5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Caryn Lerner, CEO of Beauty Brands

I had the pleasure of interviewing Caryn Lerner, the CEO of Beauty Brands. Just more than six months into the role, Ms. Lerner is having great success leading The Hair Authority that offers a complete beauty experience with trusted hair salon and spa professionals, a tailored product assortment, expert advice and everyday value.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I was born in Dallas, TX, raised in Rochester, NY and dreamed of being an actress. I studied with Lee Strassbourg while getting my BFA at NYU and working at The Bitter End on Bleeker Street. Little did I realize how the name of the club would be an apt description for my acting aspirations.

I thought if I couldn’t act on stage then I would act in a courtroom, and applied to law schools. While waiting to hear from them I got a job as temporary Christmas help at Bloomingdales.

Bloomingdales asked me to stay and join their Executive Training Program and I accepted. The combination of theatre, therapy, business and intuition, the cocktail we call retail, had fully intoxicated me. I loved the business and still do. I spent 10 years at Bloomingdales working in Merchandising and Store Ops, moving up the ladder. I’ve held senior level positions at QVC and Jones NY, was President and CMO at Escada USA for seven years, and was President and CEO at Holt Renfrew, LTD for five and a half years.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

After only a few months on the job, I was traveling to NYC with three buyers to meet some of our vendors for the first time. We had several important appointments. We were scheduled to fly out of Kansas City at 2:30 p.m. CT and arrive in NYC at 6:30 p.m. ET. We believed the itinerary would allow plenty of time and we’d get some sleep before the big meetings early the next morning…wasn’t meant to be! Our flight was delayed an hour, then two hours. Three hours in we started looking for alternate flights. (Kansas City is beautiful, fun and going through an exciting resurgence – but flight options can be challenging and coming from NYC that is still hard to get used to!) Seven hours later a ghost plane was flown in from Chicago and we took off. We landed in New York at 1:45 a.m., got to our hotel at 2:30 a.m. and had to be ready in four hours for our day to begin. This is when being in the beauty business is a big plus! The other great perk was we had a lot of laughs (or we would have cried) and our meetings were great, too.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Beauty Brands is a hair salon, beauty spa and we have a sizeable retail component to our business. We sell Salon Professional hair products and accessories, and offer the “finishes touches” by selling make-up, skincare and bath/body from Prestige brands. We have more than 800 stylists and estheticians across our 61 doors.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve been actively involved in promoting and helping young women for a long time. In Canada I sat on the Advisory Board of Ryerson University and was President of the Retail Cabinet at United Way.

Beauty Brands is making a beautiful difference in the lives of all we touch. This vision influences and impacts everything we do. We are actively planning our corporate social responsibility positioning so all of our teams across the 12 states we operate in feel connected to the communities in which we do business.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

I wish someone had told me…

1. Leadership is not a spectator sport. As CEO I have to be actively involved at all levels, visible and accessible, to model the behaviors I want us to demonstrate.

2. There is no I in TEAM, but there is in WINNING and DETERMINATION. I’m collaborative by nature yet very competitive, too. Teamwork is important, yet as the leader of the business, my job is to make decisions quickly and keep us moving toward our goals.

3. Innovation isn’t a sudden break with the past or a brilliant idea that one person pushes through a company. It is a constant series of small changes. It involves openness and creativity across all divisions and levels of business. My job is to be constantly managing change well and developing leaders.

4. A good plan is like an old-fashioned road map. You plan the route, but have to be able to maneuver and tweak as needed. You never know what’s around the corner. Beauty Brands is good at achieving what we’ve set out to do, and that’s due in part to our nimbleness and agility.

5. Leave your ego at the door and remember your sense of humor. It’s actually something I was told long before becoming CEO, but it’s a good daily reminder that I try to follow. It makes a difference!

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Meryl Streep- She is a remarkable actress. Her training, intuition, and preparation are part of her incredible talent. I think she is incredibly bright and private. I admire her work, respect her point of view and think it would be a lot of fun to talk to her.