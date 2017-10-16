5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Mitch Grasso, Founder and CEO of Beautiful.ai

“We want to level the playing field so that anyone who needs to communicate can present their ideas with the clarity and simplicity of a professional designer.”

I had the pleasure to interview Mitch Grasso. Mitch is the founder and CEO of Beautiful.ai, a San Francisco-based startup empowering anyone to create more impactful, visually attractive presentations in less time than ever. The company's debut software, Beautiful Slides, features integrated and accessible design knowledge that remains discreetly out of sight, allowing you to let go of endless layout tweaks and focus on your message in the workplace of the classroom. The modern solution to outdated alternatives is built on an online platform with a user experience that is intuitive, clean and straightforward.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I started my career as a designer creating interactive CD-ROMs and 3D animations back in the early 90’s, a few years before Al Gore invented the internet. In 1998, I dove head-first into entrepreneurship and co-founded one of the first companies to design and install the animated digital signs you see today on taxis, in malls, and in casinos. (Sorry, the companies that came after us got a little bit carried away.)

In 2006, I was building a PowerPoint presentation with a colleague and I thought to myself, “Why do we have to email this document back and forth? Why can’t we just work on it at the same time?” So I started building SlideRocket, the first online presentation software. After two years of growing the business, we sold it to a large tech company hoping that it would give us a bigger platform. Unfortunately, the product never quite found its footing in the big company and the entrepreneurial itch came back.

As I thought about what to do next, I couldn’t get past a question that always nagged me at SlideRocket: “How can we help non-designers build better presentations?” I believed in the power of visual communication, but felt that it shouldn’t only belong to designers. So I got to work on Beautiful Slides—the first presentation software that helps you visualize your ideas and automatically designs your slides for you.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I admire anyone who is willing to do the hard work of solving a problem that a lot of people share, especially when that solution is simple and elegant. There are the obvious examples like Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, but I try not to idolize individual success. Entrepreneurship comes with a lot of risk—and a fair amount of luck—so I admire the type of person who would choose this path, regardless of whether they succeed or fail.

Yitzi: How does your company aim to bring “goodness” to the world?

Our goal at Beautiful.ai is to help people express themselves more effectively so that they can achieve their goals. This sounds a little bit fuzzy, but it means something very specific to us. First, we want to level the playing field so that anyone who needs to communicate can present their ideas with the clarity and simplicity of a professional designer. Second, we want to free up people up from mundane “design” tasks so that they can focus on their message, not how it looks. And, finally, we want to raise the bar of communication across the board—if something can be beautiful, we think it should be.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

1. Question Everything

When you’re a first-time entrepreneur, your instinct is to look for a “template” when trying to solve hard problems, especially when it’s a problem that you think others have solved before. You can find plenty of these “answers” in business books and Quora articles, but what I’ve learned is that the best way to use these templates is to question them. That doesn’t necessarily mean to reject them, but, at a minimum, test this conventional wisdom to expose the “edges” of a problem—the places where the one-size-fits-all solutions break down.

2. If Design Matters, It Should Matter Everywhere

I’ve spent my career leading design-focused businesses, and I’ve always made a point to apply good design to everything we do. From our internal presentations to the furniture we choose, I’ve always pushed my teams to put a premium on design. Good design helps people understand ideas, makes their lives better, or inspires them to take action—and these should be things that you strive for at all times.

3. Prioritize Ruthlessly

I wish I’d embraced this tenet earlier in my career. So much of building a product or company is weighing all of the inputs coming from your customers, your market, your competitors, your team, and your own gut—and then figuring out where to focus your efforts. It can be paralyzing at times to trying to fix everything for everyone, so you have to figure out which problem needs your attention the most. The best solutions come when you’re singularly focused.

4. Solve the hard problems first

This seems obvious to me now, but it’s easy to get in a pattern of looking for “quick wins” rather than figuring out how to solve the tough stuff. The hard problems will always be waiting for you, no matter what you do, and the longer they fester the harder they’ll be to solve in the future. This not only applies to product design and engineering, but designing your business, as well.

5. Don’t take it so personal

My father was an entrepreneur and, at his funeral, an employee of his told a story about how he and my dad would often engage in epic arguments about one thing or another—often with plenty of yelling and arm waving. But at the end of every argument, my father would throw his hands on the table and say, “OK, let’s go to lunch.” Disagreements and conflict are inevitable when you fill a room with passionate and opinionated people. But if everyone checks their ego at the door and is working towards the same goal with the best intentions and mutual respect, conflict can actually help you achieve a better outcome.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?