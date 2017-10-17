5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO: James Orafanos and Greg Parker Founders of TopNotch Cinema

“Develop and maintain good, long term relationships. Communication is key; if you have a problem, don’t be afraid to speak up and be honest. ”

I had the pleasure to interview James Orafanos and Greg Parker of TopNotch Cinema. TopNotch Cinema is a business-oriented video production company, based in NYC. Founded by James Orafanos and Emmy-Award winner Greg Parker, TNC focuses on producing and distributing engaging, compelling, quality video content that captures the essence and conveys pertinent message of every brand effectively. Notable clients include Four Seasons, Daily Mail, Dollar Shave Club, T-Mobile, just to name a few.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

TopNotch Cinema has a rather auspicious beginning. Greg & I met at New York Martial Arts Academy (another business of mine); Greg was a student of the school. We quickly became friends; and Greg soon realized his avid interest of video production might aid my business-I was in the process of opening another school. I agreed to a video clip of me and my father discussing NYMAA. It was posted it, and immediately, results were seen. Conversion rates from website visitors went from 4% to 5.25%; people recognized us from the video as well!

In realizing the impact video made on my own business, I understood any business could benefit from quality video production. In a world where time is limited and attention spans are much shorter, video can easily highlight a brand, convey an important idea, and connect with audiences at large. For larger brands, video seamlessly communicate initiatives and add a personal touch. From this realization, TopNotch Cinema was created.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Very few businesses, if any, have started without a humorous anecdote; TopNotch Cinema is no different. When the business started, it was mutually decided that Greg would keep his day job and work part time until the business became profitable; at least 5-6 months. Within 2 weeks, Greg announced he left his job; the pressure was on! Thankfully, within the first 2 quarters, due to some creative (video:) marketing, quality clients came on board. The rest, as they say, is history.

Yitzi: So what exactly does your company do?

In essence, TopNotch Cinema produces video content for businesses and entrepreneurs. This includes video content for websites, social media platforms, training seminars, TV commercials, promotional campaigns and much more. When a client contacts us, we take the time to really understand their business and who they are. Before production even begins, every client receives an in-depth consultation to ensure the content accurately reflects their brand and meets their desired marketing goals. From pre- to post-production, creative guidance and direction from beginning to end guarantees satisfied clients, accurately reflected in 90% repeat customers.

Yitzi: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Many video production companies don’t even use video to promote their own brand; TNC stays uniquely different by practicing what we sell. Video content and distribution is consistently used to promote and highlight services and products offered. Another distinctive aspect of TopNotch Cinema-the ability to travel nationwide. In-house editing and sustainable infrastructure allows the team to hit the road (or airways) with ease.

Yitzi: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

It is impossible to achieve greatness alone, and success with TopNotch Cinema definitely owes credit to my parents. With a successfully entrepreneurial father and an academically-inclined mother, I learned very valuable lessons and skills early on, helping me to this day.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

To whom much is earned, much is expected-a wise saying not lost on me. I am VP of Maria’s Love Foundation, a nonprofit started by my wife to help needy families with medical expenses. My 2 businesses-New York Martial Arts Academy and TopNotch Cinema-are substantial contributors to this incredible charity. I’m so honored to be able to give back in a meaningful way.

Yitzi: What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

A) Knowing what you don’t know-self evaluation plays a crucial part in growing successfully

B) It’s important to be surrounded by quality people. And be open to always learning. Listen and learn.

C) Develop and maintain good, long term relationships. Communication is key; if you have a problem, don’t be afraid to speak up and be honest.

D) Marketing=growth/expansion. Many companies start off marketing, and then become lax, potentially leading to major hardship. Constant promotion is key to being and staying successful.

E) Know each team player’s strengths and weaknesses to build your team accordingly. It can be tricky to do so, but identifying each member’s skill set helps to effectively utilize them in a capacity that benefits them, the company and the team.

