5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: John Pope, CEO of Jive Communications

I had the pleasure of interviewing John Pope, CEO of Jive Communications. Jive Communications is a thriving tech startup out of Silicon Slopes that provides Unified Communications services, including voice, video, and contact center. Jive's NPS score ranks with superstar companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Netflix, and Jive was recently featured on Forbes' list of "Next Billion Dollar Startups". In addition, Jive recently announced an exclusive Unified Communications partnership with Cisco Systems, and has big plans for the future of Hosted VoIP and UC.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I actually caught the entrepreneurial bug while attending a university lecture series. I was so inspired and motivated to start my entrepreneurial journey that I dropped out of college with only two classes left to complete my degree. I had a few business ideas, and I was determined to pursue them full-time.

A few years, many days and nights of work, and two businesses later, I heard that a group of friends were building their own phone system. Naturally, I jumped on board. I’d looked at several phone service providers for the two businesses I’d started, but they were all complicated and pricey, and so we decided we could build a better phone solution ourselves—using software instead of hardware, or Voice over Internet Protocol. Not only was I excited to start using Jive for my businesses, but we began receiving immediate interest in Jive from others who were tired of their expensive and not-so-user-friendly systems.

It wasn’t all easy though. As many entrepreneurs know, breaking into a field brings you face-to-face with some fierce competition, and we were diving headlong into a $30-billion industry, facing the giants of the telecom industry. It was like fighting ten Goliaths at once, without a slingshot, but we were determined. We believed there would be a shift away from the expensive and high-maintenance on-site systems to the more streamlined Hosted VoIP model.

For the first three years, we lived off very little. We took nothing out of Jive, and reinvested everything we could. However, over time, the skeptics became fewer, and Jive began to profit.

Today, Jive has over 600 employees, customers in over 25 countries, an industry-leading Net Promoter Score, the highest platform capacity for total customer base, and was just placed on Forbes “Next Billion Dollar Startup” list. We couldn’t be more excited about where Jive is headed.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One interesting story occurred in early 2010. We were still a very small, unfunded startup with about 20 or so employees. It was a very critical time for us, as we were at risk of being out-gunned by more well-funded competitors, who were all battling for the same small business leads. We wanted to find a target industry with larger accounts and fewer competitors to compete with. After some work, we decided to add Public Sector and K12 to our sales arsenal. Only problem was, none of us had any relevant experience. After some comical early trial-and-error, we realized we needed more than just grit. And although leadership candidates who knew our product and also knew Public Sector were rare, there was one person, Brian Moore, who was absolutely perfect.

We knew Brian would be extremely tough to get in touch with, let alone convince to join us. After several failed email attempts, we strong-armed his cell number from a mutual contact. I called him out of the blue, and he surprisingly answered. He would later tell me that my name showed up on caller ID as "Pope, John" and that he only picked up because he thought I was a Catholic school looking to make a purchase. After a couple of canceled lunch meetings, I decided to take him golfing. During the round, he said he liked what we were doing, but would have a tough time making a career move to a small startup. After we finished up, he received a phone call from his boss. I could tell that it wasn't an enjoyable one. So I asked if he wanted to vent about it over another round of 18 and he took me up on the offer. We began working through the mechanics of his transition and the rest is history. He ended up building a hugely successful Public Sector sales program that took us to the next level at just the right time.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

Jive is a unified communications company that specializes in voice, video, and contact center. We provide cloud-based phone systems and Unified Communications services to high-growth businesses and public sector institutions needing a scalable platform that is more flexible and cost-effective than their existing legacy systems. Jive’s cloud architecture offers an integrated, seamless experience that provides richer context and creates more efficient connections between co-workers and clients. Jive’s cloud delivery model ensures that each organization always has the latest technology, features, and applications—making Jive the last phone system that a company will ever need.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At Jive, we have always been dedicated to service, and we’ve consistently allowed opportunities for our employees to get involved in the community and serve. For years, Jive has worked with United Way of Utah County to offer tutoring services to elementary kids, as well as Sub for Santa to give to less fortunate children, adults, and the elderly.

Last year on Jive Communications’ tenth birthday, we decided to celebrate in a bigger way. We wanted to give back to the community to show our appreciation, so we planned ten acts of service to complete throughout the year. They ranged from blanket drives and book donations, to helping refugees, spending time with Utah veterans, and helping at the Humane Society of Utah.

Our biggest and most exciting initiative to date is the recently launched Jive Foundation. The express purpose of the Jive Foundation is to provide support through financial contributions to nonprofit organizations. Jive employees can refer 501(c)(3) charities to the Foundation, and a decision-making committee reviews all submissions and selects several causes every month to give funds to. Dozens of charities have already been submitted, and we’re so excited that our employees are passionate about making a difference.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

Plan time to brainstorm. Good leaders stay busy and productive, but great leaders remember to take time to see into the future. Some of my best decisions have come from time away from the office, developing thoughts on the future of my company. Spend more time with your executive team. Executives have two main jobs. First, is being the leader of their operational domain, but the other is to bond with the executive team to form a strategic decision-making unit that will help you carry out your vision. Be sure to spend enough time together. Sometimes you will stand alone in decisions. I like generating broad support for decisions. However, some of my best decisions have the least support. When you feel strongly enough about a path, you need the courage to put your name on it. Lead with urgency. Time goes by faster than you think. I’m an optimist, and I use to believe just a little too long, that something or someone would finally succeed. Your vision should be long-term, but the weapons you use along the way should be regularly evaluated. Anchor in on Net Promoter Score. Simply put, focusing on NPS has made us a customer-centric organization. This has led to industry-leading product uptime, customer satisfaction, and employee retention.

