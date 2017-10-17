5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: Chris Marin, CEO of Convertist.com

“Ring the register, consistently. The math is everything.”

I had the pleasure to interview Chris Marin. Chris is the CEO of Convertist.com, which powers outbound lead generation and sales development for B2B software and service companies.

What is your "backstory"?

I was raised in a traditional Romanian household in the States. My parents faked their passports and landed in America in the mid-80’s after escaping Communist Romania. They risked their freedom leaving Romania so they could have a family free to pursue their own ambitions, instead of conceding to their country’s will.

As we transitioned to our new lives, I was frequently uprooted — living out of dozens of houses and apartments between Minnesota, Florida, and Arizona. I was thrown into new classrooms and schoolyards, which was tough, especially when compounded by the fact that I was an ESL student trying to learn how to speak English. When AIM came out in the late 90’s, I found a way to connect with friends hundreds of miles away. At the same time, I was able to also get my bearings on the English language. I fell in love with my clunky desktop. I created my first website at 11 and commercialized my first one at 14. I only made a few dollars though, and didn’t even generate enough revenue to pay off hosting. A few years later, I built a Facebook page from scratch that grew to 300,000 likes. It’s laughable now, but it was enough to make me feel like I could eventually master the Internet. I launched several startups in college and eventually figured out how to market them so I could start paying off my server bills. With requisite startup names like BuildBooth, NiceFind, and Signal Insights, I was charging real dollars for the fleeting ideas that came to me in my sleep.

What lead to the creation of your company today, Convertist?

A few years after graduating, in 2015. I continued building websites and went back for an MBA at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. I went through its entrepreneurship program and have to give a lot of credit to my mentor, Emre Toker, who often asked me “But, how will this rise above the noise?”. I also had the chance to run due diligence for a 90 member angel group called the Desert Angels. I found myself asking founders about their product-market fit, projected growth, and how they intended to rise above the proverbial noise. It's kind of funny, at the time I had no idea these questions I was asking would later inform my career. Time and time again, I ran into a similar scenario while sizing up seed stage opportunities. I’d meet founders with industry subject matter expertise, a product that a few people paid for, and no scalable customer acquisition strategy. Since the entire value of a business is modeled after anticipated cash flows, this made due diligence extremely challenging. I swore that when I raised financing a company, I’d make it easy for the people doing diligence on it. I vowed to derisk the hardest thing. What I didn’t know, was that if I codified customer acquisition channels and costs... I wouldn’t have to raise money. After running diligence for the Desert Angels, I ran growth for a couple ventured backed startups, most recently OrderWithMe. These were companies that had tried the traditional marketing tactics to acquire customers, in the way of white papers, social media, performance marketing campaigns, and word of mouth. But it wasn’t until we rolled out outbound lead generation that we were able to generate consistent pipeline. Eventually, I decided to take my skills to a wider audience full time, enabling others to reach their target audience at scale.

Can you tell us a little bit about what Convertist does?

Convertist puts SaaS and Service companies in touch with their ideal customers. We make this happen by sending thoughtful personalized emails, calls, and Inmails to decision makers. For teams with their own internal sales team, we curate prospect lists for them using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. We selfishly love to see our partners like Kompyte, Working Not Working, and PitchVantage grow. Some have used us for years to power their sales development.

Yitzi: What fulfills and motivates you to do this work?

It was a short lived stint, but I played mid and high stakes poker for a year in Vegas. I loved the mental exercise of playing the player, but realized there was probably more to life than putting tourists down on their luck. Winning nights became introspective thought experiments on how the rest of their vacations panned out. It was too much of a zero sum world for me to live in. These days, I have a lot of gratitude helping customers like Chronicled open dialogues with decision makers at Fortune 500 companies. Chronicled, a partner of ours, produces hardware that tracks the temperature of pharmaceutical products through the supply chain. This translates to potentially life saving utility. Admittedly I am a bit obsessed with helping our partners capture the limelight and growth they deserve.

Increasingly, I’ve also been paying it forward to the next generation of founders. I run a community of hundreds of founders and operators mainly out of New York and San Francisco, where we share best practices and strategies related to scaling our businesses.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each