text messaging software built specifically for inside sales, staffing, and recruiting teams. TextUs is dramatically changing how professionals communicate and manage conversations with their candidates, leads, and opportunities. Text messages have eight times the response rate of traditional communication channels, so TextUs empowers salespeople and recruiters to engage in conversation much more quickly and efficiently and therefore increase their sales velocity.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The number one concern that we hear from our customers is that people do not respond to emails or phone calls anywhere near as quickly as we have in the past. By using our text messaging software, where our customers can send a receive texts in real time from their computer, they quickly discover that text messaging has become the fastest and often more appreciated method of business communication. It is not uncommon for our prospects to experience such a dramatic increase in response rates from their leads and opportunities that our software can pay for itself, for the year, during their free 30 day pilot program.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

We have a board member and lead investor, from our angel round, who followed our company as we struggled to find our product market fit in the first two years. Once we gained traction within the staffing and recruiting category he quickly jumped in and helped us raise the capital that we needed to grow the company, but also gave us the independence and flexibility to figure it out ourselves. That was huge for us.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We now have over 20 employees and are adding more each quarter. Each time that I do a final interview for a new hire I ask them are you looking for a job or opportunity? Most people can get a “job" at any number of different companies, but I like to explain to them that we offer the “opportunity" for them to take on great responsibility and provide the ability for them to directly contribute to the outcome of an exciting new business and industry. I believe that this not only differentiates us as employer but offers great fulfillment to each employee’s life and career path. For me, that is a very satisfying component to what we do each day.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1) As a tech start-up you cannot simply engineer your way to success by adding features. You have to deliver real value. 2) You cannot buy your way to success just by spending more money. 3) If what you were doing is not difficult, chances are somebody else would have already done it. 4) If you don't know who your customers are and what problem you were solving how are you going to sell it to them? 5) Take responsibility for everything, even if it wasn't your “fault”. Excepting responsibility for things that go wrong actually makes you look stronger, not weaker, even though that may seem counter-intuitive.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)