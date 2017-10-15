5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Alex Thiersch, Founder & Director of the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

“What I love about what we do is that we are a company that is for profit, but we get to help people in the process.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I began my career as an employment lawyer and started my own firm in 2007, which led to the eventual creation of AmSpa. My partner had a client who was a nurse in the Southern IL suburbs who owned a med spa and was running a booming business. She was being investigated by the state and had a contractual issue with a plastic surgeon. In the course of helping her, I realized there was no place to find the basic info you need to operate a med spa legally and compliantly, which led to the genesis of AmSpa.

The Med Spa industry is BOOMING. Medical spa industry revenues have been growing at a double-digit pace since 2010, and by more than 20 percent per year since 2013. Medical spas now represent a four billion dollar industry; one that is projected to grow an additional eight percent by 2020. I realized a need for this burgeoning industry to have access to legal and compliance resources and created AmSpa to make a true business out of the med spa industry.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I started as a litigator and trial lawyer and always intended to do complex litigation or defend criminals and do something very serious with my law degree. I envisioned myself screaming “Objection!!!” in open court or performing thunderous cross examinations of witnesses, adding “You can’t handle the truth!” a la Tom Cruise in A Few Good Men. What I NEVER anticipated is that, instead of those dramatic words, my everyday vernacular consists of “vaginal rejuvenation, breast augmentation and Botox”. It’s interesting to think about where you came from, where you thought you’d be and where you end up. I never thought I’d be dealing with aesthetics daily as someone who doesn’t even use skin cream! It’s mind blowing.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business and legal resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices across the country. AmSpa aims to help inform medical spas and medical aesthetic practices in all 50 states by educating owners on best practices and providing legal, compliance and business resources for all medical spa professionals.

AmSpa’s training seminars—including Medical Spa Boot Camps and The Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing business. AmSpa members receive access to legal summaries of the laws governing medical spas in their state, access to an exclusive medical spa insurance program, and many other benefits.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What I love about what we do is that we are a company that is for profit, but we get to help people in the process. Business owners that are starting out in this space have so many questions and uncertainty. We get to help people from the very beginning of their entrepreneurial journey and counsel them throughout the course of their business. We get to see them bring their business into fruition and succeed, which is very rewarding.

The core of our business is helping people and making sure that the industry is safe and compliant. What’s so fulfilling is that we have several clients that come to our Boot Camps where we teach people how to run and open a business - from start to finish. They come with an idea, and leave with contacts and plans. Now two years later they are thriving, and when they come back to us, it’s amazing to hear their success stories and watch it happen from start to finish. They become part of the AmSpa family. Not only are we part of making the industry safe, legal and compliant but we are doing things that are making an impact on people’s lives and livelihood.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Absolutely. There is a facial plastic surgeon named Dr. Steven Dayan in Chicago who has been instrumental to getting us where we are. He first saw what I was doing as a young lawyer and recognized it as helpful and impactful. He helped me get visibility and embraced what we were doing. He is a visionary in many ways and he introduced me to a lot of very influential people in the industry and spoke at some of our early events. He realized we were on to something even though it wasn’t a “sexy” topic and has been one of our greatest cheerleaders along the way.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It’s two fold. Primarily AmSpa is helping the med spa industry be safe and compliant. Right now the industry has a lot of variables with non-core physicians and non-physicians performing aesthetic treatments, and we are trying to bring some safety and consistency to the industry so the public is kept safe and the industry can grow and thrive.

But our goal is to protect both owners and consumers. Because of the varying levels of medical regulatory and compliance knowledge in this group, it is critical that we as an industry come together to continue safely evolving the profession as a whole. By doing so, we ensure that the industry is properly treating its patients, and as a consequence I truly believe that we are helping people feel better about themselves. This industry can be very fragmented and we are aiming to get everyone on the same page so we can educate and self-regulate our own profession to give the med spa industry more credibility and establish a higher level of trust for consumers.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1. Make Fair Deals – Often when you are negotiating people try to get the best deal for themselves: one-upping the other person. What I wish I’d known from the beginning is to develop fair contracts, not just for yourself, but for the other party. I believe in corporate karma – it’s not just about what’s good for you but making a fair deal for both sides. That way, even if that deal doesn’t work out, you’re building a reputation as a straight shooter – someone who is honest and fair. I truly believe that will pay enormous dividends down the road. Environ Skincare, Sciton, Crystal Clear Digital Marketing and Byrd Adatto are four companies that have been with us from the beginning and we’ve grown as companies together. We’ve developed honest, forthright relationships where we’ve been very transparent with our dealings. The money aspect has not been as important as the mutual growth. I’ve been as excited to see those companies grow as I have been to see AmSpa grow. We are all on that same tract and it’s very exciting to see how our mutual support is paying off for all parties.

2. Take a Basic Accounting Course – When I was first starting my law practice, my uncle told me to go take an intro to accounting or bookkeeping course as I was an English major. I wish I’d listened to him sooner! It’s important as a business owner to learn to read numbers – a spreadsheet, financial statements, etc. Figure out how to understand budgeting and profit and losses. My business really took off when I decided to get handle on that aspect of my business. I purchased the Harvard Business Review “Guide to Finance Basics for Managers” and took some online book keeping classes. That is what truly started to launch my business when I started thinking about forecasting, budgeting, etc.

3. Find Your Niche – Many people try to do everything for everybody. This tends to be a short-sighted approach. The sooner you can find your specialized area that you can focus on, the sooner you will become successful. For me, it wasn’t being a corporate healthcare lawyer; it was becoming a corporate healthcare lawyer for aesthetic practices. Although there are not as many clients in that specialized area, that is when you become known for that specific niche and get recommendations and build your reputation. The sooner you become an expert in a certain niche, people will start seeking you out for that.

4. Establish Your Own Personal Brand – Once you find that niche, it’s important to network in your community via speaking engagements, making connections, etc. You have to get yourself out there and let people know you’re an expert. For me it was difficult as I’m a homebody and do not travel a lot. I had to get out of my comfort zone and force myself to do speaking engagements until I built my personal brand and people started trust me. People can do this via social media as well but it really takes that effort. 90% of growing a business is just getting out there and working toward making it happen.

5. Embrace the Struggle - The adage is that when you’re starting a business it takes 3 years to really get off the ground. Stick with it, and understand that it’s worth it. It’s incredibly difficult to start your own business and the failure rate is high. However, when you’re starting out, it’s not just about working hard, but keeping your eyes open for opportunities. If you’re out there hustling and building your relationships and connections, invariably if you are persevering, other opportunities will present themselves even if the current business fails. The work you’re putting in isn’t for nothing. AmSpa is now adding 20 members a month and we are doubling membership with each passing year. I was originally doing AmSpa to market my law practice, but I soon realized it was a business onto itself and the market was bigger then what I could do as a lawyer. After years of not making money and low returns, I realized that I needed to not spend 50% of my time on being a lawyer, but needed to focus 100% of my time on AmSpa. This grew both AmSpa and my law practice bigger than I could have ever dreamed. Some people become so married to their vision that they are afraid to pivot. You must be willing to adapt and take the opportunities as they come.

Yitzi: Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this :-)

There is an astrophysicist on TV named Neil de Grasse Tyson who breaks things down in a funny, down to earth way. He hosts scientific talk shows on space and is incredibly passionate about this job and subject matter. When he talks about space and physics he gets so happy – his enthusiasm is infectious. I’d love to sit down with him and talk about how to harness that passion for your day-to-day job. I’d love to be as excited and passionate about one thing as he is about outer space.