5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Stephen Quinn, CEO and Founder of Jobbio

I had the pleasure to interview Stephen Quinn, CEO and Founder of Jobbio. Jobbio is a place where talent can privately discover and apply for best job opportunities and employers can use the latest technology to supercharge their recruiting – currently, more than 4,200 companies are hiring on Jobbio, including HubSpot, TransferWise, Airbnb and Etsy, and is growing at a rate of 150,000 job seekers a month for employers to recruit from. Additionally, one of Jobbio’s core offerings is providing companies with ongoing, personal consultation on employer branding, ensuring that each company is attracting the right talent. This is more important than ever given the UK’s digital skills shortage.

What is your backstory?

Myself, and my cofounder and brother John, always talked about doing something together. John was a very successful retailer, he owned and ran an Irish (and subsequently European) sports retail chain. In my early career, I ended up doing jobs I had no interest in. I was a stockbroker, I had no interest in it. I was in advertising but I had no interest in that either. But of course these experiences drove us to start Jobbio. The whole point of Jobbio is to make it easier for people to find jobs they love in companies they love. I had that problem, now my job is to stop others from having it.

When you try to fix hiring you need to look at it from both perspectives. John knew companies suffered from the same three problems, finding the right talent, saving time and cutting costs. I on the other hand was looking at the other side of the coin, I couldn’t understand why it was so difficult to learn more about the companies and why the application journeys were all so tedious. People are emailing CVs in 2017! I wanted to build a place to go and learn about great companies, find a great opportunity and make application really fluid. I wanted to create a way that people could apply for jobs better.

We believe that by getting more amazing opportunities in front of more people and making it far easier for them to apply directly to the company, we could get more people doing jobs they love. So we built it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I will give you two very different investor stories.

So we arrived at this VC firm in London, there was nobody there. We waited around and about ten minutes later the whole office arrived back from a team lunch. Almost immediately I felt like it was an inconvenience for them that we were there. So, we are in the boardroom, there are five of them and two of us, we are pitching our business, I look around at the head of the fund and he is fully asleep at the end of the boardroom table! I started laughing and hit John under the table. We wrapped up pretty quickly, we weren’t for them nor them for us. I blame his sleepiness on a rich lunch and not my poor storytelling.

On the flip side one of the coolest things that ever happened to us was also in a VC meeting. I asked the VC if they wanted to see the deck or for me just to tell them what we do. They opted not to see the deck, so we told them what we did without opening the laptop. They offered to invest after 45 minutes.

There is a lesson somewhere in there.

So what exactly does your company do?

We connect smart people and smart companies. We make finding and applying for jobs in great companies really easy, both online and on our app. Jobbio combines a two sided careers marketplace, private job application and employer branding with unrivalled jobs distribution and a seamlessly simple ATS. We're really proud that we've developed an offering that's truly unique.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are only at the start of our journey so I wouldn’t define us as being successful just yet. We have a big vision and have a long way to go. Helping companies find the right talent for their team, someone who is going to change their business in a real way, or helping someone find a job where they feel rewarded and challenged, that’s our impact. That’s how we bring goodness into the world.

