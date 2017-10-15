5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Heidi Zak, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ThirdLove

“We didn’t set out to be just another retail company, we wanted to enact change. Whether it’s through better design or giving back, we aim to impact as many women as possible.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Heidi Zak, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ThirdLove, a direct-to-consumer bra and underwear company where fit comes first. Previously, Zak was a marketing executive at Google, and prior to that, a Director at Aeropostale, where she launched and ran the International Division. She holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from Duke University and an MBA from MIT Sloan. Zak has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People, Goldman Sachs 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs, Business Insider's 30 Female-Founded Startups to Watch, and SF Business Times 40 Under 40.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I began my career in investment banking and consulting in New York City, and then decided to change paths to the retail sector. I applied and got into business school at MIT Sloan, but no retail companies were recruiting summer interns at MIT, and very few even took summer MBA interns at the time. Still, I knew I needed retail experience that summer, so I persisted.

I listed the top 20 retail companies in NYC, emailed HR departments, and submitted my resume. When I wasn’t getting responses and felt like giving up, I cold-called each company, one by one. It worked! I eventually connected with the SVP of New Business Development at Aeropostale, secured a summer internship, and later a full-time job. Years later, I ended up running the International Division at Aeropostale, which was the foundational retail experience that propelled me to start my own company—ThirdLove.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The day that I went into labor with my first child was the same day we got a call from Good Morning America that they wanted to do a feature on ThirdLove. They asked me to do an interview, which of course was out of the question. So our Head of Design, Ra’el Cohen, ran back to Oakland, grabbed some clothes, and did a live interview with Good Morning America while I was in labor. You can plan, but you can’t control everything, especially when press hits.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

ThirdLove is an innovative bra and underwear brand offering over 50 sizes including signature half-cup sizes to provide a more precise fit, we developed a Fit Finder® Quiz (that over five million women have completed!) empowering women to find their best size and style from home. By using real women’s measurements in our design process, we’re able to consider the unique needs of diverse body sizes and shapes and deliver on our mission to create products that fit real women.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We didn’t set out to be just another retail company, we wanted to enact change. Whether it’s through better design or giving back, we aim to impact as many women as possible. We’ve donated over $2.5 million in bras to women in need, by partnering with a number of charities like The Los Angeles Mission, St. Anthony's, United Way and The Bra Recyclers, and bra by bra, we’re helping women everywhere feel supported, comfortable and confident.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

1: Trust your gut.

When you’re making a difficult decision, trust yourself to make the right choice. When ThirdLove started out, we were manufacturing in Mexico, which made sense for a variety of reasons: It was close to San Francisco and we could be on-site in Mexico more often, working hand-in-hand with our partner.

I quickly realized that we weren’t getting the level of quality we expected. It was a huge disappointment and I was left with a difficult decision. In my heart of hearts I knew we had to move. We walked, but in the end, it was right for our customers, our product and our brand.

2: Let your team fail.

When we launched ThirdLove I was involved in every meeting and every decision. Over time, that didn’t scale. I’ve had to learn to let others make decisions, even the wrong decisions, when my impulse might be to jump in. They’ll learn quickly. Your team will become more strategic and self-sufficient with every failure, which we reiterate through our company values—be adaptive, embrace change and fail fast.

3: Make time for yourself.

Figure out what helps you stay focused, healthy and productive. For me, it is working out. I make time to exercise in the morning because there is no one vying for my time between 6-7AM and my kids are still asleep. During the week, I work out at home whether it’s a circuit training class from Daily Burn or riding my bike/trainer using Zwift. It gives me more energy and focus throughout the day, and I need it to balance a fast-paced startup with two young kids.

4: Listen to your customers.

There are certain times where you have to let your customers’ feedback guide your decision, instead of your internal product roadmap. Our New Nakeds Collection is a perfect example of this. We received emails from customers saying they were tired of one, standard shade of beige “nude,” so we launched five Naked shades that are now a cornerstone of the ThirdLove collection.

5: Don’t settle.

One of the hardest things about being a CEO is learning how to hire and recruit the right people for your team. When you’re scaling quickly, it can become easy to settle on someone because your team is overloaded and you need someone as quick as possible. I learned that something “little” that you notice when speaking to a candidate can quickly manifest itself into a big deal when they join your team. Take your time and make the right decisions.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.