5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Jeffery R. Gardner, President and CEO of MONI

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeffery R. Gardner, MONI President and Chief Executive Officer. Jeff has:

Almost 30 years of experience in operations management, strategic development, finance, accounting and financial reporting.

Under Jeff’s direction, MONI has made the following achievements:

Rebranded from Monitronics to MONI, becoming a customer-facing household brand and a leader in home automation.

MONI was named the preferred home security provider for AARP, as well as the preferred provider for AAA’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Chapter.

MONI launched its patented technology, ASAPer, which allows them to respond to an alarm event 10x faster than the industry average.

MONI won the 2016 IoT Breakthrough award for Connected Home Security Company of the Year, the Frost & Sullivan’s 2016 Company of the Year Award for the North American home security services market, and the JD Power award for “Highest in Overall Customer Satisfaction for Home Security Companies.”

In September 2017, MONI was announced as the preferred provider for Nest Secure.

President and CEO for nine years at Windstream Corporation (“Windstream”), a Fortune 500 enterprise communications and services provider. Under his leadership:

Windstream transformed from a legacy wireline company, dependent on residential voice for the majority of its revenues, to a next-generation communications leader with more than 70 percent of its revenues from broadband and business.

The company acquired nine entities with a combined value of more than $5 billion.

Jeff currently serves in the following positions:

Director for Ascent Capital Group, Inc., the publicly held parent company of MONI.

Director for CalAmp, a leader in the mobile resource management (MRM) and machine-to-machine (M2M) space.

Director of Qorvo, Inc., the holding company under which RF Micro Devices, Inc. and TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. were combined in 2014.

Plus, raised three boys and completed 15 marathons!

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

A: I grew up in Hammond, Indiana, a factory town outside of Chicago. The son of young parents without college degrees, I watched my father struggle as an aluminum plant manager with a concrete ending to his career. I saw the value of hard work and I watched my friends fall into line in the break-back work that we were all accustomed to and I decided my career did not to follow suit. My father believed in me – told me I could make a new path – and that conversation resonated with me. While everyone stayed on the same path, I went a different direction. I knew that if you understand the levers, it really gives you an inside track, and so that is what I pursued relentlessly.

I joined MONI in 2015 when I saw an opportunity to improve the home security industry and create value not only for our shareholders but more importantly our customers. I welcomed the new challenge and knew I was up to the task. Ever since, I made the choice to pursue greatness – in all aspects of my life – I have sought out opportunities to make things better. I was a natural fit for MONI and our accomplishments in such a short time is testament to the great organization we continue to build.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

A: Ironically on my first day as CEO, I cut the ceremonial ribbon to open our new headquarters in Texas. It was a symbolic occasion because not only was I beginning a new journey in my career, MONI and our employees were kicking off a new chapter in a redesigned office space that promotes collaboration and teamwork.

The new building is beautiful, but it symbolizes much more. In these halls, we transformed from Monitronics, a B2B organization struggling to keep up with a changing industry to MONI – a faster, better, stronger version of who we once were. We have since advertised in the Super Bowl, launched a new home security product with Nest, and given the biggest players in our industry a run for their money.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

A: MONI, a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc., is one of the largest home security alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, MONI secures more than one million residential and business customers through its Five Diamond rated Alarm Response Center. MONI is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and centers around three brand pillars: Fastest Response, Customer Intimacy, and Comprehensive Security. The company is supported by the nation’s largest network of independent Authorized Dealers, providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

A: On both a personal and professional level, I am passionate about helping the community and giving back to those in need. MONI is committed to securing families across our country – regardless of the time or crises. After a year of tremendous change and growth, we placed an increased emphasis on philanthropy.

MONI has a strong legacy of community involvement; both inside our company and outside, as well. We have a long-standing partnership with the Notre Dame School in Dallas, which serves children with developmental disabilities. Within the last year, MONI hosted a 5K where proceeds went to the Mission500 foundation and a food drive where almost 30,000 food items were donated to MetroCrest Services food bank. We set a new record for meals donated to families and we continue to address this need throughout the year.

To further a cause that is important to me, I helped launch the first annual MONI 5K for Children in 2016. The event brought out more than 300 runners and helped raise $25,000 for local families in need. To help draw crowds, the top three male and female runners in each age group received trophies and the top three male and female runners overall were awarded with $1,000, $750 and $500 respectively, all of which I personally donated, along with the entry fees for the first 100 MONI employees who signed up.

The MONI 5K for Children is an important cause to MONI, as it not only brings our community together, but provides much needed resources and support for children in need. This October, we aim to bring out 500 runners and raise $35,000 for local children as well as our neighbors in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey. See more about the race here.

5. Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

1. It’s all about the team.

a. Nobody is solely responsible for his or her results in business. I have found time and again at every level of performance that I am no better than the team around me. When I came to MONI, I started to build my A-team – people I can trust, that I know will get the job done, and that will help lead our company. This has been my best resource for beating the odds.

2. The core business matters.

a. MONI has tremendous potential, which initially drew me to the company. The smart home space is growing and we are a key national player in that space, disrupting the industry and introducing new, cutting-edge technology that goes hand-in-hand with our award-winning monitoring center based in Dallas. We know what we are good at and where we want to go. We understand the industry and our core business. We have big ideas that we’re working towards, but we always go back to our core business because that’s the backbone of our company.

3. Need to focus on the critical few.

a. Any management team has tons of things to focus on, but the key is whittling it down to two or three key items to really be effective. At the executive level we have our WIG, or wildly important goal, and we introduce the critical few to our team members to collectively work towards the same outcomes. We have brand ambassadors to help with buy-in at every level, and this helps us be really effective in reaching our goals.

4. You never have as much time as you think.

a. CEO jobs are competitive today and investors have short time frames. A sense of urgency is vital in making things happen quickly. At MONI we changed the brand, refocused the company, and greatly improved the economics in just the first 12 months I was here.

I used a 100 day plan when I started as CEO at MONI. This was a new industry with a company with a successful history, but one that needed to change course. The original mandate was to grow the business faster, but in my due diligence it became clear that we needed to make some fundamental changes. I shared this insight with the board as well as my 100 day plan. I talked to my team and the plan came to life. It allowed me to accelerate the cadence at the company, and we made many adjustments. In any business, my experience is the importance of cadence is often under-valued. It was noticeable; faster decisions drove rapid improvements.

5. It’s all about the customer.

a. At MONI, I talk about the three C’s: customers, cadence and culture. First and foremost, we must focus on our customers, listen to them, respond to them, and anticipate their needs. To support this, we launched the Customer Bill of Rights, a first in our industry that blazes a path for better business practices. For years, customer service in home security was defined by difficult to read contracts and aggressive sales tactics. When I took the helm at MONI, I challenged our company to lead a change in the way that consumers interact with their home security providers. After all, the people living inside are what makes a house a home. Our industry must be more focused on the people we serve.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.